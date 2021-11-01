The NAACP just advised athletes not to sign with Texas pro sports teams

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP

On October 28th, the NAACP issued an open letter to players associations for the NBA, NFL, WNBA, MLB, and NHL advising athletes not to sign with any of the nine professional sports teams from Texas. Citing recent legislation designed to make voting more difficult for the poor and People of Color as well as abortion laws that are the most restrictive in the country, the NAACP called the laws “a blueprint by legislators to violate constitutional rights for all.” NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson made it clear why this appeal is so important: “Professional athletes serve as some of our country's greatest role models and we need them to join us to fight for democracy.”

If anything, the NAACP understated just how serious this fight is right now and how dangerous Texas has become to the United States and the constitutional principles we stand for.

In his ruthless ambition to become the next president, Gov. Gregory Abbott has turned Texas into the Imperial Death Star targeting women, African Americans, Latinx, the poor, the elderly, and LGBTQ+ as expendable stepping stones to his glorious assumption of the power of the White House. It’s a scorched-earth campaign except that the charcoaled bones are of everyone who doesn’t look, think, or love like him.

Ironically, for a party that rejects too much government interference as socialist or communist, Abbott’s GOP is looking downright Maoist. But Gov. Abbott, facing his lowest approval rating yet from Texans, pushes on in a desperate attempt to salvage his waning popularity by setting fire to the rights of everyone he doesn’t approve of, as if he’s the strict father looking over his precious daughter’s suitors, none of whom are worthy because they aren’t him.

Let’s examine some of the main issues where Abbott’s Texas has raised its flag of defiance. To him and his cronies, defiance is a romanticized ideal of not doing what they’re told. In a sad contradiction, they are merely defying the constitutional principles of equality and the pursuit of happiness they claim to love.

This is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available. The best way to join the community and support my work is by taking out a paid subscription.

Voting Rights

Nothing shouts that you are a political party losing popularity than those still in office gerrymandering districts to exclude voting power from those who disagree. Texas Republicans saw that there was a rise in Democrat and Independent voters so they redrew the voting districts to take away their voting power. The new redistricting will likely ensure Republican control of at least 24 of the 38 congressional seats, with the possibility of a couple more. While this is technically legal—and Democrats have done the same thing in the past—it is ethically a form of cheating. The fact that they can get away with it doesn’t make it any less right. It definitely isn’t an American value.

Equally damaging to democracy is Texas’s Senate Bill 1, signed into law in September that makes it harder to vote, especially for poor people, people on fixed incomes, the elderly, and minorities, which just happen to be groups more likely to vote Democrat.

I’d like to believe that one of our country’s sacred values is that the person with the best ideas should be elected, not the party that prevents those that disagree with them from voting.

COVID-19 Response

In October, Abbott signed an executive order to ban mask mandates, even though Texas had just hit 70,000 deaths, ten percent of the deaths in the entire country. In that way, he’s certainly cloning his political guru Trump, who chose to lie to the public about the real threat of COVID-19 and let them die and cripple the economy rather than take meaningful steps. Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump’s own coronavirus response coordinator, testified in October to congressional investigators, that had Trump followed her recommendations for mask mandates, reducing indoor dining, and increased testing, they would have reduced fatalities by 30 to 40 percent.

True, deaths and hospitalizations are down nationwide. But that’s because of all the people who already got vaccines. Still, almost 2,000 a day are dying, nearly 97 percent of whom are unvaccinated. Rather than protect Texans, he’s willing to sacrifice them to pander to Trump loyalists. That’s not so much leading as sucking up.

Abortion Rights

It’s difficult to understand how 20 million people can take to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter and we don’t have twice that number marching every day to protest the kind of abortion law that Texas, Mississippi, and other states have recently passed that are meant to reduce women’s rights, self-empowerment, and dignity.