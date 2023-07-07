Before I begin discussing the news, I want to thank all of you who upgraded to paid subscribers this week. Your many thoughtful comments of support were encouraging and touching to read. It makes me all the more committed to giving you the best newsletter I can. Thank you.

The End of DeSantis?: His Latest Attack Ad Reveals His Admiration for Serial Murderers, Fraudsters, and Brad Pitt

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DeSantis has never looked more like road kill. The desperate flop sweat emanating from him as he tries to claw his way out of the political quicksand he’s slowly sinking into has never been more evident than his recent anti-Pride Month ad (which you can watch in its entirety here.) With his approval rate falling 19 points in the past couple of months, putting him significantly behind Trump, the DeSantis campaign has decided to abandon any pretense of rational arguments and embrace open hatred and contradictory messaging. This ad is like a monkey at a zoo throwing feces as the onlookers, hope it hits at least one person.

I’ll get into some specifics of the ad shortly, because no synopsis can fully describe the insanity, cult worship, homoeroticism, self-aggrandizement, and middle-school mentality on embarrassing display. It’s the equivalent of us catching DeSantis licking his reflection in a mirror.

The ad is so bad that I might believe that, even though it slams Trump for comments supporting LGBTQ+ rights, Trump’s people covertly did the ad just so the backlash would further bury DeSantis. But, no, he’s fully capable of doing that himself. Technically, the ad was produced by the DeSantis War Room, who claim to be his “rapid response Twitter operation.”

Condemnation of the ad has been swift and firm from both Republicans and Democrats. The Log Cabin Republicans, the largest Republican organization supporting LGBTQ+ rights, criticized the ad as “homophobic” and complained that DeSantis has “alienated swing-state and younger voters.”

Here’s just a sample of the weirdness from the ad: It starts with clips of Trump saying he will protect LGBTQ+ people. Then suddenly, a black and white photo of DeSantis appears with lightning shooting from his eyes with the word NO. He’s supposed to look like some kind of superhero, but his emotionless expression makes him look demonic. This is followed by a bunch of clips of stereotypical manly men, including Christian Bale playing a deranged businessman in American Psycho who may or may not be a mass murderer (the implication is he’s a DeSantis kind of guy), Brad Pitt as Greek warrior Achilles glaring at us in disapproval of our tolerating anything not ultra-manly, a shirtless muscular guy, DeSantis in a helicopter for some reason, a guy in an old-timey motoring hat and smoking a cigarette (maybe from Peaky Binders), a headline that says, “DeSantis seems unstoppable” (which is laughable given his rapid circling of the toilet), more Brad Pitt, more helicopters, a Top Gun-style banner saying “Top Guv,” Leo DiCaprio as a Wall Street huckster who defrauds his clients, another oiled-up muscle guy. All to the soundtrack of men with deep voice singing, “Dum…dum, dum.” Or maybe “Dumb…dumb, dumb.”

Analysis: DeSantis wants us to associate him with the old-fashioned idea of beefy, kick-ass manly men—including psychopathic murderers and criminals—while boasting about how he is oppressing the LGBTQ+ community, and at the same time giving us homoerotic pin-ups. Talk about mixed messages.

Christina Pushaw, the rapid-response director for DeSantis' campaign, tweeted about the criticism: “We wouldn't support a month to celebrate straight people for sexual orientation, either... It's unnecessary, divisive, pandering. In a country as vast and diverse as the USA, identity politics is poison.” The logic of this statement matches the logic of the ad itself—which is to say, the kind you’d find at a Flat-Earthers convention. So, let’s break it down:

“We wouldn't support a month to celebrate straight people for sexual orientation” : What Ms. Pushaw and the “DeSantisnistas” refuse to understand is that the point of a month to celebrate a particular group is to promote the positives that have been historically ignored or suppressed—by people like Pushaw and DeSantis. No need to celebrate straight people since they’ve been celebrated in movies, songs, plays, art, and all forms of culture. They are celebrated every single day by a majority of our arts, laws, and traditions.

