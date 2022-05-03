Two shocking accusations of racism rocked the reality TV universe this week, thrusting two longtime popular franchises—Survivor and The Real Housewives of Atlanta—under the pop culture microscope for closer inspection of its diversity credentials. Even though the allegations weren’t the same type for each show, they both address common complaints of systemic racism that are invisible to many White people, even well-meaning ones. There are few details concerning former Real Housewife NeNe Leakes’ complaints against Bravo and Andy Cohen, so I won’t comment on that until more is known.

However, there is a lot to say about Survivor. One of the most powerful and honest moments in Survivor’s 42 seasons—or in any reality show ever for that matter—took place at last week’s tribal council when Drea Wheeler and Maryanne Oketch, two Black women, opened up about what the game meant to them and why they were so shaken by what was happening.

Drea Wheeler

It started innocently enough when Drea and Maryanne’s tribe arrived at tribal council with the knowledge that one of the tribes would be voted off. The gist of the discussions led us to believe that it would be Drea going, but you never know. Maryanne and Drea both had immunity idols and everything depended on the others convincing Drea that she was safe so she wouldn’t use her idol. Standard backstabbing strategy.

However, when the tribe arrived at the council and Drea saw that Rocksroy Bailey, a Black man, had been voted out by his tribe, joining Channelle Howell, a Black woman voted out the previous week, it rocked Drea to her core. The first two members of the jury were Black and now she faced being the third member of the jury. Something inside her broke and the facade that Survivor was just a good-natured game with a diverse cast of men, women, young, old, LGBTQ+, Asians, Latinx, Muslims, and Blacks took a more realistic and dark turn. Because, as much as we want our shows to reflect how we want the world to be, they can’t avoid people’s innate cultural biases, even ones they aren’t aware of.

Drea reacted by telling host Jeff Probst, “I was so proud because we have four Black contestants in Survivor. And then it always happens where at one point the Black contestants get booted out — Boom! Boom! Boom! — and then that's exactly what this is right now. So yeah, I'm pissed.”

It was a rare moment of actual reality on a “reality” show. It was touching, it was raw, it was sincere.

To his credit, not only did Jeff Probst not flinch at Drea’s reaction, he deftly encouraged the discussion (perhaps learning from the fall from TV-host grace of Chris Harrison of The Bachelor after his defensiveness cost him his job). “So do you think it's race-related?” Probst asked.

“Subconsciously, a little bit of that unfortunately,” Drea answered. “I'm not going to let that happen to another one of us — point blank. It's a reset for me. This was a game changer.” Then she turned to her tribe and announced she would be using her immunity idol, which sent the rest of the tribe scrambling for a new target. But before they could target Maryanne (also Black), she announced that “I can't write Drea's name down. I literally cannot. I walked into Tribal, I saw two Black people, I cannot write her name down. I am so sorry. I literally can't. Morally, I cannot write her name down.” She then turned in her idol in solidarity with Drea because she didn’t want to take advantage of Drea’s choice.

Maryanne Oketch

Unfortunately, hunky athletic Jonathan Young became defensive that race was mentioned as a possible factor. “I don't feel this is right, because you're coming at this like we're racists," he argued. Drea, whose emotion-laden voice had never risen during her explanations, responded to Jonathan by saying, “Don't make it seem like I am being aggressive.” To which Jonathan barked, “You are being aggressive!”

This actually introduced a complicating factor that was more about misogyny than race. In the same episode, Jonathan had been rallying the tribe to vote out Drea. But when Lindsay Dolashewich explains the huge flaw in his plan (what if Drea uses her immunity idol?), Jonathan gets flummoxed and keeps telling her she doesn’t understand. Clearly, she understands much better than he does, which irritates him so much that he’s dismissive and insulting to her. The charge of Drea being aggressive, when she clearly isn’t, is partly about race but also partly about her being a woman articulating her thoughts and feelings.

The thing is, Jonathan seems like a pretty good guy—he and Drea were hugging by the end of the council—but his compassion and empathy have limits that even he’s not aware of. As do we all. That’s why moments like this in pop culture are so important and impactful—they give us a glimpse into ourselves and an opportunity to change.

Of course, one could make the point that the reason the Black players were targeted was because they were good players and therefore threats. Drea and Maryanne did have immunity idols. But the history of Survivor—which includes one Black winner 20 years ago—suggests otherwise. In general, Black players are targeted early—whether consciously or subconsciously.

It’s not Survivor’s responsibility to take any actions here. They’ve always described the show as a “social experiment” and as such the strengths and weaknesses of people and society will be revealed. That’s what makes the show so compelling and ultimately honest.

