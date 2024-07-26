What I’m Discussing Today:

Humility is the key to happiness.

Kareem's Daily Quote

Life is a long lesson in humility.

James M. Barrie, author of Peter Pan

Barrie should have added, “If we’re lucky.” By that I mean we’re lucky if our lives last long enough for it to be a “long lesson.” But I also mean we’re lucky to have constant reminders on how to be humble because that makes us empathetic to others and lays a foundation for being able to love and be worthy of being loved. In other words, humility breeds happiness.

Arrogance is the enemy of humility. That need to feel like we matter beyond the confines of our little world means we can only feel important when validated by others—not by ourselves. Unfortunately, the need for that validation often leads to unhappiness. For many, the only way to feel significant is to chase after some sort of fame or popularity. This can be done through gathering “likes” on social media or by accumulating wealth to flaunt. The idea is that if others are envious, the person has proven they are more significant than those who envy them. This is the math of madness.

For a happy few, fame is merely a by-product of pursuing personal greatness—not to flaunt but just out of curiosity about how far they can go. This is true of the athlete and the artist, the inventor and the innovator. Their joy comes from their reach exceeding their grasp. It comes from the trying more than the succeeding. This path is littered with failure and humility, which only makes them strive harder. The joy is in the striving, not in the accolades of others. Or as Janis Joplin said, “On stage, I make love to 25,000 different people, then I go home alone.”

For me, being a speck of dust is not an existential burden but a profound relief. It is the great equalizer that reminds us we all face the same challenges of wanting to feel useful, needed, and worthy. Humility teaches us that those challenges are overcome through compassion, kindness, and love for others rather than seeking power over others.

There is nothing that teaches humility more than aging. The increasing frailties of the body remind me daily just how insignificant so much of what I once thought was important really is. I also am acutely aware of how many opinions I had in my youth and even later that embarrass me today. That humility taught me to form my opinions carefully using facts, experts, and research rather than my biased gut or peer pressure.

The closing door of life just inspires me to make a positive difference in others’ lives while that door is still open, even if just a crack and I can see light. Humility lights the way.

As we get closer to the national election that will define who America is and who we want to be, I thought I'd share small stories that don't require much space or detailed reaction—but are still important.

Credit: Rob Dobi

Speakers at the Republican National Convention spoke 110,000 words but not a single one of the words was “abortion.” Why? Because polls have warned that the vast majority of American people support access to abortion (86% of religiously unaffiliated Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, as do 71% of Black Protestants, 64% of White nonevangelical Protestants and 59% of Catholics). Americans reject the GOP campaign to seriously curtail and even outlaw abortion so mum’s the word—unless they get elected. In addition, Republicans have pushed for restricting birth control, IVF, and no-fault divorce. In 2022, JD Vance said, “I certainly would like abortion to be illegal nationally.” So, instead of coming out and honestly stating their abortion policies on national TV, they lied by omission, hoping voters wouldn’t notice. The lack of integrity says everything about their leadership qualities.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway accused Kamala Harris of not speaking well and her ex-husband George Conway responded with, “Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump.” That irrelevant bickering doesn’t interest me. What does interest me is Trump’s posting after the couple announced they were in the final stages of getting a divorce: “Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway.” Undoubtedly, Trump thought he was zinging Conway with the ultimate insult by calling him “Mr. Kellyanne Conway.” After all, to him and his misogynistic ilk being referred to the way we refer to women all the time is the worst thing you can say. The fact that Trump doesn’t realize that this mindset insults not men but all women reveals how ingrained his hatred of women is—and how out of touch with the times he is. Maybe that’s why the RNC played “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” when Trump walked out on stage. Maybe they hoped no one would notice the lyrics: “This is a man's world, this is a man's world/But it wouldn't be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl” or “He's lost in the wilderness/He's lost in bitterness, he's lost lost.”

Last weekend at a rally, Trump gave us a preview of the kind of president he intends to be when he knows he’s got nothing to lose. He can’t be re-elected, so he might as well do whatever he wants. And what he wants is clearly telegraphed by his praise of his dictator mentors: “He hailed Xi Jinping of China as ‘brilliant’ for controlling 1.4 billion people ‘with an iron fist,’ and described Xi, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán as ‘tough’ and ‘smart.’” Lovers of democracy should wonder why he’s so enamored with iron-fisted dictators. And what that means for America.

