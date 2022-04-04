With so many new TV series flooding our screens like a burst dam, it can seem impossible to catch our breath long enough to keep our interest afloat. There’s so much dark water swirling around to drag us under into wasting precious hours on something barely meh, that it’s a challenge to know which shows to devote our time to. So many become water-logged after a couple episodes and sink unmourned to the cold depths. Fortunately, here are three shows that are so good that you will be eagerly awaiting each new episode—and hoping there’s another season in the future.

Moon Knight Is the Best Marvel TV Show—Ever (Disney+)

Marvel has been pumping out new comic book-based superhero TV shows every few months and I couldn’t be happier. Each one has been smart, funny, and thoroughly entertaining. The shows aren’t just world building, or even universe building—they’re multiverse building. And they’re doing it Marvel-ously. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye—and even the animated What If…?—have all maintained the high quality writing, directing, and special effects of the Marvel movies. But I was especially surprised when Moon Knight somehow rose a notch above the others.

What does Moon Knight do that the others don’t? Most important, unlike the other series, this is an origin story about a Jewish-American man with dissociative identity disorder (multiple personalities) who also channels an Egyptian god. This sounds more complex than it really is and part of the joy of the series is unravelling the mystery of how all the pieces fit together.

In the other Marvel series, the superheroes have already been established so they’ve all pretty much come to grips with who they are and what that means. In Moon Knight, the character we’re first introduced to, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), is a nerdy nebbish museum gift shop lackey who is just starting to realize there’s something mystical happening to him. He blacks out and wakes up in another country being chased by trained assassins of a sinister cult, only to black out and wake up standing amid a circle of dead assassins.

It's this disorienting journey of discovering who he is and what he’s up against that adds a delicious layer of characterization that is less developed in the other Marvel series. Our personal connection with Steven Grant is more intimate than with the others and makes us care about him on a deeper level. That special relationship raises the stakes thereby making the suspense more intense.

Watch it, enjoy it—thank me later.

I hope you enjoy reading my thoughts and analyses, but this is a reader-supported newsletter. Both free and paid subscriptions are available—and both are valued members of our community. But I’m hoping that you like the content enough to become a paid subscriber, thereby supporting the continued existence of the newsletter. Come on, you know you want to.

The Outlaws: A Refreshing Flavor Burst of Comedy, Suspense—and Christopher Walken (Amazon Prime)

I have three unbreakable rules: Don’t eat chili after 9 pm. Don’t sing in the car if there’s a passenger. And, if Christopher Walken is in anything, I’m watching. This last rule has been the most rewarding because it means I’ve seen so many small, delightful films that I might have otherwise missed if not for Walken’s quirky presence.

In this British series, Walken is one of a group of culturally and politically diverse petty criminals forced to do community service together. When they discover a large amount of money while cleaning a dilapidated community center, they become targets of dangerous criminals. What makes this show so compelling is the ability to balance laugh-aloud comedy, human drama, and a suspenseful plot. The humor is sometimes witty and sophisticated, sometimes crude and slapstick, yet they still manage to make all the characters vulnerable, fallible—and very likable.

Much of the credit goes to the brilliant Stephen Merchant, who is the show’s co-creator, co-writer, co-director, and co-star. He is also the co-creator, with Ricky Gervais, of the original The Office, Extras, and Life’s Too Short. On screen, his affable clueless character provides equal amounts of humor and pathos. Walken plays the OG con artist trying to redeem himself with his estranged daughter and grandson. The rest of the characters all have well-developed backstories and conflicts that make each episode interesting beyond the crime-thriller aspect of the plot. It has a similar vibe to Only Murders in the Building, the best new show of last year.

Bridgerton Is a Bold Alternate Reality Jane Austen—and All the More Delightful Because of It (Netflix)

I’ve loved all the adaptations of Jane Austen’s works for their incisive social commentary about class and women’s roles in Georgian England—as well as for the intense romantic entanglements. But for People of Color, Austin’s world might as well be set on another planet—one that doesn’t include people who look like us. Well, Shonda Rhimes has solved that problem by boldly throwing out the history books and creating her own alternate Jane Austen world—a world that includes a Black queen of England as well as an ethnically diverse cast of lords and ladies—a world in which no one discusses race because it’s not an issue. What a lovely world!

Of course, the blatant misogyny still exists, which the show tackles head-on at every turn. More so in season two, which was just released March 25th, than in the first season. While the first season focused more on blistering lust and bickering romance, this season pits a formidable Kate Sharma (of Indian descent) against the staid, duty-bound traditionalism of Anthony Bridgerton. She can hunt, shoot, ride, and is better educated and more articulate than he is. In fact, she’s so awesome that it’s sometimes hard to understand what she sees in this petulant Darcy-lite. But I quibble. I still was rooting for them.

The story is structured around the narration of Lady Whistledown, a Gossip Girl-like commentator on the quirks and foibles of the elite and their antiquated social rules. We learn in season one the identity of the mysterious Lady Whistledown, so season two focus more attention on her character learning how to do more with her power than entertain.

While Bridgerton doesn’t have the gravitas of Pride and Prejudice or Sense and Sensibility, it still is great fun. The elaborate ruses and cons that families perform to marry off their daughters to wealth is both entertaining and disheartening. The struggles of the young men and women trying to break down the walls of social expectations is compelling. This show is very hard not to binge. So, don’t try. Indulge.

That’s it for today. If you liked what I wrote, hit the Like button so I know. If you loved what I wrote, hit the Subscribe button and sign up.