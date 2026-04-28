What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Even science doesn’t have all the answers.

Fumbling at the One-Yard Line: When "standard procedure" fails the president.

Video Break: Playing great at 41

MTG Sez: Is someone using a shooting to their advantage?

Galileo’s Ghost: Why AI’s future shouldn’t be decided behind closed doors.

What I’m Watching: Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Jukebox Playlist: B.B. King, How Blue Can You Get

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Science can provide the ‘how,’ but it cannot provide the ‘why.’” — Attributed to Albert Einstein

That isn’t really what Einstein said. But at least it’s close. Closer still is what he probably actually said: Science can tell us what is, but not what ought to be. Unfortunately, that isn’t as easy to parse into an essay, so we’ll stay with the former.

In the world of professional basketball, we spent thousands of hours obsessing over the “how.” How to perfect the footwork of a shot, how to rotate on a double-team, how to manage the clock in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. But the “how” only wins games; it doesn’t tell you why the game matters…much less how it could possibly fit into the broader struggle for human dignity.

The why versus the how is a distinction we often ignore in our rush toward progress, but as I’ve looked at the state of our nation in 2026, I’ve realized that we are drowning in “hows” while starving for a “why.” We have become a society that excels at the mechanics of power while losing the purpose of our soul.

This disconnect is the common thread in the three stories I’ve been following recently. Whether we are talking about the digital reach of the government, the physical security of our leaders, or the silicon-based future of our minds, we are letting the politicians, the technicians and the billionaires dictate the rules without asking what human values those rules are supposed to protect.

Take the debate over FISA Section 702 (a provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that allows the government to conduct surveillance on non-U.S. persons located outside the United States). The intelligence community is very good at explaining the “how”—how they sweep up data, how they track threats, how they maintain a digital dragnet. But they have yet to provide a moral “why” that justifies doing it without a warrant. When we strip away the requirement for a judge’s oversight, we are essentially saying that the efficiency of the machine is more important than the rights of the person. We are perfecting the “how” of surveillance while abandoning the “why” of the Fourth Amendment.

We see the same pattern in the recent security breach at the Washington Hilton. The Secret Service pointed to their “standard procedures” to explain how the night unfolded. They focused on the logistics: how the magnetometers were moved and how the evacuation was executed. But they missed the deeper “why.” Why are we relying on 1980s solutions for 2020s threats? Why was the guest screening ignored? When Director Curran said the system “worked” because the president survived, he was focusing on the lucky outcome rather than the sound process, forgetting that the only reason these agencies exist is to provide a shield of preparation, not a rabbit’s foot.

Perhaps most concerning is the quiet collision of the Vatican and Silicon Valley. Behind closed doors, billionaires are building Artificial Intelligence that could redefine what it means to be human. They have mastered the “how” of the algorithm, but their “why” is often rooted in profit or a strange desire to leave humanity behind. When Elon Musk calls us “minimal code,” he is speaking the language of a scientist who has forgotten the human heart. We cannot allow a few men in a private room in Rome to decide the moral future of the world just because they own the servers.

In each of the cases above, we are being told to trust the experts, follow the deadline, and accept the “standard procedure.” But as a citizen, my job—and yours—is to keep asking the “why.”

Violence and the subversion of our rights are never the answer to our political differences. Once we allow the “how” of power to override the “why” of justice, we open the door to a very dark room. The three essays that follow are my attempt to pull back the curtain on these rooms, to look past the glitz of the how, and to ask if the game is still one worth playing.

We must ensure that as our science and technology leap forward, our morality isn’t left standing at the starting line. After all, the most advanced “how” in the world is useless if we’ve forgotten the human “why” it was supposed to serve.