“It's unnecessary”: It’s unnecessary only if we’re okay with far-right conservatives, which form a small minority, dictating social norms. It’s unnecessary if we don’t wish to protect children and adults who are currently being denied basic civil rights as well as being harassed, beaten, and killed. Americans who believe in the Constitution will find it necessary.

“It's…divisive”: When we all join in supporting Pride Month, we’re welcoming a marginalized group, which actually lessens divisiveness. The fact that so many anti-LGBTQ+ laws have recently been passed, despite polls that show most Americans don’t support those laws, increases divisiveness (“U.S. Same-Sex Marriage Support Holds at 71% High”).

“In a country as vast and diverse as the USA, identity politics is poison”: Identity politics is a phrase with no real meaning except to get a rise out of the bigoted. Here’s the dictionary definition: “Political positions and activism based on an aspect of identity (e.g. ethnicity, religion, sex, or sexual orientation) shared by a group which feels that its concerns are not adequately represented.” Not surprisingly, that’s exactly what DeSantis and Pushaw are doing. They ignore the popular point of view to promote a religion-influenced identity-based political position. Sadly, they assume their followers are too dumb, lazy, or biased to look it up. Even sadder, they’re probably right.

Will this ad be DeSantis’ “jump-the-shark” moment that pokes the fatal hole in the already leaking hot air balloon that is his campaign? Maybe now everyone can see that Top Guv is just Prop Guv.

(Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and other Republican presidential candidates have to pay heed to conservative activist groups, and on Friday they went before one of the newest and noisiest: Moms For Liberty. "Don't mess with America's moms," the front-running Trump told members of the organization during a day-long conference that also drew 2024 Republican presidential candidates DeSantis and Haley, as well as hundreds of protesters. Founded just two years ago, Moms For Liberty made its political name by promoting what members call "parental rights" in education policies, and what opponents call harassment and extremism. Moms for Liberty describe themselves as passionate about problems in education, and motivated to vote in 2024; Trump, DeSantis, Haley and other candidates are speaking at their "Joyful Warriors National Summit" because they are apt to provide many voters in Republican primaries and the general election. "No one is going to fight like a mom is going to fight for her kid," said Tiffany Justice, a co-founder of Moms For Liberty. "I think the parent vote is going to be huge."

MY TAKE: When most of the leading candidates for the presidency of the United States show up at the same convention to bend a knee and ingratiate themselves, sensible people need to take notice. In the same way, we need to take notice of an untreated infection that is tiny now but, if ignored, could result in amputation or death. Moms for Liberty (M4L) threatens to amputate education and kill rational thinking.

There’s a learning curve to being a parent. Certain primates’ first offspring—sometimes called “starter babies”—often die in infancy, not because of lack of love, but because of the lack of awareness of how to care for the infant. Humans have the advantage of recording our experiences and passing along the information so others can learn. Unfortunately, to rephrase a famous Dorothy Parker line, when it comes to M4L, you can lead a parent to culture, but you can’t make them think.

Anyone can be a parent. There are no qualifications required. Yet, we romanticize parenthood as if the birth of a child magically conveys wisdom. It does not. For most, it instantly conveys an overwhelming love and sense of responsibility. But those emotions don’t necessarily translate into doing what’s best for the child, regardless of good intentions.

In a way, M4L are like the parents who refused to strap their children into seat belts. The three-point seat belts were invented in the 1950s but didn’t become mandatory in U.S. cars until 1968. California made wearing seatbelts required in 1986. Statistics show that wearing seatbelts save lives (374,276 since 1975). Today, nearly half of people who die in car crashes are not wearing seat belts. In the 1980s, after 30 years of the seat belt being available and statistics to prove it saved lives, only 10% of Americans wore a seat belt. Today, about 90% wear them.

