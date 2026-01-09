Give a gift subscription

I’m out of commission this week—knocked flat by the kind of bug that makes the ceiling feel like it’s getting closer and the hallway becomes a hiking trail. Exactly the sort of moment when you start thinking about how fragile “strong” really is. And why Gay Talese’s classic profile “Frank Sinatra Has a Cold” hits so hard when you read it from the couch, half wrapped in a blanket, bargaining with your sinuses to stay quiet long enough to let you get through a paragraph or two.

So, for today at least, I’m going to have to shut out the world and all its problems. I hope to resume next Tuesday, no doubt reminded of Dorothy Parker’s famous quip, “What fresh hell is this?”

But for now, let’s talk about Talese’s perfect prose.

He opens on Sinatra in a private Beverly Hills club: bourbon, cigarette, and a silence so heavy nobody around him dares poke it. Sinatra’s fiftieth is coming up. He’s irritated about a movie role. He’s tired of the attention around dating Mia Farrow. He’s angry about a CBS documentary he feels is prying into his life. And he’s worried about an NBC special that’s supposed to showcase him while his voice is acting up at the worst possible time.

Then Talese drops the “small” thing that becomes the whole story: Sinatra isn’t brought down by scandal or a rival, but by the most ordinary enemy on earth: a cold. But Talese frames it the way anyone who has ever made their living with a body understands it: when the craft is physical, a common illness can become a crisis. Sinatra isn’t just uncomfortable…he’s threatened where he’s most unprotected. Talese’s famous comparison says it cleanly: “Picasso without paint”and “Ferrari without fuel.”

Here’s what makes the piece more than celebrity gawking: Talese isn’t really writing about mucus. He’s writing about gravity. Sinatra’s cold becomes a force field that pulls everyone into its orbit. His staff, friends, business associates, the people whose livelihoods and moods and schedules depend on whether the star can walk into a studio and be the star. Talese even spells out the scale: Sinatra has a personal staff of seventy‑five and interests that reach far beyond singing; he has companies, holdings, the full apparatus of being “Frank Sinatra.” When that engine sputters, the whole machine starts listening for the sound of a cough.

The story practically dares you to see the cold as contagion-by-status: important people in important places suddenly developing “postnasal drip.” That’s not just a joke. It’s a thesis about how power works and how a big personality can turn a room into a nervous system, and how quickly everybody starts feeling symptoms when the central nerve is irritated.

And the genius part, especially if you care about craft, is that Talese didn’t get Sinatra to sit down and “open up.” Sinatra was unwilling, to say the least. So Talese does something more revealing: he reports on the man through the perimeter. He talks to the people who carry the weight of Sinatra’s life, who protect him, who depend on him, who fear him, who love him, who use him, who orbit him. Esquire’s later introduction is blunt about the method: Talese shows up in 1965, can’t get the interview, and starts building the story from everyone around the subject instead.

As a result, you don’t just see Sinatra; you see the infrastructure of Sinatra. Talese notes the little gray‑haired woman traveling with a satchel of Sinatra’s hairpieces, one of those details that’s funny until you realize what it really means: even the “effortless” image requires paid labor, constant maintenance, secrecy.

You also see the rules of the inner circle. Talese calls Sinatra “the boss” or Il Padrone and shows how loyalty isn’t a vibe in that world, it’s a currency. A friend says, flat-out, “I’d kill for him.” It sounds insane until you recognize that proximity to the legend offers protection and gifts and status. Unfortunately, it also demands total allegiance, especially when the legend feels threatened, even by something as small as a cold.

That’s the part that translates cleanly to sports, and it’s why this story doesn’t feel “old” even though it’s from 1966. In a locker room, you learn early that a team can catch a star’s mood faster than it catches a virus. If your leader looks shaky, everybody tightens up. If your leader is hurting, everybody starts playing to avoid what “sets him off.” A superstar’s body becomes a team’s weather.

Now fast-forward to the present. To a comments section. To a whole crowd with the weird intimacy of social media life: people who can’t bring you soup but can bring you stories, shows, remedies, and that strange relief of knowing you’re not the only one wheezing through a Friday. The modern version of “Sinatra’s circle” is a thousand people saying, Try ginger tea, and here’s my comfort series, and this bug is brutal.

And there’s something healthy in that. Not the germs obviously, but the viral (excuse the pun) assistance. Legends are convenient when they seem invulnerable. They make everyone else feel like there’s a tier of human above the rules. But the body doesn’t care about your mystique. The body collects its rent.

Which brings me back to my couch, where the glamour is a box of tissues and the big decision is whether I’m strong enough to stand at the sink and make tea. Talese’s story reminds me that the toughest-looking people are often the most rattled by being physically compromised because they’ve spent their whole lives building a world that depends on them being “on.”

So here’s my current prescription I’m taking the kind of comfort TV that doesn’t demand anything from me (give me a mystery where justice shows up on time), and I’m doing the old boring remedy that always feels like it shouldn’t work but somehow does: hot tea with honey and lemon, plus enough rest to make the day stop trying to negotiate with me.

Now it’s your turn: when the flu has you flattened, what comfort show do you reach for? What odd little home remedy gets you through, even if it’s “weird” only because it came with a grandmother’s warning? Because, if a cold could flatten Frank Sinatra, how can the rest of us mortals stand a chance?

Note: CDC’s FluView estimates show U.S. flu illnesses rising from at least 1.9 million (week ending Nov. 29) to at least 11 million (week ending Dec. 27)—an increase of about 9.1 million illnesses in roughly a month.

Share