Special Message about the Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Since a bullet nicked Trump’s ear on Saturday, there have been an endless number of indignant editorials decrying violence and how the attack on Trump is an attack on democracy. Sure, assassination accomplishes nothing, and failed assassination often elevates the target to martyr status, thereby making the situation even worse. Assassination is the solution of the insane narcissists who themselves want to be a martyr.

Now comes the worst part: Politicians and their mouthpieces trying to take political advantage of it. They point fingers instead of guns but their aim is meant to be just as lethal. They both know this act was as random as lightning but if there’s a way to exploit it for gain, they will find it.

Using threats of violence to attack democracy has been ongoing for years, so why all the sudden pearl-clutching? In or out of office, Trump has encouraged violence as his go-to solution:

Let’s start with his rapes (“Judge clarifies: Yes, Trump was found to have raped E. Jean Carroll” and “The 26 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct”). That’s violence against women, which his supporters, including women, have no problem with. A vote for Trump is an attaboy slap on the back to rapists everywhere.

He incited the Jan. 6 insurrection against the country, an act of treason meant to subvert democracy. He told supporters that “we're going to walk down to the Capitol,” adding that “you'll never take back our country with weakness.”

He has openly called for George Floyd protestors to be shot: “Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” He also tweeted, when referring to protests in Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd’s killing “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” This racist phrase goes back to the 1960s when used to threaten civil rights protests.

He has encouraged police, “Please don’t be too nice,” when arresting people. He encouraged violence at his rallies against reporters. Several times he threatened to send in the military to quell protests. He wanted illegal immigrants shot in the legs if they managed to cross his alligator-filled trenches.

Still, the violence against him isn’t directly his fault—or anyone’s really (unless you want to discuss the unnecessary and dangerous proliferation of guns). However, the violence against him is a reflection of his own violent rhetoric. Violence is his instant answer because he is not smart enough to explore the much more effective alternatives. Like every bully, punching is his answer to every question. When you preach violence as the default solution, it’s going to eventually come back on you. Look at the cultural signals his followers promote: Kid Rock doesn’t like a beer company doing business with a trans influencer, he puts out a video of himself shooting the beer. The popular song “Try That in a Small Town” threatens to hunt down people they don’t like with granddad’s gun.

The Washington Post reported, “On X, right-leaning venture capitalists and entrepreneurs posted that the mood has decidedly shifted toward the former president.” Why would an assassination attempt make a candidate more popular (“GOP Pollster: Assassination Attempt Will Boost Trump Enough to Win the Election”)? Because we live in a country where many people’s entire philosophy of life can fit on the front of a t-shirt. For me, the reaction of one person at the rally says it all: “The first thing I thought to myself was, America’s under attack. I grabbed the hands of a couple of people I didn’t even know. We said the Lord’s Prayer. I called my family and told them I loved them.”

While I’m sympathetic to this person’s trauma, I’m perplexed that his first thought is that America is under attack. This reveals the enormity of the problem with Trump supporters. He’s arrogant enough to hear hoofbeats and think unicorns instead of horses. If America were under attack, they wouldn’t be attacking Trump at a small rally in Pennsylvania. Russia is actually working to get Trump elected, which is how they attack democracy today (“U.S. intel officials: Russia wants to boost Trump in 2024 race”). He’s also clueless enough to not realize that America is already under attack—by Trump and supporters just like him.

For example, politician-turned-pundit Tulsi Gabbard posted on X, “The assassination attempt on President Trump is a logical consequence of repeatedly comparing him to Adolf Hitler. After all, if Trump truly was another Hitler, wouldn’t it be their moral duty to assassinate him?” This is the kind of twisted punditry and illogical blathering (echoed by conservative Ben Shapiro) we can expect as they attempt to heap blame on liberals. First, if someone is similar to Adolf Hitler, isn’t it a moral duty to point that out? Or does she advocate silence in the face of political and humanitarian crimes? Second, if he is like Hitler, it is a moral duty to not have him as a leader, but no one of consequence is suggesting assassinating him. Just not voting for him.

People will remember the photo of a bloodied Trump shaking a defiant fist when they should be remembering how we got there in the first place. And they should mostly remember him saying that “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.” God personally saved Trump? This is one of the most frightening things he’s ever said. Based on this statement, Trump thinks he, like the royalty of the past always claimed, was anointed by God. Question: Why didn’t God protect Cory Comperatore, the former fire chief at the rally who was killed as he threw his body over his family? Or the two other people who were critically injured? (Or the children at Sandy Hook or other school shootings?) Not a theological question Trump can fathom. To him, God approves of him and everything he does. What atrocities is a man capable of who believes he is protected by God?