But it was difficult getting from 10% to 90%. Naysayers complained that mandatory seat belt laws interfered with their rights as parents. They didn’t want the government as a co-parent. But the idea is that because children are vulnerable and without choice, the government has the responsibility to protect the child the same as they would if the parent was beating the child or withholding lifesaving medical treatment due to religious beliefs.

Humans have information that saves lives—yet some just refuse to use it. That is the irrationality of Moms for Liberty. They are like those early seat belt deniers who will not be restrained by the seat belts of government oppression. And if that means their children fly through the windshield, then at least they fly freely. However, the issue here is that these moms want to also unbuckle other children’s seat belts.

They want to dumb down education so it reflects their own level of lack of knowledge and inability to think critically. Their failure isn’t that they lack knowledge, it’s that they don’t respect the pursuit of knowledge that broadens our world. They lack curiosity—and they want our children to stifle their curiosity as well.

To me, the t-shirts available at the M4L convention pretty much sums up one of the reasons the civil rights group, the Southern Poverty Law Center, named them an extremist hate group. One t-shirt reads “JOE and the HOE Gotta Go”: 1. JOE and HOE are designed to look like an American flag, which actually makes them seem more like patriots, so there is mixed messaging there. 2. HOE should have been spelled HO since it’s a slang shortening of whore (ho), not a garden tool (hoe). Although, hoe has been misused often enough that it is accepted, though not preferred, as an alternative. 3. It’s definitely not on-brand for moms to be calling other women “whores” simply because they disagree with their politics. Perpetuating calling women whores is demeaning to all women, but especially to the women using the word.

Another t-shirt reads, “I’m Still a Trump Girl/I Make No Apologies”: I covered this craziness in a previous post, but it’s worth repeating that being a “Trump Girl” means you support a man convicted of sexual assault, a man who admitted on TV that he grabs women’s crotches, who admitted on the radio that he deliberately walked into pageant dressing rooms to see women naked (including teens as young as 15), who admitted he lied to the country about the seriousness of the pandemic which resulted in thousands of deaths. Apologizing requires insight and self-awareness—wearing that t-shirt announces the wearer has neither.

Moms for Liberty aren’t supporting liberty but taking away the liberty of those they oppose. Having just celebrated Independence Day, we shouldn’t stand for that kind of tyranny.

If only all teachers were this encouraging. Big Brother of the year award goes to…

Jeanell English, executive VP of impact and inclusion at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: A mass exodus of Black women from senior leadership posts across Hollywood during the last few weeks is raising questions about the depth of the film and television industry’s commitment to diversifying the top ranks of the entertainment industry. The high-profile departures have sparked outrage on social media, with mounting concerns that major studios are only performing lip service after pledging to elevate more people of color to positions of influence. In the last month, six Black women executives in prominent leadership roles have abruptly left their positions in the studio system. Many oversaw DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) departments, putting them on the frontlines of larger effort to change corporate cultures and hiring practices. The exits include Karen Horne, who led DEI efforts at Warner Bros. Discovery and Jeanell English, executive VP of impact and inclusion at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The other prominent executives are Netflix’s Vernā Myers, the streamer’s first head of inclusion; Disney’s LaTondra Newton, chief diversity officer and senior VP; and another Warner Bros. executive, Terra Potts, VP of worldwide marketing. On Monday, Joanna Abeyie, the BBC’s creative diversity director, joined their ranks. And even though the steady stream of departures is alarming, multiple industry sources tell Variety that more BIPOC executives are expected to join them in the coming weeks. So what’s happening? Multiple sources say the exits are being prompted by a mixture of frustrations over a lack of financial support and resources, unnecessary roadblocks that prevent these executives from having a meaningful impact and more importantly, an overwhelming cultural exhaustion that has plagued Black leaders. I view it as akin to the pendulum swing we experienced after the election of Barack Obama in 2008 led to the rise of Donald Trump in 2016. To be clear, there’s no evidence that these companies set out to oust their Black female executives. However, when corporations tighten their money belts, DEI initiatives are often first on the chopping block. That can’t be coincidental, right?

