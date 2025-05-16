Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Dr Donna Blevins
1d

Kareem, you've changed my life on the deepest level because your words to me in 1977 changed the way I spoke to myself.

Before we stepped onto the TV stage together on Hour Magazine with Gary Collins, I shared my pitiful basketball story with you.

In one sentence, you shifted the way I thought. I had been counting the wrong things... the number of times I missed rather than the number of times I scored.

Today, I pray that our country hears and speaks up together.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Marie Lachat
1d

My book came yesterday. I am so excited. I put it on my coffee table for everyone to see. Since I came across your newsletter on substack maybe a couple years ago it’s kept me sane and helped me to keep growing even as I age. The bonus is you’ve mixed your wisdom with amusing videos and the music I grew up on. Life saving in a very tough era.

BTW I was proud to sit with a group of my Philadelphia friends recently and write thank you notes to the Eagles players who had the courage to stand up against the vile rhetoric of our unfit president and refuse to bend the knee for what else was that but a photo op of adulation.

