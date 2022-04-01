Kanye West might win his first Album of the Year for Donda.

I’ve never been nominated for a Grammy. Not even for the sweet dulcet sound of my skyhooked basketball swishing melodically through the net like a leathery palm brushing against shivering harp strings. Whatever. I’m cool with it.

But I’m less cool with what’s been going on with the Grammys the last few years. And if the ratings are any indication, the rest of America is also questioning their relevance. It would be easy to blame a general cultural trend of decreased interest in awards shows as a clunky old Model-T in a world of streamlined Teslas. Sure, the younger generations may not be as captivated as oldsters by stodgy ceremonies of self-promotion, even when bedazzled with hip, young stars like host Trevor Noah and performers Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, among others.

Lil Nas X

But this debilitating injury to the Grammys isn’t just whiplash from the sudden u-turns of changing cultural trends, it’s self-inflicted. The Grammys have chosen over the last few years to kneecap themselves through several self-destructive acts, from nominating social pariahs, to not nominating worthy contenders, to overt misogyny, to low-grade racism.

Duke Ellington said there are only two kinds of music: good music and the other kind. We’d all like to pay homage to the Duke and judge works of art and their artists only based on the merits of the work. History may have the luxury of sanitizing works from the nasty actions of the artists because the victims and the circumstances are dust, but we don’t. The wounds are too fresh. So, when a self-proclaimed governing body of an art form chooses to give out awards, it has the responsibility to take into consideration that promoting a work or an artist is also a passive endorsement of their behavior. We owe it to society, and to victims, to judge art in the here and now and toss those nasty actions onto the scales of judgement. That’s why we shouldn’t nominate Harvey Weinstein or Bill Cosby for Lifetime Achievement Awards, even if their body of work indicates they deserve it.

Yes, this can be a slippery slope. We could end up like some sort of snobby Bridgerton jury excluding people based on their distasteful politics, their disheveled looks, or their disaffected attitude. Which is why we have to be vigilant, but not remiss. We have to draw lines and, though those lines can move, we still have to make the effort.

This week’s Grammys include nominees Kanye West, Louis CK, and Marilyn Manson. All have allegedly engaged in atrocious, sometimes illegal behavior. West, who has five nominations, had been set to perform at the Grammys when he was suddenly pulled from the lineup due to his “concerning online behavior.” This behavior consisted of a series of online attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, implied death threats toward her current boyfriend Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, and racial slurs at The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah. This resulted in West being banned by Instagram for violating hate speech and bullying policies.

Louis CK, who is nominated for Best Comedy Album, withdrew from performing in 2017 after he admitted (only after they were reported in The New York Times) that the accusations by five women of sexual misconduct were true.

Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson has been accused by several women, including Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones’ Esme Bianco, of sexual assault, rape, sexual battery, and sexual trafficking. Manson denies the accusations.

The Grammy’s tragic flaw extends beyond promoting accused sexual predators and online stalkers, it also seems to have a deaf ear to the music world outside its own echo chamber. The Weeknd has been boycotting the Grammys since 2020 when the Academy bizarrely denied him a single nomination for the hugely popular and musically accomplished After Hours. That same year Nicki Minaj justifiably called out the Academy for ignoring her as the Best New Artist, despite having seven songs charting simultaneously from Pink Friday. She lost to the white indie folk band Bon Iver.

Sean “Diddy” Combs expressed the same frustrations with the Academy in 2020: “Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be.” This despite the fact that hip-hop is the most popular music genre in America. Just not with the Academy.

Drake

In December 2021, Drake withdrew his two Grammy nominations without reason, though in the past he has commented on his issues with the Grammys, particularly with winning for Best Rap Song for a song that wasn’t rap. The Academy seemed to be saying: If you’re Black, you’re a rapper or jazz musician. What would they make of multi-Grammy winner Terence Blanchard, the first Black composer at the Metropolitan Opera, writing the well-received opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones?

Let’s not forget the embarrassing #GrammysSoMale of 2018 in which female artists were pretty much excluded from the win column. To make things worse, Lorde, who was the only woman nominated for album of the year, was cut from performing due to “lack of time.” Yet, there was enough time for the male performers to sing and promote their albums to rack up more sales.

The Weeknd and Rap-a-Lot Records CEO J. Prince have called for a new awards body that reflects the tastes of a broader spectrum of music fans. If this happens, the Grammys will have brought it on themselves. Each year they walk deeper into the surf, adding stones into their pockets as they go.

As much as I’d hate to lose the Grammys because of fond memories and the many great artists they’ve recognized, unless they begin to make significant changes in their criteria for nominating artists that embody musical diversity and cultural values, the time may have come to announce their sad, but perhaps overdue, time of death.