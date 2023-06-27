The Titanic Sub: What Does It Really Tell Us about Ourselves

A year after six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in Colorado in 1996, a nine-year-old Black girl was raped, choked, poisoned with a gasoline-like substance and left for dead in the stairwell of a Chicago housing complex. Ramsey, who was White and a regular at beauty pageants, received international attention and endless investigations that lasted decades. Girl X, as she was dubbed, was largely ignored. Everyone remembers the dozens of photos of blonde JonBenet in her many gaudy pageant outfits. Not so much Girl X. Those two news items are related in that they reflect a larger social issue concerning whose lives our culture values more and why.

But, despite efforts on both sides of the political spectrum, that’s not the case with the loss of the Titan, the submarine that imploded killing five.

Let’s start with the efforts to blame their deaths on “wokeness.” The conservative New York Post reported that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had once proclaimed that he wasn’t interested in hiring from the pool of “50-year-old white guys” with military experience to pilot his subs. “I wanted our team to be younger, to be inspirational and I’m not going to inspire a 16-year-old to go pursue marine technology, but a 25-year-old, uh, you know, who’s a sub pilot or a platform operator or one of our techs can be inspirational.” As a result, a gaggle of right-wing pundits have gathered to claim the deaths were because of his “woke” attitude.

Conservative Charlie Kirk concluded, “If it is true, this person tragically passes away, the CEO of OceanGate and he says that he was choosing and selecting his personnel based on not wanting to have fifty-year-old white guys, then you could make the argument, albeit rather cruel and blunt, he killed himself and his customers with wokeness.” Then he made the jump to: “Let this be a warning when we say that, we want to hire more Black pilots. Hold on, slow down. People could die if you embrace the poison of wokeness.”

Except for this inconvenient fact: It was 61-year-old Rush who actually piloted the doomed sub. No wokeness was present. Plus, he equated inexperience (25 years old versus 50) with race. How does being Black in any effect the ability or exerience of the person?

On the other hand, many journalists and politicians have tried to use the deaths of the wealthy people aboard the Titanic-viewing submersible as a similar mirror to reflect the shortcomings of society, the government, or people’s character in general. I also disagree with these efforts, however well-meaning.

On June 14, a fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece along with 700 asylum seekers. More than 500 are thought to have drowned. Many in the media were angered by the disproportionate coverage of the missing sub that killed all five on board. We—meaning the news media and those of us who followed the story of the missing sub—were being scolded for not caring enough about the plight of the refugees. The implication was that we valued the rich five more than the poor 500. That’s more a case of virtue signaling by those doing the shaming than a true measurement of the public’s caring. Everyone’s moral outrage was measured and put on display. Social conscience points were awarded.

The harsh reality is that the horrible tragedy of the Greek ship was indeed covered extensively by the media. It was front page news everywhere. As the descendent of immigrants, I’m particularly sensitive to the plight of refugees desperate for a better life. The enormous loss hit me hard. But like most of us in the face of overwhelming tragedy, I felt helpless sitting in my living room grieving. I take some comfort in knowing that my government and others that are suddenly under the glare of public scrutiny, will now have to do something more to address the situation.

One major difference between the two shipwrecks is that the facts of the Greek disaster were reported, with all the political and social nuance, within a day or two. Nothing more to see here so me moved along. We await the inevitable investigative reports that will appear in a few months. Then we will grieve again—but with more purpose.

But the saga of the Titan sub was ongoing. Like the twelve boys and their coach from an underwater cave in Thailand, the one Ron Howard made a movie about. Our dedication to the news stories about the search wasn’t about ghoulish curiosity or about worrying for their lives because they were rich, it was a story about faith.

With the sinking of the Greek ship, we get the news after it happened, so we can only react to the tragedy. But in the case of the sub, there was still hope and we had time to process how hope relates to faith. For some, it was about faith in a merciful god that would surely save these people from the torturous death they faced. (The fact that the passengers died is not an indictment of their faith because they also accept the inscrutability of their god’s plan.)

For others, the story was about faith in science and technology. Many believe that no matter the impending disaster, we can noodle our way out of it with good old-fashioned eggheads and massive equipment. We can MacGyver anything. If we can Armageddon an astroid hurtling at Earth, we can do anything. Climate change can be ignored right up to the wire of oblivion because science will find a way. But it ain’t necessarily so. When tech fails, it’s a shocking wake-up call to our vulnerability and limitations. Our faith is shaken.

And the tragedies keep rolling in. Over the Juneteenth weekend, dozens of people were shot and at least 10 were killed by guns in Milwaukee, Chicago, Idaho, Missouri, North Carolina, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. In one weekend. Is any one of those deaths more tragic than the other? I don’t know because I mourn them all.

In John Donne’s 1624 poem, “No Man Is an Island,” he warns us that we are all interconnected, all pieces of the same continent. And so he ends the poem with this meditation on death:

Any man's death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.

