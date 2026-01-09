Kareem Takes on the News

Kareem Takes on the News

Allyson Hearst
1d

Get well soon!! You're a wonderful writer even when you're sick!

Andrea Wolper
1dEdited

Oh, man, this couldn't have come at a more apt time. I'm sorry the bug got you and I hope you'll be back on your feet soon. It got me, too. I'm pretty sure it's just a cold, but still, for a singer, a cold is a disaster. I'm no Sinatra, but I've got a guest spot on a podcast this afternoon, a gig tomorrow, and a big (not Sinatra-size, obviously) gig a week from Sunday. And even in my little "working class musician" world, if I have to cancel, it affects other people: the other band members who may have turned down other work because they were committed to my gigs (we're all freelancers)...people who bought tickets (and may or may not get a refund, depending on club policy)...But I'm kind of like the post office motto: almost nothing will keep me from going to work if I have anything to say about it. (Sadly for me, I did have to miss the annual jazz conference, which happened yesterday and Wednesday.)

Singers have to know how to deal with colds. Here are some things I like. (It sounds like you've got the flu, but if you've got cold symptoms, too, these might help.)

A big pot of water: add chopped up fresh ginger, honey, lemon, a dash of cayenne, boil, simmer, and keep drinking throughout the day.

This one's a little dangerous, so be careful: Pour boiling water into a bowl. Add a dash or two of oils like eucalyptus and peppermint. Let it cool just a sec. Lean over the bowl and place a towel around your head and the bowl (to make a tent) and breathe in the vapors. Don't overdo the oils (they can burn, so just enough to help open the passageways).

Qi gong exercises specifically for whatever illness you've got (find 'em all over YouTube).

Mucinex D

Acupuncture and/or cupping

Nebulized saline (if anyone wants to know how that works, I'll put a link)

Neti pot

Tons of vitamin C

There are all kinds of Chinese medicines; you just have to try them and find what you like.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

For singers, when all else fails: prednizone.

Rest, rest, rest (this is one of the hardest ones for me)

