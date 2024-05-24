What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Neil Young and an ad for industrial paint share a message about life that has many meanings.

Abbott Pardons Killing by Racist Who Explicitly Texted Apparent Minor: The governor of Texas released a murderer, racist, and child groomer. Just for the NRA vote? What a patriot!

Supreme Court Justice Alito urged to step off Trump election case over U.S. flag controversy: Aside from the gifts/bribes he’s taken, now he’s an election denier deciding cases involving Trump.

What science tells us about Biden, Trump and evaluating an aging brain: What people get wrong about aging.

Kareem’s Video Break : These young men dance like everyone’s looking—which they should be.

NYC Tycoons Pushed Mayor To Sic NYPD on Columbia Student Protesters: A bunch of billionaires tried to suppress free speech to promote their point of view. That’s not how democracy works. The arrogance of wealth doesn’t care.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: This is where I mutter under my breath about petty things, like the fact that following his insulting and irrational commencement speech, Butker’s jersey has spiked in sales.

Miriam Makeba Sings “Qongqothwane (The Click Song)”: This lovely wedding song from the Xhosa people of South Africa is wonderful to listen to, but impossible for most of us to duplicate. Give it a try.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Rust never sleeps.

Rust-Oleum advertising slogan

Credit: gettyimages/Roger Sutcliffe

Neil Young adopted this slogan from an ad campaign for rust-resistant industrial paint for his 1979 album Rust Never Sleeps. Reportedly, members of his band created the slogan for the ad back when they were graphic artists. To Young, the phrase meant “to avoid artistic complacency and try more progressive, theatrical approaches to performing live.”

That phrase has stayed with me since I first heard the album 45 years ago. The silent, relentlessness of rust is a metaphor for so many things in life that each time I think of the phrase, it conjures new thoughts.

When I was younger, “Rust never sleeps” goaded me into training harder and playing harder. I was 32, an old man in NBA years, and “rust” meant two things: my body was aging and I had to work out more to keep the rust from taking over, and rust was represented by the rising younger talent that every year invaded the NBA looking to take my place—just as I had replaced others. I had been their encroaching rust.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve come to accept the inevitability of physical rust that can’t be trained away no matter how many weights you lift or miles you jog. You slather on some rust-resistant paint in the form of medications, healthy diets, and sensible exercise, yet the crusty red edges still creep closer.

On a less self-indulgent note, sometimes the phrase means the insidiousness of The Awful. Awful behavior from strangers toward others, awful treatment of family members by those who should be showing love, and awful actions of politicians destroying democracy. The Awful corrodes The Goodness in people and society attempting to swallow us until all is rust. Being awful is so much easier than being good, it takes discipline and intelligence to see that it is better for everyone in the long run. But worshipers of rust see only the meal in front of them and must consume at any cost.

Rust never sleeps and will undoubtedly be victorious over the frail flesh of the individual. But the desire of good people to create a just society never sleeps either. And though the players may retire, the team still plays on.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: On the same day that he received a recommendation from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday granting a full pardon for Daniel Perry, a former United States Army Sergeant who was unanimously convicted of murder in April 2023 for the July 2020 fatal shooting of Garrett Foster, an Air Force veteran who was participating in a Black Lives Matter protest and carrying a rifle in downtown Austin at the time of his death. According to court documents, Perry had previously made racist comments, discussed how he wanted to “hunt” Muslims, and messaged just months before killing Foster: “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.” The same unsealed documents from his murder case also revealed a less widely reported aspect of his character: Weeks before shooting Foster, he’d sent online messages to an apparent minor in what seemed to be an act of “grooming.” …Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Senate, led by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, control who sits on the board that recommended a full pardon for Perry. Abbott first publicly supported pardoning Perry less than one day after Perry was convicted for murder and before he was even sentenced. The move drew criticism from legal experts, who asserted Abbott was politicizing the pardon process.

MY TAKE: There’s only one relevant question here: What message is Abbott sending by pardoning this man? The facts are simple: Daniel Perry drove into a crowd of BLM protestors and murdered a man by shooting him five times. He claimed self-defense, even though no one saw his victim raise his gun. Even though he went there armed and looking for trouble (“I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”). Even though he posted racist comments. What possible justification does Abbott have for releasing this racist murderer?

Here’s the message he sent: The Texas government supports racism and murder if you murder the right people for the right reasons. The right people to murder would be protestors and the right reason would be because they were exercising their First Amendment right to speak out against proven systemic racism. So, the right people to murder basically would be anyone who speaks a truth Texas doesn’t want to hear.

Texas, is Perry the kind of person you want roaming your streets with a weapon? Texas, is Abbott the kind of man you want protecting your family?

