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Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Facts are stubborn things.” — By John Adams. Or Tobias Smollett. Or Alain-René Lesage (who wrote a book that Smollett translated).

Credit: Getty Images

It was a line that John Adams dropped during a courtroom argument that still hits harder than most modern political speeches. “Facts are stubborn things” was such a good line that it traveled at least a century, from novelist Alain-René Lesage who put it in one of his writings in the 1600s, to our future U.S. president in that courthouse in 1770.

Adams was defending British soldiers involved in the Boston Massacre, of all things. The British weren’t terribly popular, as you might guess, and Adams was emphasizing that facts and evidence can’t be altered by personal wishes or emotions as he highlighted the importance of truth in legal proceedings. Facts don’t bend just because they make us uncomfortable. They don’t soften because someone yells louder. They just sit there, unmoved and unmoving, waiting for the rest of us to catch up.

And honestly, that’s the part we seem to struggle with the most.

We live in a moment where the tall tale often outruns the truth by several miles. Someone posts a clip, a headline, a half‑sentence ripped of context, and suddenly it becomes “the thing.” By the time the actual facts show up, the misinformation has already unpacked its suitcase, made itself at home, and whispered that other famous phrase of conquest, “Hold my beer.”

You see it in politics, in courtrooms, in the way people talk about history…like it’s a buffet warming under hot lights, growing less appetizing by the second, while we pick the parts we like and leave the rest behind. You see it in the way some folks treat the Constitution like a choose‑your‑own‑adventure book. You see it in the way a man can break into the Capitol and make off with the Speaker’s lectern, and still convince people he’s a serious candidate for public office.

Fabrication is always easier than truth. It’s cleaner. It’s flattering to the bearer.

The facts…not so much. Facts are inconvenient. They complicate the narrative. They remind us that actions have consequences, that history has context, that rights weren’t handed down by magic but fought for by real people with real stakes. Facts don’t care if they ruin your argument or even your day, and they especially don’t care if they make your favorite politician, artist, philosopher or scientist look bad.

Which is exactly why fact matter.

The moment we start ignoring facts, everything else starts to wobble. Institutions wobble. Trust, democracy, they all wobble. You can’t build anything sturdy on top of a story you made up because it felt good. But that’s exactly what people in power are doing. War is bad until it isn’t. Redistricting is wrong until it helps our team. Autopens are evil until they’re useful, just like mail-in ballots. So-and-so is admirable, respected, maybe even a hero, until some inconvenient truth emerges.

Thankfully, facts don’t need us to like them. They don’t need our permission. They just need us to stop pretending they’re negotiable.

So when someone tells me a comforting story that asks me to ignore the messy parts, the historical record, the humanitarian numbers, that’s my cue to slow down. To ask questions. To look for pieces that were conveniently trimmed away.

Because facts are stubborn things. And the people who fear them the most usually have the most to hide.