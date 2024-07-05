What I’m Discussing Today:

I've missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.

Michael Jordan

Credit: Rick Stewart

For me, this quote means something different than what it appears to say. For most, Michael is extolling the necessity of failure in the formula for success. He’s right. After so many failed experiments involving the light bulb, Thomas Edison was encouraged by others to quit, to which he responded, “I haven't failed—I've just found 10,000 that won't work.” These quotes encourage us to keep trying, knowing that so many successful people experienced the same failures and disappointments. I’m on board with that interpretation.

But I also see another way to look at it that is equally inspiring. Instead of defining success as a level of achievement—winning the trophy, getting the promotion—I like to think of success as simply enjoying playing in the game. Failure to win is not failure. Those who never hoist a shiny trophy overhead or drive around in a Tesla haven’t lost a thing, they are always in the process of winning because every day they step onto the court of their lives and just enjoy the game, the interaction with other players, the feel of the ball in their hands, the joy of movement. Every day they engage with humanity with good cheer, just happy to be in the game—and that is why they succeed. Success isn’t winning but choosing to play and choosing to enjoy playing.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Amid a howling chorus of derision over Joe Biden’s substandard debate performance against Donald Trump, one voice seemed to resonate more powerfully than others. At 6.15pm on Friday – roughly 19 hours after the two presidential candidates left the stage in Atlanta the previous evening – the verdict of the New York Times’s editorial board dropped online to the newspaper’s subscribers. The judgment was devastating. The US president, the board forcefully argued, had presented such an alarming spectacle of aged frailty that the best thing he could now do for the country he had served for more than half a century was to withdraw from the race and allow his Democratic party to choose another candidate. The newspaper long venerated as “the old Grey Lady” of American journalism pointed out that Biden had presented himself as the figure best positioned to defeat the threat to democracy represented by Trump – and acknowledged that he had successfully done so in 2020. “But the greatest public service Mr Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election,” it intoned. “As it stands, the president is engaged in a reckless gamble. There are Democratic leaders better equipped to present clear, compelling and energetic alternatives to a second Trump presidency … It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes.”

MY TAKE: After watching the debate for only 10 minutes, my stomach tightened into a burning knot of despair. On one hand, President Biden sounded like an AI-upgraded robot at Chuck E. Cheese. On the other hand, Trump spewed lies faster than a Las Vegas dealer shucking cards. I wasn’t angry that the debate was a debacle—that was inevitable—I was angry that their performance mattered so much to so many people.

We already had the only metric necessary to select the better president between the two: their records while in office. Even if you ignore Trump’s numerous lies, his multiple crimes, his promises to prosecute his enemies, and just look at his lack of accomplishments, you have all the information necessary to make a choice. The Biden Administration—which includes his advisors—has accomplished more than many presidents and he reflects the values of the U.S. Constitution. It doesn’t matter that they both sucked at the debate—their deeds speak volumes. [One more thing: Now that SCOTUS has granted virtue immunity for criminal activity to the president, which man would you want in office knowing what he could get away with?]

Here’s what really rankles me: All these calls for Biden to step aside aren’t because of his record, they are because these pundits fear that the average voter is too stupid to differentiate between meaningless debates and examining issues that most affect their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Yes, there are many people who are put off by both candidates’ ages and there are some who will be especially wary of Biden after the debate. But the facts are still the facts. Trump has had just as many faltering public appearances where he rambles, forgets words and people, and blathers. Worse, Trump did nothing as a president—except lie about COVID thereby allowing people to die—and his proposed policies are disastrous for the economy (“16 Nobel economists see a Trump inflation bomb”).

I wish we had two younger, energetic candidates with integrity and a love for the Constitution. The reality is we have one candidate with integrity and a love for the Constitution. Whatever other disagreements we may have about various policies, it is a clear choice about what we stand for as a country. All these public calls for Biden to step aside because of a bad debate appearance—while no one is demanding Trump step aside for his equally bad performance—plays right into Trump’s hands.