This Week in Politicians Saying Stupid Things

I usually have only one or two items under this heading, but this week politicians seemed to be competing with each other to say the stupidest thing. All I could do was shake my head and wonder how voters thought this was the best that they could do. I also worried that these people are running the country.

SUMMARY: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has appeared to suggest that an announcement about the fate of the missing Titan submersible was somehow planned to distract from accusations against the President’s son Hunter Biden. “If the U.S. Navy suspected that the Titan Submersible imploded just hours after it began its voyage, why did the Coast Guard wait until Thursday—the same day the IRS whistleblowers testified before Congress—to make their announcement to the public?” asked the Senator in a Friday night tweet.

MY TAKE: First, the whistleblowers’ interviews had taken place weeks ago, not the same day as the Titan announcement, as Blackburn accused. Second, those searching for the sub didn’t know definitively that it was destroyed until it had assembled all the high-tech equipment, which took days. Is Blackburn just such an incompetent Senator that she can’t understand facts, or is she such a devious politician that she knows the facts but spews lies for political gain? Either way, Tennessee loses.

SUMMARY: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) claimed he recently saw “people defecating on the sidewalk” — an act he chalked up to “woke” ideology — during a speech at a Faith & Freedom Coalition event Friday. …“When woke overtakes our criminal justice system — like it has in San Francisco, like it has in Los Angeles — the average person becomes less safe in their communities as a result,” said DeSantis, who vowed to leave “woke ideology in the dustbin of history.” “Don’t tell me it doesn’t affect people’s lives. I was just in San Francisco. I saw — in 20 minutes on the ground — people defecating on the sidewalk. I saw people using fentanyl. I saw people smoking crack right there in the open, right there on the street. It was a civilization in decay.”

MY TAKE: Wow! DeSantis got quite the 20-minute tour of San Francisco. In that time, I can barely get some Ghiradelli chocolate. Has he toured Miami lately? Does he know that his own state has a higher drug mortality rate than California (37.5 per 100,000 versus 26.6)? As Governor, I’m sure he knows that Miami has a higher violent crime rate than San Francisco. Ranked from a low of 1 to a high of 100, based on FBI data, Miami is rated 48.8 in violent crime as opposed to San Francisco’s 39.6.

Wait, there’s more. Miami had such a problem with people pooping in the streets that they actually made a map warning where to avoid (“Miami has a serious street poop problem, so they created this street poop map”). Of course I’m going to show you the map:

SUMMARY: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to defend Donald Trump with an odd warning that even his critics agreed with ― but it probably wasn’t quite the reaction he was aiming for. Jordan tweeted: “Remember, if the FBI can do it to a presidential candidate, they can do it to you too.”

MY TAKE: Yes, you read that correctly. What Jordan thought was a clever zinger turned out to stupendously backfire. Two response tweets sum up what most people who understand words were saying:

Former Republican Representative from Illinois Joe Walsh tweeted: “Dear Jim, Yes, that’s true. No one is above the law. And btw Jim, this tweet makes you sound kind of stupid. You may want to delete it. Sincerely, Your Former Congressional Colleague”

New York Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler tweeted: “Absolutely correct, Mr. Chairman. Anyone in this country who steals classified documents and then lies repeatedly to the government about returning them will probably get a visit from the FBI.”

Jordan thought he was making a point about the unfairness of prosecuting Trump, but he actually made the opposite point: that no one is above the law. His whole jacketless-man-of-the-people brand would work better if he actually respected the people a little more.

Dan Crenshaw Naturally Tries to Blame the White House for Titanic Sub Disaster (The Daily Beast)

SUMMARY: Without skipping a beat, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) already has found a way to blame the government after a group of billionaires died on a highly risky trip to the Titanic wreck aboard a shoddy, experimental submersible. The vessel imploded as it made its two-hour descent to the wreck, officials said Thursday. Crenshaw described it as an “epic failure in leadership,” but wasn’t sure who to pin it on. “Is it the White House, Coast Guard, Navy? I’m not sure,” he told reporters on Thursday. A mothership took eight hours to raise the alarm after losing contact with the submersible, but Crenshaw still complained that the U.S. didn’t deploy resources quicker. “It begs the question: Could this have been resolved differently if leadership had just acted sooner and actually put options on the table instead of just assuming, well, it doesn’t matter because they’re dead?” he said on Fox News.

MY TAKE: Blaming the vague entity “leadership” for the perils of the Titan is like blaming “society” for poverty. He knows that his outrageous accusation is custom-made his non-critical thinking base who will fill in Biden as the “leadership” to blame. Wait a minute, isn’t Crenshaw also a leader? Couldn’t he have made some calls, tried to mobilize someone? Do you think he actually did anything at all except complain that Joe Biden didn’t don scuba gear and dive down looking for debris? So, to Crenshaw, leadership is erroneously blaming others.