MY TAKE: At first glance, this exodus of Black women may seem like a minor issue to most Americans. I get it. After all, it’s just Hollywood stuff. Who cares? But when we look around at the larger picture, this is a symptom of a more concerning problem. Are corporations’ commitment to diversity merely a virtue-signaling PR gimmick they endured only as long as they felt they had to? Now that they see some public backlash, are they using it as an excuse to bail?

This groundswell of anti-diversity has the stench of a Lord of the Flies pig’s head on a stick: we default our morals to the lowest common denominator of beer-can shooters. We prefer to dance around a fire chanting comforting platitudes rather than to think, to change, or to be compassionate even when inconvenient.

Perhaps studios have been emboldened by the boycotts against Bud Light, Target, and Chick-fil-A. Perhaps they’re smarting from the bigoted backlash against a Black Little Mermaid or a gay man in the animated Strange World. Maybe recent Supreme Court decisions have encouraged them to abandon all pretense. You know which companies have the same diversity programs as those being boycotted, but which no one is boycotting: Rugers and Smith & Wesson (the gun manufacturers), Bass Pro Shops, Home Depot, Walmart, L.L. Bean, Fox, Ford, Molson Coors, and many more. Will Kid Rock use a Smith & Wesson to shoot a Bass Pro Shop sign?

One supporter of the boycott, Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas, posted a video online proudly showing the world that his fridge did not have Bud Light. However, it did have beer from Karbach Brewing Company, which is also owned by Anheuser-Busch.

Looks like Black Lives Matter was just a hip fad, like Beanie Babies and fidget spinners. What’s worrisome when this happens in Hollywood is that it can affect whose stories are told and who tells them. The value of those stories to society gets judged by people who aren’t connected to those stories. When that happens, the marginalized are slowly nudged back into the shadows.

This reminds me of a quote from protest singer Phil Ochs in which he describes pseudo-liberals as “Ten degrees to the left of center in good times, ten degrees to the right of center if it affects them personally.” Doing the right thing doesn’t come with an expiration date.

What I’m Reading

This sequel to Marlow Murder Club is just as enjoyable. The three amateur detectives and one police detective—all women—team up to uncover a locked-room mystery that is the hallmark of British cozies. The women are clever, funny, quirky and entertaining. One aspect I enjoy is the age spread of the women, which seems to be one representing each decade from 40s to 70s, bringing a diverse set of experiences and points of view. The author, Robert Thorogood, created the enjoyable BBC mystery series Death in Paradise.

This is the best Batman graphic novel I have read in years. I expected it to be good because Tom King (The Vision, A Once Crowded Sky) is one of my favorite writers—of anything. His works are always multi-layered, sophisticated, exciting—and never predictable. In this story, Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin work together to steal a priceless and powerful artifact from Bruce Wayne. But nothing is straightforward. No one is to be trusted. Not even Batman.

Will Gompertz is a world-renowned art expert. But don’t let that put you off from reading this wonderfully accessible work in which each chapter he explains why a famous work of art deserves its acclaim. The artists he examines include David Hockney, Frida Kahlo, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Edward Hopper. You get the feeling that you’ve been looking at these works of art in a dimly lit room, and suddenly Gompertz has flipped a switch illuminating everything in a bright light. It’s exhilarating.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Steven Feifke: “Catalyst”

Pianist/bandleader Steven Feifke became the youngest-ever winner of Best Large Ensemble Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. As you’ll see in this video, his band is also pretty young, which may explain their energetic and dramatic sound. I’m a big fan of the small jazz group playing in an intimate setting. It’s like a quiet walk on the beach at sunset as the subdued waves lap the shore. But sometimes I need the sound of crashing waves, an ocean in turmoil, the water chewing at the shoreline with hungry desire. That’s what Feifke’s band gives me here.