What’s scarier than the shooting is the social media whirlwind of misinformation (“Liars and trolls overwhelm social media after Trump rally shooting”). Musk blamed the shooting on diversity hiring in the Secret Service. So, we can save our breath with all these phony calls for “unity.” An election cycle in a democracy is always a necessary cauldron of disunity because that is when we argue about political beliefs. The election itself is what unifies us. If Trump is elected, I will feel an enormous disappointment in the American people and a profound embarrassment for our country. But I will not question the legitimacy of his office. That is how we unite.

I don’t want Trump killed. I want him to stand trial for his crimes. I want America to resoundingly reject him at the polls to announce to the world—and ourselves—that we have political and moral values that cannot be overturned by a criminal conman and a mob of self-righteous cultists. I want America to be the America we are capable of becoming rather than a huddle of fear that feeds off nostalgia and hate.

An unbalanced 20-year-old kid shooting at the president doesn’t define America, it’s our reaction that defines us.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Everything comes and goes Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Pleasure moves on too early Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And trouble leaves too slow

Joni Mitchell, “Down to You”

Happiness is a simple formula: Maximize pleasure and minimize pain. That is the Golden Rule of living for all creatures. The tricky part is figuring out where pleasure lies because in pursuing pleasure incorrectly, we often cause ourselves more pain. For example, committing adultery with a hot co-worker can bring some pleasure, but when it destroys one’s family and alienates the children, that pleasure is the source of infinitely more pain. On the other hand, when a marriage is already in shambles and holding on is damaging the children as well as the adults, an affair could lead to a lifelong love that, though initially painful, is ultimately best for everyone. Understanding the difference is everything.

The key seems to be in the motivation. If we can look at what we do and why we do it with impartial honesty, we can usually make the right decision that will bring maximum pleasure and minimal pain. But that too is tricky because humans can create elaborate justifications for any action they ordinarily consider immoral. Critical thinking is the angel on their shoulder and when people don’t like what the angel has to say, they slap the angel from the shoulder and dress up the devil in angel clothing. Sadly, that doesn’t bring them happiness because deep down they know they are lying to themselves. But it brings them momentary relief, like a drug addict shooting up. Initial pleasure becomes long-term pain. Those who indulge in this destructive cycle will not recognize themselves in these words or examples because they are too invested in the charade. They are condemned to their addiction.

Society has discovered the joys of delayed gratification over instant gratification. We base our entire moral foundation on this concept. For the religious, foregoing the selfish pleasures that serve the mortal body can lead to a greater reward of everlasting life. For those who aren’t religious, the idea of sacrificing one’s time and money to help others brings a greater amount of pleasure than constantly trying to fill the day pleasing oneself. Delayed gratification simply means being able to see the big picture rather than what’s directly in front.

Joni Mitchell’s lyrics are haunting. I think of them often as I try to navigate the stormy waters of trouble to reach the calm bay of pleasure. I’ve found that path clearly marked: The way through is to take pleasure in the joys and success of others and in helping them achieve joy and success. That increases the amount of pleasure you experience because you don’t have to rely on just your own pleasure. If you take pleasure in the lives of a hundred people instead of just your own, you’re a hundred times more joyful.

That’s just the math of happiness.

(Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment against the conservative US supreme court justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito on Wednesday over the justices’ “pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court”. The articles of impeachment are unlikely to gain traction in the US House, which is controlled by Republicans. The effort follows calls from two US senators, Sheldon Whitehouse and Ron Wyden, for the US attorney general to appoint a special counsel to investigate potential criminal violations of federal ethics and tax laws by Thomas. “Justice Thomas and Alito’s repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law. And their refusal to recuse from the specific matters and cases before the court in which their benefactors and spouses are implicated represents nothing less than a constitutional crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement. The articles were supported by seven other Democrats in the House.

MY TAKE: This history of impeaching justices is not promising. Since the first Supreme Court met in 1790, there has only been one justice impeached out of the more than 100 who have served. Associate Justice Samuel Chase, an original signer of the Declaration of Independence, was impeached in 1804 with the support of Thomas Jefferson for showing bias in several trials. He was acquitted. In 1969, Abe Fortas became the only justice to resign after being threatened with impeachment over financial improprieties.

