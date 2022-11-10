Skyhook Podcast with Cap & Coop Talking with Their Showtime Teammate Mychal Thompson

Welcome to another episode on The Cap & Coop Podcast. Today, we’ll be chatting with our old friend and Lakers Showtime teammate Mychal Thompson. Mychal the top overall pick in the 1978 NBA draft, fulfilling that early promise by winning two NBA championships with the Lakers. Not only is he a sports legend himself, but he has started his own sports dynasty through his sons Klay, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, and Trayce, who plays outfield for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Join us today as Coop, Mychal, and I discuss all things basketball, baseball, and whatever else comes to mind. I believe we even identify the second shooter on the grassy knoll. (Not really.) Find out what happens when three basketball champions let their hair down—if we had any—and relive some of the greatest games in NBA history.