SUMMARY: A US judge has fined two lawyers and a law firm $5,000 (£3,935) after fake citations generated by ChatGPT were submitted in a court filing. A district judge in Manhattan ordered Steven Schwartz, Peter LoDuca and their law firm erroneously, Levidow & Oberman to pay the fine after fictitious legal research was used in an aviation injury claim. Schwartz had admitted that ChatGPT, a chatbot that churns out plausible text responses to human prompts, invented six cases he referred to in a legal brief in a case against the Colombian airline Avianca. Judge P. Kevin Castel said in a written opinion there was nothing “inherently improper” about using artificial intelligence for assisting in legal work, but lawyers had to ensure their filings were accurate.

MY TAKE: The law firm denied that they knew the cases were made up. That’s possible, but if that’s true, then they are lazy and incompetent lawyers because they didn’t double-check citations gathered by an AI. Clearly, the technology has been consistently proven to be glitchy. The alternative is that they are corrupt lawyers trying to put one over on the courts, in which case the fine should have been much larger.

AI is here to stay and we have to learn how to use it properly just as we learned to use computers (“AI watch: from Wimbledon to job losses in journalism”). We can’t blindly accept that whatever AI produces is of high quality or even accurate. One of the issues that most concerns me is the willingness to accept inferior AI-generated work because those using it can’t tell the difference between good work and mediocre work. It’s like when synthesizers were first introduced in rock music back in the sixties. Musicians began experimenting to enhance their sounds. But less talented people thought that because they were able to produce something similar, their work was equal to that of the greats. The risk is that we will settle for less—in art, in music, in literature, in everything—because our standards have been eroded by this shiny new object. It’s a tool to enhance our creativity, not replace it.

SUMMARY: Fox News is being accused of altering the content of Associated Press and Reuters stories that the network republished on its website to enflame further tensions among those opposed to transgender people and their access to medical care. A media watchdog group found that the network’s website has published articles written by AP and Reuters journalists in which Fox News altered the language of the pieces — including in at least one case, a direct quote. As reported by Media Matters, Fox News writers often use the terms “sex change” or “sex reassignment” instead of “gender-affirming care.” The former has been deemed outdated by LGBTQ+ activists, advocacy groups, and the AP itself. The group also found that Fox News often removes or changes the words “care” and “medical care” when reporting on the health care needs of transgender people. For example, Fox altered a quote from an Oregon state senator to make it more appealing (or off-putting) to its readers. According to critics, Fox News’ use of AP articles without disclosing the changes hides the real impact of legislation; removing treatment options for transgender youth. Last week, the AP published an article titled “Oregon GOP Senators End 6-Week Walkout After New Agreement on Abortion, Gun Bills” and quoted Republican state Sen. Lynn Findley. Findley had said, “Parental rights will not be ignored regarding minors seeking abortion and gender-affirming care.” The same AP article was posted on FoxNews.com, but the far-right network seems to have deliberately changed the legislator’s words. In the Fox News version, the article states, “'Parental rights will not be ignored regarding minors seeking abortion and sex reassignment care,’ said Republican Sen. Lynn Findley.” News organizations use wire services like Reuters and AP to repackage content according to strict ethics regulations established by the companies. Reporting altered to change its meaning or accuracy violates both Reuters' and the AP’s rules.

MY TAKE: Fox News has a reputation for broadcasting misinformation, for promoting liars, for reporting inaccuracies. But deliberately changing quotes is a bridge too far. That is the Stafleet Prime Directive and Hippocratic Oath of journalism: never change words in a quotation. To change quotes to appeal to the viewpoint of your audience removes any doubt about Fox being a legitimate news organization (as if there was any doubt before) or having any integrity.

Sadly, none of this will matter to Fox viewers who feed off the comfort food of confirmation bias like a tapeworm feeds off whatever’s fermenting in the intestine.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist: Soundtrack Edition

Fiddler on the Roof: “Do You Love Me?”

Sheldon Harnick, four-time Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient, died last week at the age of 99. Harnick was the lyricist for Fiddler on the Roof, one of the most successful musicals in history—the first to have over 3,000 performances on Broadway. (Did you know that Leonard Nimoy once played Tevye?)

It was difficult selecting one song to represent the genius of the musical because they are all so good. Most people might have chosen “Tradition” (which you can see here), because it is what sets the tone and theme of the show. Tevye proclaims that the reason this small Jewish-Russian community is able to survive despite the violent attacks on them is because of their faith in God, which they express through religious traditions. However, the story is really about how Tevye comes to understand that it’s not faith in the dogma that matters but faith in his daughters and faith that he and his wife brought them up right.

I chose “Do You Love Me?” because it is a song of awakening for Tevye when he understands that he honors his love for God by showing love to his family. I find this song especially touching as they grapple with the simplest question. Thank you, Sheldon Harnick, for helping us to understand love—and faith—just a little better.