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Accountable.US)

SUMMARY: The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday and others urged Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from considering cases related to the 2020 election — including the question of former President Donald Trump’s immunity from criminal prosecution — because of controversy over an upside-down U.S. flag that flew outside Alito’s home more than a week after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitiol. Judiciary chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., suggested that the conservative Alito was adding to ethical concerns about the court after The New York Times report on Thursday detailing a photo of the flag displayed in that manner outside the justice’s Virginia home on Jan. 17, 2021, three days before President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was due to be sworn into office. Alito told the Times his wife, Martha-Ann Alito, hung the flag upside-down after a confrontation with a neighbor after the election, which Trump has falsely claimed to have won.

MY TAKE: What particularly bothers me about this story is less the stupidity of Alito and more his arrogance. Let’s start with stupid: He’s a U.S. Supreme Court judge with years of training in legal thinking, yet he believes that the election was stolen without one shred of evidence? Yet, he makes legal decisions that affect the future of the country. Yes, he blamed his wife in a story that made her seem supremely petty, vindictive, and not too sharp.

More troubling, is that his arrogance so consumed his thinking that he didn’t see how this flag might shake people’s faith in the highest court in America. He sees himself as so invulnerable that he can do or say anything and there will be no serious repercussions because he has lifetime job security. Usually, we depend on the integrity of our justices to do the right thing for the right reasons, even if we disagree with their conclusions. At least we can respect the process. But with the gifts/bribes lavished on Clarence Thomas and others. Apparently, it’s fairly common for justices to get trips paid for by others (1,309 complimentary trips by justices between 2004 and 2019). But it shouldn’t be. Not one. They should know better, but because they don’t, we need laws to enforce their impartiality.

It’s important to note that during the Anheuser-Busch Inbev brouhaha in August 2023 over public reaction to a brief partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Alito sold off some of his AB-Inbev stock in a show of public hysteria that led to more than $1 billion in lost sales. That’s the kind of moral fortitude we expect from him.

Alito makes a point that I’ve been stressing for years: No matter how fancy the job, no matter how much education, when it comes to social issues many people abandon all reason and logical thinking just to justify their bigotry.

Credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

SUMMARY: The 2024 presidential election has turned into a crash course in gerontology. On Election Day, former president Donald Trump will be 78 years old, and President Biden will be a couple weeks shy of 82. Never have two people of such advanced age been the nominees of the major political parties, nor has there been a campaign so rife with suspicions and allegations that candidates are showing signs of age-related cognitive decline. The situation has worried the electorate. In a Marquette Law School poll conducted in March, 77 percent of registered voters said they consider Biden “too old to be president,” while 52 percent said that of Trump. And in a Pew Research survey in April, 62 percent said Biden did not have the “mental fitness needed to do the job,” while 48 percent reached that conclusion about Trump. But this public discussion of the aging brain ― a scientific topic if ever there was one ― has been conducted largely without reference to any scientific facts. Research on aging, cognition and dementia has become more robust in a time when about 56 million Americans are over age 65, according to the 2020 Census. But medical and scientific experts warn that media reports and punditry about the candidates’ mental fitness have been marred by misinformation about the aging process. The experts interviewed for this story were reluctant to speculate on the record about the cognitive health of Biden and Trump, noting that a robust assessment requires an in-depth examination potentially lasting days. They were more eager to speak about the aging process generally and what science can reveal about the aging brain — what’s normal, what’s pathological and how to discern the difference. They also rejected any suggestion that there should be an upper age limit for the presidency. Aging is not an unmitigated process of cognitive decline and deterioration, they pointed out. Judgment and emotional stability can improve with age — and may be more essential to effective leadership than, say, the ability to remember names or deliver a speech without a flub. “The really important thing to keep in mind is that the older brain’s a wiser brain,” said Earl Miller, a professor of neuroscience at MIT. “Knowledge and experience count for a lot, and that can more than make up for slight losses of memory as a result of aging.”

MY TAKE: This article is about the aging brain in general, but I want to start by addressing the polls mentioned in this article because they reflect the knee-jerk reaction to aging that reflects a deep prejudice unrelated to facts. That suggests most of the people polled have terrible critical thinking skills that are unrelated to their age. That scares me.

I’m younger than both Biden and Trump and I think I’m too old to be president. But what rankles in this poll is that Trump is 77 and Biden is 81—a four-year difference—and yet 25% more thought Biden was too old. Given what we’ve been able to observe in both men through their actions and words, how can 62% think Biden doesn’t have the mental fitness needed to do the job but only 48% think that of Trump? We’re so focused on worrying about the decline of the brain by aging that we miss this clear evidence of the decline of the use of the brain based on the inability to use facts and logic to form opinions. In the best of all words, we’d have younger and more robust candidates. But that, too, was our choice so all that’s left for those with fully functioning brains is to choose which is best for the country.

I suggest you follow the link and read the entire article because it offers some scientific insight into the process of aging and its effects on the brain. For example, when older people fumble names and places—as both Trump and Biden (and myself) have done—it’s not necessarily an indication of declining cognizance. It could simply be depression, temporary dehydration, or a deficiency of vitamin B12.

