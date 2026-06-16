What I’m Discussing Today:

The Beautiful Game, the Knicks’ Glory, and Human Cockfighting on the White House Lawn: From Team USA to the Knicks to Trump’s UFC lawn party, last weekend showed us the best and worst of the wide world of sports.

Kareem’s Daily Quote: How should we calculate the value of the human soul?

SpaceX makes Elon Musk the first trillionaire: A trillion dollars makes for a flashy headline, but is it something worth celebrating?

Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files: What happens when you’re more interested in protecting the boss’s image than pursuing justice for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims.

What I’m Watching: The richest man in the world builds a fantastic flying machine…and it’s not Elon Musk.

Jukebox Playlist: Jon Batiste’s “Big Money” asks the right questions for this moment.

The Beautiful Game, the Knicks’ Glory, and Human Cockfighting on the White House Lawn

Jalen Brunson holds the NBA Finals MVP trophy while flanked by the Knicks’ owner and his father, Rick. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Last weekend was a helluva weekend to be a sports fan. It started with Team USA’s inspiring 4-1 victory over Paraguay at Friday night’s World Cup match in front of 70,000-plus cheering fans (including yours truly) at L.A.’s Sofi Stadium. As someone old enough to remember when soccer was an afterthought in the United States, it was truly impressive to see so many people turn out to watch what has long been known, in the rest of the world, as “the beautiful game.” In the U.S., it still has some growing to do: the average player’s salary in Major League Soccer is about $632,000, compared to $5.34 million in Major League Baseball and around $11 million in the NBA. Until soccer can match America’s major sports in salary, it won’t be able to compete with European programs in player development because the best athletes, given the chance to earn 10-20 times as much money playing baseball or basketball, will always gravitate towards the more lucrative sports. But soccer has come a long way since Pelé brought the sport’s unique excitement to America just over 50 years ago.

Still, if you ask me what’s the most beautiful game, I’m going to say basketball ten times out of ten. And it doesn’t get any more beautiful than last week’s NBA finals series between the Knicks and the Spurs, which culminated Saturday night in San Antonio with the Knicks’ first NBA Championship since 1973. That’s not a season I like to think about too much: my Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors and their defensive center Nate “The Great” Thurmond, who held me to 22.8 points per game after I’d averaged more than 30 in the regular season. But enough about me and ’73. This year’s Knicks squad were 2-1 underdogs against the Spurs and their exciting young center Victor Wembanyama, and even though I grew up in Harlem I found myself rooting for Wemby, who reminds me a little of myself at that age.

Then again, maybe I’ve held a bit of a grudge against the Knicks ever since my rookie year, when they eliminated my Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Whatever, I’m over it now, after their breathtaking post-season run, led by the undersized but enormous-hearted point guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a team playoff record 45 points in the deciding game, sinking distant threes and amazing high arcs over the longest arms in the league. It came as a surprise to exactly no one when he was named finals MVP. I was also greatly impressed by OG Anunoby, who averaged 21 points per game in the finals, and saved game four at the Garden with his already legendary tip in. And I have to give a shout-out to center Karl-Anthony Towns, who won the league’s Social Justice Champion Award named in my honor in 2024 for his work expanding voter rights in Minnesota, where he was playing for the Timberwolves. I don’t have the time or space to talk about every player on the team, but they all shared in the glory Saturday night, and special praise has to go out to coach Mike Brown, who helped the underdogs overachieve when it mattered most.

From San Antonio, we go to that hockey Mecca Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights lost the Stanley Cup finals to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, failing to recapture the NHL title they won in 2023. But the most talked about sporting event Sunday night was the UFC card held on the White House lawn, allegedly to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, but conveniently taking place on President Trump’s 80th birthday. I don’t have a lot to say about that, except that it seemed entirely appropriate to celebrate Trump’s birthday with a sport that a much better man, the late Senator John McCain, famously dubbed “human cockfighting.” That this event was taking place in the backyard of what has long been known as the People’s House—while being shown on pay TV that fewer than 20 percent of the American people subscribe to—is entirely on-brand. So is the fact that Trump invested in the UFC just before announcing the event, once again exploiting the office of the presidency for personal profit. On a weekend in which the best aspects of sports competition were just about everywhere you looked, the repulsive view of a Death Star-style Octagon at our nation’s capital is the one we may be doomed to remember the longest.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“For what doth it profit a man, to gain the whole world and lose his own soul?” Mark 8:36

(Photo by Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

In the Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln praised the Union soldiers who had given their lives so that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” That egalitarian ideal has always been something of a myth, never more so than today, when our government looks a whole lot like one “of the billionaires, by the billionaires, and for the billionaires.” Or should I say trillionaires?

Which brings me back to those words above, spoken by the leading character of what Donald Trump claims is his favorite book (just ahead of The Art of the Deal). The word “profit” implies both a ledger and a contract, stapled together with 2000 years of moral authority. I think that framing is entirely intentional. We run our lives like balance sheets: what we’re worth, what we’ve been paid, what the whole project cost us. Fine, Jesus says: Let’s run the numbers. What have you actually gained, and what did the purchase cost?

The math is ugly.

The soul, in daily practical terms rather than theological ones, is the operating system underneath our individual actions. It’s the constellation of values and commitments that makes a person recognizable as a human being rather than a computer or a robot. Each time we compromise our ideals, we make a small withdrawal from our account, and by the time our accounts are empty, we’ve forgotten what our ideals were to begin with.

We have built a culture that celebrates the world-gainers with very little curiosity about what they traded to get there. Net worth has become our proxy for wisdom, which is how we end up inviting the wealthiest person in the room to lecture us on education, public health, and democratic values—subjects where accumulated fortune confers exactly zero wisdom or expertise. How did we arrive at a place where the size of a man’s balance sheet determines how seriously we take his opinions about the rest of our lives? Jay Gould, the Gilded Age railroad magnate, built his empire through documented fraud and market manipulation, and he died widely described as the most hated man in America. Check his ledger and he had gained the whole world; but the ledger couldn’t capture the loss of reputation and esteem.

I find Orson Welles’ treatment of this transaction in Citizen Kane as profound as anything written on the subject in the last century. The movie opens with a deathbed revelation: a man who gained everything the world could offer dies speaking a word that means nothing to anyone who knows him: “Rosebud.” If you haven’t seen it, stop here and go watch it—not only is it one of the best movies ever made, it’s also one of the most enjoyable.

( Citizen Kane photo from John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alright, if you’re still with me, you know that Rosebud was the name of Charles Foster Kane’s childhood sled, which symbolizes everything he gave up in exchange for all that money and power he acquired. The transaction never announced itself. Kane didn’t know, in any given moment, how much of his soul he was trading to get what he thought he wanted. But none of those things were what he wanted as he breathed his final breath.

I wonder what Donald Trump’s or Elon Musk’s “Rosebud” will be. A giant octagon on the White House lawn or a trillion dollars they wouldn’t be able to spend in a thousand lifetimes? I doubt it, but I don’t know anything about their inner lives. I’m not sure they do, either.