Though I don’t have much faith that these two corrupt justices will be held accountable, I’m pleased that someone has the courage to at least bring their crimes to a larger public forum. Maybe the publicity will spark some sort of reform or at least curb their immoral impulses, whether it’s monetary greed or personal bias. While Thomas’ money-grubbing is sickening and lack of legal ethics is startling, Alito’s willful desire to subvert the U.S. Constitution is especially troubling. And as Joni said, “Trouble leaves too slow.” Maybe we can help it along this time.

MAGA Senator Josh Hawley Advocates for Being a Christian Nationalist (The Daily Beast)

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reads from a Bible as he speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) assured the National Conservatism conference on Monday that he is a “Christian Nationalist.” Hawley has previously written that “America as we know it cannot survive without biblical Christianity,” reiterated his Christian nationalist bona fides for the conservative conference. “Some will say now that I am calling America a Christian nation. And so I am,” Hawley told the crowd. “And some will say that I am advocating Christian nationalism. And so I do.” “Christian nationalism founded American democracy. The Christian political tradition is our political tradition.” the Missouri senator added. Hawley also railed against the GOP platform, which recently dropped a national abortion ban from its agenda, telling the crowd that “Republicans are threatening to drop from the platform the party’s commitment to life and marriage.” Hawley and his wife, Erin, who recently argued in front of the Supreme Court to ban the abortion pill, mifepristone, are among some of the most outspoken anti-abortion voices. Hawley suggested that “we” should “take down the trans flag from all the federal buildings from which it’s flying, and instead, inscribe on every federal building our national motto: In God We Trust?” The Missouri senator has previously echoed the Heritage Foundation’s President and Project 2025 creator Kevin Roberts’ call for a revolution against the ‘godless’ liberal elites. “Should the authorities break the terms of God’s delegation of governance and assault the people’s freedoms, then the people had a right to defend themselves, even to rebel.” Hawley wrote in his piece for the Christian publication, First Things.

MY TAKE: Normally, such deranged rantings would be found on a street corner by a bearded self-proclaimed prophet with a tin can for contributions. But Hawley has already gotten his contributions as a U.S. Senator. He wields enormous power, rakes in donations, and gets to spout whatever anti-American drivel he wants.

Be afraid. Hawley and the rest of the Project 2025 crowd have a plan to remove as many personal freedoms as possible—all under the guise of protecting freedom. They want to promote their religion as the One True Way and force everyone in the country to kneel to their particular interpretation of what their god wants—which only they know with certainty thanks to their connection to the divine.

Let’s take a closer look at his big statement: “Christian nationalism founded American democracy. The Christian political tradition is our political tradition.”

The fact that most of the Founders were Christian didn’t make them Christian Nationalists, especially not in the way Hawley means. That’s why they made it clear in the U.S. Constitution that they didn’t support a national religion.

His argument about “tradition” is meant to imply that because something is traditional it’s good. Well, slavery was our political tradition. So was women not voting or owning property. So were rape, child abuse, child labor, and so forth. A society evolves as it recognizes the faults of its past and rectifies them.

The essence of Jesus’ teachings is not to force compliance—if he did, we’d all be Jewish—but for people to follow the course they choose. Hawley may be a Christian Nationalist, but he’s not a Christian.

Just when you think the Robot dance is done, someone comes along and gives it new flair.

Not the “Black jobs” Trump wants to see. Credit: Bloom Productions

SUMMARY: Quick observation from over the weekend: If our country’s pundit class weren’t overwhelmingly white, the framing of Thursday’s debate would have revolved around Donald Trump’s overt racism and not Joe Biden’s speech pattern. Because Trump’s false and bigoted claim about immigrants taking “Black jobs” instantly sparked widespread backlash — and it has arguably been the most talked about moment from the debate. Trump and his campaign have sought to pit Black people against immigrants (despite some Black people being immigrants themselves) to promote xenophobia, in hopes of aiding his election. His “Black jobs” claim was a tortured attempt to do that, despite the Black unemployment rate reaching a record low under the Biden administration. And, for the record, experts have since done what CNN failed to do during the debate itself: debunk Trump’s claim. So it’s remarkable that Team Trump is doubling down on the claim. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has effectively taken it upon himself to be Trump’s racism translator, tried to clean up the comments in the spin room on debate night. It didn’t go well. “When you flood a country with millions of people,” the Florida Republican claimed, “you’re going to have more competition for work. You are. And those workers are willing to do it at a lower wage.” Here, Rubio used racist and dehumanizing language to suggest that “Black jobs” are ... low-wage jobs. As an example, he mentioned construction jobs. I feel confident saying the majority of Black folks aren’t eager to work what are often backbreaking construction jobs, but that’s almost beside the point, which is that the senator is simply wrong. Evidence shows that immigrants actually drive job creation. Nonetheless, Trump repeated the claim himself at a rally in Virginia on Saturday, saying immigration is “the worst thing that’s happening” to Black people because immigrants are “taking the Black jobs.” Trump is taking one of the ugliest lines from his debate and turning it into a mantra.