Older people also tend to be more emotionally stable. Aging reduces negative emotions and lets us see with more clarity what’s worth getting worked up about and what isn’t.

What’s concerning about the debate over Trump and Biden’s age is that it spills over into how society perceives seniors in general. Says Laura Carstensen, a professor of psychology and director of the Stanford Center on Longevity, “The ageism that underlies these discussions is remarkable.”

She also pointed out that “Emotional regulation, emotional caring, appreciation, motivation to be social with others — all of those go up with age.”

At the same time, it’s reasonable that voters have more information about the physical and mental health of their candidates. Both men should be examined physically and mentally by the same non-partisan doctors and a report on each should be issued. That would make sense. The only reason not to agree to such independent tests is if they had something to hide.

Kareem’s Video Break

Betsy, one of our subscribers, recommended I check these two guys out and I’m glad I did. They call themselves Funkanometry and they are a delight to watch. Thanks, Betsy.

Happy feet need a happy mind.

Share

NYC Tycoons Pushed Mayor To Sic NYPD on Columbia Student Protesters (The Daily Beast)

Credit: cherezoff

SUMMARY: A group of wealthy New York City tycoons pressured Mayor Eric Adams into using police force against student protesters at Columbia University, The Washington Post reports. In a WhatsApp group chat populated by some of the richest people in the United States, business executives discussed ways of pressuring Columbia’s president and trustees to permit Adams to use New York Police Department to disperse protesters. Some members said they offered to fund private investigators to support New York Police Department, an offer they said Adams had accepted—but City Hall denied ever happened. According to the Post, some of the attendees of the meeting with Adams were KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky, Third Point founder Daniel Loeb, Sir Len Blavatnik, a billionaire, and Thor Equities Joseph Sitt. The upper-crust group chat, initiated by billionaire real estate magnate Barry Sternlicht days after Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israeli territory, aimed to “change the narrative” in support of Israel, according to one message. The members of the chat include former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Dell CEO Michael Dell, Bill Ackman, and Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua, along with more than a dozen of Forbes’ annual list of billionaires.

MY TAKE: I’m all for people getting involved in politics, but this smacks of billionaires using their wealth to pressure people in office to do their bidding. I’m surprised that all these wealthy people have such disdain for protest movements in the U.S. which, whether you like them or not, are responsible for most of the social progress in this country. In fact, they are responsible for the formation of this country.

Authorities must contain protests without stifling them. There are many protests and demonstrations that I don’t agree with and many that I do agree with, but I support them speaking out. History shows us how the wealthy tried to influence politicians to aggressively stop protests for free speech, for women’s rights, for LGBTQ+ rights, for civil rights, and against the Vietnam War. In every case, they were wrong.

Their hubris in thinking that because they are rich they know what’s best for the country, or that their political opinions are the result of reason and not just their prejudices is aggravating. If they want to change the narrative, then do so by presenting their reasons to the American public and convincing them accordingly. Not by silencing the people that disagree with them.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

New name for a feature where I kvetch (Yiddish for complain) about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about. This is where I can indulge my pettiness.

Last week, I discussed Harrison Butker’s regressionist commencement speech in which he railed against IVF, spouted discredited COVID conspiracy theories, and generally came across as a babbling middle-schooler. America has responded to speeches filled with bad logic and misleading information by buying more of his jerseys (“Harrison Butker jersey sales increase in aftermath of Benedictine College address”). According to NFL.com, “Butker’s jersey sales are among the most popular online. Only Travis Kelce rated higher than Butker, with Mahomes coming in right behind the star from Georgia Tech.” So, Butker says a bunch of asinine things, and the response of these people isn’t to rationally evaluate the content of what he says but rather to endorse his words by wearing his jersey. The statement they think they’re making (“Butker speaks the truth.”) isn’t the actual statement that we’re receiving (“Your inability to critically think about his statements means you share his inability to reason.”).

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Miriam Makeba: “Qongqothwane (The Click Song)”

Miriam Makeba was not just a famous South African singer who became an international sensation, she was also a committed and inspiring civil rights activist.

It’s been a year or two since I posted this amazing song by Miriam Makeba, but every time I think about it, I find myself trying to sing it imitating the clicking sound that the Xhosa people of South Africa can do. I’ve been trying since I first heard her perform the song on the album Belafonte Returns to Carnegie Hall. I was 13 years old then and I still can’t do it. The song’s title “Qongqothwane (The Click Song)” literally means “knock-knock beetle” referring to the beetles that make a knocking sound by tapping their abdomens on the ground.

The song is sung at weddings to bring good fortune, but anyone who hears her sing it is already fortunate.

“The Click Song” always leaves me in a good mood. Hope you feel the same way.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription