Last week, I attended the Southern California Journalism Awards presented by the Los Angeles Press Club. I had been nominated for five awards for my Substack newsletter and won one award for Political Commentary (Local) for my article “Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing.” Naturally, I demanded a recount of my four losses—by hand, by AI, and by raccoon. The results remained rigged because I still lost. However, the AI did call me one of the greatest “basket weavers” of all time who made the “skycook” famous. I’ll take it.

When one wins an award, then golly-gosh-aw-shucks it, that can come across as an irritating humblebrag. I’m happy to have won the award—and the previous seven Columnist of the Year awards—not because it validates what I do, but because I get to hang out with a bunch of other cool writers for an evening. Journalists have always been heroes to me because of their passion and integrity. They are the unsung, under-appreciated, grime-streaked workers who shovel the coal of truth that keeps democracy humming.

Today, I will repost my winning article (“Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing”) with a new introduction about why, after initially deciding against commenting on the incident, I chose to write about it.

Why I Wrote the Will Smith Article

“Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing” has received 3.49 million views, far more than anything else I’ve written before or since. And yet, it almost didn’t happen.

I’m always reluctant when it comes to criticizing a Black celebrity because I know how hard the road to success can be for us—and how much of a target we are once we achieve that success. Many people are always rooting for celebrities to fall, especially celebrities who are women and People of Color. I don’t want to add to that burden unnecessarily.

The key word is “unnecessarily.” Because whenever I think that celebrities—Black or White—misuse their responsibility to either promote hate or dangerous misinformation, I am compelled to use my celebrity to call them out. I’ve done this with Kanye/Ye, Kyrie Irving, Ice Cube, Aaron Rodgers, and others over anti-semitic posts or anti-vax comments that contributed to illness and death. Or political comments that lack logic or undermine democracy. Sometimes they send me angry responses because they feel betrayed. I feel sad when that happens, but it doesn’t shake my resolve that the health, safety, and welfare of the community at large is more important than the hurt or sad feelings of any of us, myself included.

In the case of Will Smith, I was even more hesitant because I know him and like him. He’s a sincere, thoughtful, and compassionate man who made an emotionally prompted mistake. Unfortunately, he made that mistake in front of millions of people. And when a Black international superstar commits violence on live TV, it has a stinging impact far beyond the pain on Chris Rock’s face. It reaches into the daily lives of the entire Black community as well as into how men and women are portrayed in society. In short, it was bad for Blacks, it was bad for men, it was bad for women. It was a bad, bad thing.

Will Smith Did a Bad, Bad Thing

When Will Smith stormed onto the Oscar stage to strike Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s short hair, he did a lot more damage than just to Rock’s face. With a single petulant blow, he advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community.

That’s a lot to unpack. Let’s start with the facts: Rock made a reference to Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, as looking like Demi Moore in GI Jane, in which Moore had shaved her head. Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss. Ok, I can see where the Smiths might not have found that joke funny. But Hollywood awards shows are traditionally a venue where much worse things have been said about celebrities as a means of downplaying the fact that it’s basically a gathering of multimillionaires giving each other awards to boost business so they can make even more money.

The Smiths could have reacted by politely laughing along with the joke or by glowering angrily at Rock. Instead, Smith felt the need to get up in front of his industry peers and millions of people around the world, hit another man, then return to his seat to bellow: “Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth.” Twice.

Some have romanticized Smith’s actions as that of a loving husband defending his wife. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who starred in the movie Girls Trip with Pinkett Smith, praised Smith’s actions: “[F]or me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Actually, it was the opposite. Smith’s slap was also a slap to women. If Rock had physically attacked Pinkett Smith, Smith’s intervention would have been welcome. Or if he’d remained in his seat and yelled his post-slap threat, that would have been unnecessary, but understandable. But by hitting Rock, he announced that his wife was incapable of defending herself—against words. From everything I’d seen of Pinkett Smith over the years, she’s a very capable, tough, smart woman who can single-handedly take on a lame joke at the Academy Awards show.

This patronizing, paternal attitude infantilizes women and reduces them to helpless damsels needing a Big Strong Man to defend their honor lest they swoon from the vapors. If he was really doing it for his wife, and not his own need to prove himself, he might have thought about the negative attention this brought on them, much harsher than the benign joke. That would have been truly defending and respecting her. This “women need men to defend them” is the same justification currently being proclaimed by conservatives passing laws to restrict abortion and the LGBTQ+ community.

Worse than the slap was Smith’s tearful, self-serving acceptance speech in which he rambled on about all the women in the movie King Richard that he’s protected. Those who protect don’t brag about it in front of 15 million people. They just do it and shut up. You don’t do it as a movie promotion claiming how you’re like the character you just won an award portraying. By using these women to virtue signal, he was in fact exploiting them to benefit himself. But, of course, the speech was about justifying his violence. Apparently, so many people need Smith’s protection that occasionally it gets too much and someone needs to be smacked.

What is the legacy of Smith’s violence? He’s brought back the Toxic Bro ideal of embracing Kobra Kai teachings of “might makes right” and “talk is for losers.” Let’s not forget that this macho John Wayne philosophy was expressed in two movies in which Wayne spanked grown women to teach them a lesson. Young boys—especially Black boys—watching their movie idol not just hit another man over a joke, but then justify it as him being a superhero-like protector, are now much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps. Perhaps the saddest confirmation of this is the tweet from Smith’s child Jaden: “And That’s How We Do It.”

That's How We Do It

The Black community also takes a direct hit from Smith. One of the main talking points from those supporting the systemic racism in America is characterizing Blacks as more prone to violence and less able to control their emotions. Smith just gave comfort to the enemy by providing them with the perfect optics they were dreaming of. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro wasted no time going full-metal jacket racist by declaring the Oscars are “not the hood.” What would she have said if Brad Pitt slapped Ricky Gervais? This isn’t Rodeo Drive? Many will be reinvigorated to continue their campaign to marginalize African Americans and others through voter suppression campaign.

As for the damage to show business, Smith’s violence is an implied threat to all comedians who now have to worry that an edgy or insulting joke might be met with violence. Good thing Don Rickles, Bill Burr, or Ricky Gervais weren’t there. As comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

The one bright note is that Chris Rock, clearly stunned, managed to handle the moment with grace and maturity. If only Smith’s acceptance speech had shown similar grace and maturity—and included, instead of self-aggrandizing excuses, a heartfelt apology to Rock.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air October 5, 1994

I met Will Smith when I appeared on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air 28 years ago. And I’ve been to his house. I like him. He’s charming, sincere, and funny. I’m also a big fan of his movies. He’s an accomplished and dedicated actor who deserves the professional accolades he’s received. But it will be difficult to watch the next movie without remembering this sad performance.

I don’t want to see him punished or ostracized because of this one, albeit a big one, mistake. I just want this to be a cautionary tale for others not to romanticize or glorify bad behavior. And I want Smith to be the man who really protects others—by admitting the harm he’s done to others.

Update: Since this article was first published, Will Smith has issued an apology to Chris Rock, the Academy, and the audience. In part, he posted:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Update #2: In July 2022, I posted another article (“How Sincere Is Will Smith’s Apology”) following Will Smith’s video apology in which I expressed the belief that Will’s apology was sincere. I ended the post with this paragraph:

One of my favorite lines of poetry comes from Richard Wilbur’s “The Pardon”: “I dreamt the past was never past redeeming.” We all live under the desperate hope that our past mistakes can be forgiven. Smith’s slap had consequences on many people around the world, but none that require perpetual punishment and endless finger-wagging. We all have shortcomings, celebrity merely amplifies them to the world. Every misstep is an opportunity for growth and it appears that Smith is embracing that opportunity. We should do our part and support him. It’s what we would hope for ourselves from others.

