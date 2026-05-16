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Kareem’s Daily Quote

"[Humanity] is not made for defeat. Man may be destroyed but not defeated." Ernest Hemingway

American writer Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961) working at a portable table while on a big game hunt in Kenya, September 1952. (Photo by Earl Theisen/Getty Images)

In his novel “The Old Man and the Sea,” Ernest Hemingway wrote the lines above, and they might ring false at first, but if you live long enough, they become true.

It’s that balance of the words “destroyed” and “defeated,” which seem like the same thing but aren’t. “Destroyed” refers to physical ruin, exhaustion, maybe even death. Whereas “defeated” refers to the surrender of spirit or dignity. If you’ve seen enough sunsets, you’ve seen this idea in action. Yes, darkness comes, but in the fading light is a certain nobility that survives total collapse.

This type of destruction without defeat also reflects what critics often call Hemingway’s ideal of a hero: one who faces suffering directly. One who maintains composure under pressure. One who accepts mortality without self-pity. One who continues despite inevitable loss.

I’ve met a handful of people who have managed them all…and will keep their names to myself for now, for fear of offending others. But many of us have been “heroic” in one or two of the ways above, and we know exactly how it feels to overcome certain destruction.

Life isn’t a game you can win by playing it safe or being “good” enough to avoid the hits. Eventually, the world will stick a finger in your seams and pull until something rips. It might be a loss that leaves a hole in your chest, a failure that makes you question your own intelligence, or just the slow, grinding wear-and-tear of getting through the day. We all have a breaking point.

But think about the most resilient person you know. I’ll bet anything they haven’t sailed through life on calm waters. Usually, the people with the most gravity, the ones who seem unshakeable, are the ones who have been shattered and had to put themselves back together, somehow.

We’re not made—not created—for defeat. What a lovely thought that is.

Pain, on its own, isn’t a teacher: it’s just pain. The strength comes from understanding that we’re made of sterner stuff: that even if we’re “destroyed,” we can go into that final battle with our heads lifted up.

There’s a Japanese art called Kintsugi, where craftsmen take broken pottery and repair the cracks with gold. They don’t try to hide the damage; they highlight it. They acknowledge that the piece is more beautiful and more valuable because it was broken and repaired.

When one faces destruction with dignity, one loses the naive idea that we are invincible—which, oddly enough, makes us much harder to defeat. Once we’ve seen the worst that the world can throw at us and we’ve managed to stand back up or possibly even go out with our “self” intact, the world loses a bit of its power over us.

We aren’t afraid of the dark anymore.