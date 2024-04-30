What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Clint Eastwood at 93 has something to say about aging that is beautiful and inspirational.

Tennessee passes bill to let teachers carry guns, a year after mass shooting: No evidence supports this as a good idea, but studies suggest it’s a bad idea.

How to spot five of the fossil fuel industry’s biggest disinformation tactics: Is your opinion the result of clear thinking or the result of muddled misinformation?

‘Sorry for Having Great T*ts’: Sydney Sweeney Hits Back After Producer Attack: Two powerful women make statements that are bad for women in general.

Belgian man whose body makes its own alcohol cleared of drunk-driving: Weirdest story you’ll read this week.

What I’m Watching—Retro TV: I revisited two of my favorite shows from ten years ago and had the best time rewatching them.

Kareem’s Video Break : This is dance in its purest most unconscious form. Just the joy of movement for its own sake.

Barbara Lewis Sings “Hello Stranger”: I have a weakness for songs that have an ethereal, haunting quality to them.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Every day when I wake up, I don't let the old man in.

Clint Eastwood

CREDIT: gettyimges/Valerie Macon

Clint Eastwood is 93. I may not agree with him politically, but I am a huge admirer of him as an artist. Many of the films he directed are among my most cherished, sometimes for their depth (Unforgiven), sometimes for thrilling action (The Outlaw Josey Wales), and sometimes for sheer sentimental entertainment (Space Cowboys). Reportedly, he is currently directing a new movie, Juror No. 2. Yes, at 93.

In 2018, Eastwood directed and starred in The Mule, based on a true story about a 90-year-old man who gets caught up in transporting drugs. Country singer Toby Keith, who died in February this year at the age of 62, wrote the theme song, “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” Today’s quote is taken from something Eastwood said when Keith asked how he stayed so active and healthy at his age. Here’s part of what Eastwood told him (and which inspired the song):

Every day when I wake up, I don't let the old man in. My secret has been the same since 1959: staying busy. I never let the old man into the house. I've had to drag him out because he was already comfortably settled, bothering me all the time, leaving no space for anything other than nostalgia. You have to stay active, alive, happy, strong, and capable. It's in us, in our intelligence, attitude, and mentality. We are young, regardless of our ID. We must learn to fight to not let the old man in. That old man awaits us, stationed and tired by the side of the road to discourage us. I don't let the old, critical, hostile, envious spirit in—the one that scrutinizes our past to tie us up with complaints and distant anxieties, or relived traumas and waves of pain. You have to turn your back on the old murmurer, full of rage and complaints, lacking courage, denying himself that old age can be creative, determined, and full of light and projection. Aging can be pleasant and even fun if you know how to use your time if you're satisfied with what you've achieved, and if you still maintain enthusiasm. That's called not letting the old man into the house.

Well said, Clint. If given a chance, the Old Man or Old Woman who hides in our shadow can be a crusty, whiny, negative person. So, don’t give them the chance. Every day do something that gives you satisfaction. Every day reach out to a friend or family member, just to check in and stay connected. Every day read something that gives you pleasure and something that makes you think, maybe even question long-held beliefs. Seek out writers who challenge your opinions to sharpen your critical thinking.

Remember, the Old Man or Old Woman starts knocking around 50, encouraging you to be less patient, more sedentary, and more belligerent about your opinions being right. You start sentences with, “Kids today are too…” You can’t get rid of him—he’s camped out in your yard. But you can at least keep him out of your house.

There’s a lyric in Keith’s song that makes me laugh: “Ask yourself how old you would be/If you didn't know the day you were born.” Nice sentiment, but I would know my age without a calendar because my prostate would tell me. My joints would tell me. My wobbly memory would tell me. But that’s all part of the adventure, facing down the slings and arrows of aging and still finding joy in getting out of bed because you have things to look forward to. Keep the Old Man out, but don’t lock yourself in.