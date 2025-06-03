What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: The world may be unfair, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be.

A hidden measure in the Republican budget bill would crown Trump king: If this doesn’t scare you about the future of our country then nothing will.

Rubio says U.S. will 'aggressively' revoke visas for many Chinese students: Another case of stabbing ourselves in the eye to alleviate an itch.

Karoline Leavitt Gives a Bizarre Defense of Trump’s Threat to Harvard: Leavitt is a cringy symbol of those who don’t care how much they damage the country as long as they further their career.

Oklahoma high schools to teach 2020 election conspiracy theories as fact: Oklahoma has become a cautionary tale of how to destroy education in the U.S.

What I’m Watching: Fountain of Youth, Conan O’Brien Must Go, and Dept. Q are all entertaining and you should add them to your watchlist.

Kareem’s Video Break : An updated version of the giant piano scene from Big.

Kareem’s Sports Moments: In 1972, young, spunky Olga Korbut made gymnastics a worldwide phenomenon. Here’s why.

Annahstasia Sings “Villain”: An unforgettable voice that will move and comfort you.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Life ain’t fair. Nobody owes you s#it!!

Bumper Sticker Wisdom

Credit: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his trusty iPhone.

I often marvel at the smug messages I see every day on bumper stickers and imagine the sly grins on the face of the person when they apply the sticker. Unfortunately for them, the message they mean to send isn’t always what they are stating. Sometimes, it’s the opposite. For example, a couple of years ago I saw a bumper sticker that read, “Ask me if I care!” The implication is that they are tough, independent, and don’t care what anyone else thinks about them. We are supposed to react with, “Wow! What a strong person. I wish I was like that.”

However, if they really didn’t care, they would never have put that bumper sticker on their car. The need to advertise indifference reveals that they really do care. They care about how others see them yet are desperate to be seen as someone who doesn’t care. Worse, they actually think that not caring is a virtue rather than a weakness of character and intelligence.

Back to “Life ain’t fair. Nobody owes you s#it!!” This may pass for boozy wisdom in a dimly lit bar after last call, but in the light of day, it’s pretty asinine. First, the “ain’t” is used to show its home-grown smarts, not that citified book learnin’ of elites. Therefore, any attempt to question it can be dismissed as just the kind of overthinking we can expect from the over-educated. Nope, you don’t get off that easy by hiding behind bib overalls.

Everyone over the age of 18 knows life isn’t fair and we’re not owed anything, so I’m assuming the sticker was placed by a teen or is meant to address young children. The proud but misguided owner of the sticker doesn’t seem to understand that the whole point of civilization—and especially democracies—is to provide as much fairness as possible because we know life isn’t fair. The bumper sticker is a surrender to the way things are rather than an aspirational desire to make things better. It’s like saying, “I’m too dumb and lazy to fix anything, so when my toilet breaks, I just poop in the living room.”

There’s a secondary implied message with that sticker: Because life isn’t fair, you should feel justified in taking whatever you can. Nobody owes you anything—and therefore you don’t owe them anything. Pretty much the opposite of what Jesus, Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr. taught. Though on the nose for Trump’s teachings.

People bully children, scam the elderly, spout hate speech, and discriminate based on age, gender, race, and ethnic background. That’s a fact. But we don’t have to accept that. We band together to promote a better vision of humanity and then try to create that better world for our children. Maybe life isn’t fair, but we do owe it to each other to make it as fair as possible. It’s called community.