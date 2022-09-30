Skyhook Podcast with Cap & Coop Talking with Their Showtime Teammate Bob McAdoo
Three NBA Legends Share Stories, Trash Talk, and Laughs
We may not be hustling up and down the court anymore making the Celtics cry, but today’s podcast with my good friends and former teammates Michael Cooper and Bob McAdoo gets pretty close to recapturing the comradery we shared back during the Showtime days.
We talk about games we played, high and low points in our careers, make fun of each other—and laugh…