MY TAKE: Every time Trump mentions Black people, a racist gets their wings. Everything he says promotes racism, especially among people who don’t consider themselves racists. They see themselves as common sense pragmatists who understand the way the “real” world works. This delusion allows them to ignore the flaws in their thinking.

The reality is that many experts conclude that legal and illegal immigrants are a boon to the U.S. economy: “A study by Wendy Edelberg and Tara Watson of the Brookings Institution found that new immigrants raised the economy’s supply of workers and allowed the United States to generate jobs without overheating and accelerating inflation.” As for illegal immigrants: “Research shows that illegal immigrants increase the size of the U.S. economy/contribute to economic growth, enhance the welfare of natives, contribute more in tax revenue than they collect, reduce American firms' incentives to offshore jobs and import foreign-produced goods, and benefit consumers by reducing the prices of goods and services.”

Beyond the facts—which Trump supporters have no interest in—is his belief that Black jobs equal menial low-paying jobs. That’s how he and his supporters see Black Americans. Their immediate goal is to rally support from the Black community to back Trump, even as they promote policies to enforce systemic discrimination to block opportunities for Black Americans. The Republican idea of protecting “Black jobs” is a campaign to make sure some Blacks stay in low-paying jobs and are grateful to get those.

Former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka appeared on TV last week to declare that Kamala Harris is “a DEI hire, she’s a woman, she’s colored, so therefore she’s gotta be good, and at least her brain doesn’t literally freeze in mid-sentence.” No criticism of anything specific about her policies or what she’s done, just that she’s “colored” and “a woman” and therefore couldn’t have gotten her success based on merit.

We may not have as many Jim Crow laws anymore, but the Jim Crow attitude is still alive and well in the GOP.

Kareem Gets Artsy

SUMMARY: We often associate objects with memories—a stuffed bear reminds us of childhood playtime or a family heirloom of a beloved ancestor—but for Robert Strati, certain items also contain narratives of their own accord. The artist (previously) draws elaborate scenes that appear to burst from shattered porcelain plates as part of his Fragmented series. Perfectly matching ink to the design on the dinnerware, Strati expands the story within the vessel to the paper below, rendering large-scale, monochromatic scenes that seem to emanate from the original composition. Recent works include “The Fall with Blackbird,” which depicts a small forest enclave that widens to reveal a small waterfall and imposing mountains in the background. Others take a more pointed and timely approach. “We the People,” for example, portrays a stately eagle flying from the White House, as the constitutional phrase explodes into chaos. Find more from Strati on his website and Instagram.

MY TAKE: I recommend that you go to the link to the article or the artist’s website to see more of his work. There’s something so dynamic about his art. It’s as if the original work of art—the plate—was too fragile to contain the world that is portrayed. Behind the small rendering on a plate is a much larger world bursting free of confinement. It makes me think about art as a mere taste of the multitudes of worlds contained in paintings, a poem, or a jazz song. Or within that person sitting quietly on a park bench is a multiverse of thought and emotion confined by the flesh like an insect frozen in amber. Just waiting to be seen.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Eden Bareket, Vanisha Gould & Chris McCarthy: “Never Let Me Go”

“Never Let Me Go” is from the album Day Dream that Eden Bareket created as a reaction to the stress he’d felt during the COVID-19 pandemic. He deliberately chose songs and arrangements that were minimal to produce a stress-relieving sound. He succeeded, as you will hear when you listen to this lovely version of the 1956 Livingston and Evans song written for the obscure noir movie The Scarlet Hour. The song has been covered by Dinah Washington, Wynton Marsalis, Cleo Laine, and others.

Vanisha Gould’s inspirations as a singer and composer include Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, and Joni Mitchell. Combined with moody Eden Bareket’s baritone sax and Chris McCarthy’s pure piano playing, the trio produces a melancholy song of love and longing. Stress-free.