Sonya Massey with her murderer.

SUMMARY: Local officials, Illinois lawmakers and President Joe Biden have called the shooting of Sonya Massey "unthinkable, senseless" and "shocking, horrifying and heartbreaking" after video of the Black woman's deadly encounter with a white deputy was publicly released Monday afternoon. The 36-minute body camera footage shows the rapid escalation that led former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy Sean P. Grayson to shoot Massey, 36, inside her home in Springfield, Illinois. Grayson and another deputy responded to Massey's house on July 6 after she called 911 to report a possible intruder. In the body camera video, Grayson yells at Massey over moving a pot of boiling water from the stove to the sink. He then threatens to shoot her in the face and screams at her to drop the pot. The video shows Massey ducking before Grayson fires at her three times, including a fatal shot to the head. …At Massey's funeral on Friday, days before the body camera footage was released, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump said the video would "shock the conscience of America like the pictures of Emmett Till after he was lynched." The 1955 lynching of the 14-year-old in Mississippi helped galvanize the Civil Rights Movement.

MY TAKE: The question here isn’t how this could happen, but why it happens with such regularity—mostly to Black people. Massey called the police fearing an intruder and they killed her. Here’s what happened:

…After an initial discussion and request for Massey’s driver’s license, Grayson spotted a pot of boiling water on the stove and ordered Massey to remove it to avoid starting a fire. In doing so, Massey asks the officers – who visibly distance themselves from her as she goes to handle the pot – why they moved away from her. “Where you going?” she asks them. “Away from your hot steaming water,” Grayson answers, with a laugh, before Massey responds: “Away from the hot steaming water? Oh, I’ll rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” With his gun drawn, Grayson closed the distance between himself and Massey, who was beginning to kneel behind a counter with her hands up. “You better fucking not, I swear to God I’ll fucking shoot you right in your fucking face,” Grayson warned. Massey can be heard saying, “I’m sorry,” as Grayson continues to advance. “I’m sorry,” she says again as Grayson fires three shots, striking her with a bullet below the eye that exited from the back of her neck. As Massey lay dying on her kitchen floor, Grayson says he’ll go get his medical kit to render aid. “That’s a headshot. She’s done,” Grayson says before going to get the med kit.

[Watch body-cam footage here.]

The officer has been fired and charged with murder, but that’s little comfort because the underlying circumstances that created this outcome still exist. In the moment, Grayson felt justified, even though there was little danger to him. Would he have been so quick on the trigger if she’d been White? Statistics say no.

This is why Black people fear the police. Even if you call them to help you, you may end up dead. We’ve been whipped into a frenzy about crime from the GOP (“GOP vows to make America safe again. Statistics contradict their growing crime claims”) even though the rate of most crimes is down (“Violent crime is down and the US murder rate is plunging, FBI statistics show”). Fear sells.

We deserve a police force that reflects the best of us—the ideals of justice we constantly brag to the world about. It’s not too much to demand that our police force be highly trained to suppress their biases or find a different profession. Police work should be a calling, not just a job. All law-abiding Americans should feel safe when seeing an officer, not fear for their lives.

This nine-year-old boy began playing when he was five. He says he thinks of BB King when he plays. This is what soulful looks like.

Share

Credit: Racide

SUMMARY: Project 2025, the policy agenda for Former President Trump’s potential first year back in the White House published by the far right conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, has been making waves recently. Some of the many destructive proposals within the agenda include the elimination of the U.S. Department of Education—along with federal education funding and any civil rights protections—and the diversion of public money to private school voucher programs instead. Make no mistake: The goal is to end public education. But dismantling our public schools isn’t just the plan if Trump is reelected—it is already happening. We are on the brink of a new wave of public school closures, another step in the decades-long project to divest and dismantle the institution of public school. Disguised as “school choice,” federal, state, local, and private actors have prioritized paying for private and charter schools, hoarding educational resources for the haves and depleting resources for the have-nots. The policies that Project 2025 plans to prioritize—government payments to families sending their children to private school and creation of new charter schools that are run like businesses—have expanded in the last few years, starving public school districts that serve all students of already insufficient resources. In the 2023-24 school year, at least 70 school districts, including in San Antonio, Texas, Jackson, Mississippi, and Wichita, Kansas, announced permanent closures of public schools, impacting millions of students. These districts are resorting to the harmful, discriminatory, and ineffective so-called ‘solution’ of closing schools in Black and Latine communities, stripping those communities of their local public schools. …These same schools disproportionately serve Black and Latine students, English Learner students, students with disabilities, and students living in poverty.

MY TAKE: Trump and the GOP’s desire to get rid of the Department of Education is part of their master plan to dumb America down into weak-minded followers. The crisis they face is that they have been unable to put forth any concrete policies that improved daily life in America, which resulted in them losing popular support nationally. Instead of fixing the problem by putting forth actual detailed plans, they chose a different two-pronged solution.

First, they would marginalize voters who tended to vote for Democrats. People of Color, poor people, old people, and college students were targeted to make it much more difficult for them to vote or to prevent them from voting altogether. They would supplement this attack by also denying any election that they lost as being rigged. Proof that it was rigged: They lost. That’s the fallacy of circular logic, which they hope no one will notice.

Second, they decided to focus on issues that rile the masses emotionally. Abortion was their go-to rallying cry until they discovered it alienated most Americans. Now they’ve pivoted to not mentioning it at all—until after the election when they will continue their campaign against women’s rights. Instead, they emphasized the threat of crime (which is statistically down) and immigration (though Biden is using the same immigration policies as Trump). When all else fails, they go after trans people.

Anyone with any critical thinking skills can see the madness in this approach. It’s a boiling cauldron of ignorance of the facts, distrust of democracy, and logical fallacies. Ah, there’s the rub. They have a solution for that, too. Eliminate critical thinking. Education will be basic training for jobs only, supplemented by indoctrination into a Christian Nationalist philosophy. They will get rid of national educational standards that require students to learn the truth about history so they can learn the propagandized version of history in which slaves were immigrants lucky to be taught a trade.

They hope to raise unquestioning generations who bow to authority. Unlike the people who founded this country.

Dog being trained to sniff out COVID-19 in people. (Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Two dogs have been trained to sniff out post-traumatic stress by smelling survivors’ breath—with an accuracy success rate following initial training of 90 percent. Scientists say the breakthrough will make post-traumatic stress disorder support dogs more effective. PTSD is a mental health condition that’s triggered by a terrifying event such as a car crash or terror attack, with symptoms that include flashbacks, nightmares, and severe anxiety, as well as uncontrollable thoughts about the event. Dogs’ sensitive noses already can detect the early warning signs of medical situations, such as an impending seizure. Now, researchers have evidence that assistance dogs might be able to sniff out an oncoming PTSD flashback, before it happens.

MY TAKE: I am fascinated by the ability of dogs to sniff out diseases in humans. And now they can smell mental disorders like PTSD. For them to smell these health issues, the body must be giving off microscopic particles that their olfactory system can detect. I can’t help but wonder why we can’t develop a device as sensitive as a dog’s nose. Meanwhile, let’s just celebrate how amazing dogs are and be happy we have them in our lives.

Four Tops: "I Can't Help Myself" (1965)

This week Abdul “Duke” Fakir died at the age of 88. He was the last surviving member of the Four Tops, one of the most popular bands of the Motown era of the ‘60s and ‘70s. I used to listen to them with great pleasure when I was a teenager, sometimes shuffling my feet in a clumsy attempt to match their smooth moves.

Although Fakir grew up in a dangerous neighborhood in Detroit, he credited singing with the Four Tops with changing his perspective: “We just started looking at the beauty of life and travelling and being able to sing to the world and making people happy.”

Enjoy the toe-tapping “I Can’t Help Myself” and understand how Fakir and the Four Tops did just what they set out to do: Make people happy.