Trump is the manifestation of all the worst qualities in human beings: greed, self-aggrandizement, rape, racism, misogyny, elitism, hatred for the Constitution, and more. Yet, he’s leading in the polls. And Democrats calling for Biden to quit means we’re all pandering to the lowest common denominator of voters: those who vote without any consideration of the facts, without caring about their children’s futures, without caring about the economy. Yes, I know they are a significant factor, but we shouldn’t make the focus of every election appealing to them. It dumbs us all down.

SUMMARY: Allan Lichtman, the historian who has correctly forecast the results of nine out of the 10 most recent presidential elections argued on Saturday that replacing President Joe Biden could cost Democrats the 2024 election. Lichtman, a professor at American University, rejected the growing chorus of political pundits and Democratic activists who have called on Biden, 81, to bow out of the presidential race after his disastrous debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump. The pivotal moment brought fresh questions about Biden’s age and ability to serve a second term. “It’s a huge mistake. They're not doctors. They don't know whether Biden is physically capable of carrying out a second term or not,” Lichtman said during an interview with CNN of calls to replace Biden. “This is all foolhardy nonsense.” Lichtman has correctly predicted the outcome of almost every election over the last half century, except for the race in 2000, using a series of 13 historical factors or “keys.” The system includes four factors based on politics, seven on performance, and two on candidate personality. Lichtman said the incumbent party would need to lose six of those actors, or “keys,” to lose the White House.

MY TAKE: Conventional wisdom about politics is that you do whatever it takes to win. For the Republicans, that means backing a criminal, a racist, a rapist, a liar, and a fraud. It means passing laws that restrict voting among the marginalized. It means making deals with Big Business that will harm the economy and hurt the environment.

For some Democrats, it means trying to replace the sitting president with a younger camera-ready candidate. There is no evidence this will work and it stinks of panic sweat. The desperation means that they aren’t willing to stand by the very substantial achievements of the Biden Administration, but want to pander to those who are willing to damage the country based on one appearance—even though Trump did no better.

If Trump wins, the country will be the worse for it—as it was during his last rein. If the people in the country can’t weigh the evidence, refuse all logic, and have no allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, then that’s who we really are as a country. But I’d rather appeal to reason to get voters, than scurry after voters who are more cult members than patriots.

Let Trump’s own words put the election in context: “You can be nice, or you can be mean. You can be evil. You can be horrible. You can be crude or elegant. There’s only one thing that matters and that’s ratings. If you don’t have ratings, it doesn’t matter.”

Sotomayor Offers Terrifying List of Things Trump Could Do as President After Immunity Ruling (The Daily Beast)

(Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a withering dissent to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling on Monday, writing that U.S. presidents will now be able to assassinate political rivals and accept bribes with impunity while they’re in office. That’s a dangerous precedent to set, Sotomayor wrote, especially as the increasingly unpredictable Donald Trump seeks a return to the White House. “The president of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world,” Sotomayor wrote. “When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution.” That is exactly as terrifying as it sounds, Sotomayor wrote. She laid out a chilling list of hypotheticals that a president could carry out without legal consequence: “Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.” In her own dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed that Monday’s ruling was a dangerous one. She wrote that “the seeds of absolute power for Presidents have been planted” and “absolute power corrupts absolutely.” The conservative majority Supreme Court has lobbed assist after assist to Trump this year. By accepting his immunity case, it effectively bumped his pair of federal criminal trials off the 2024 calendar. Now, with a possible election win in November, Trump would be equipped with an unprecedented amount of power in what was already the world’s most powerful political position. Trump celebrated the court’s decision on Monday, posting in all-caps to Truth Social, “Big win for our constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American!”

SUMMARY: Collective amnesia seems to have struck the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, especially around the question: Is the president above the law? Five of the six conservative justices who ruled to give the president absolute immunity for “core” presidential duties seem to have made contradictory statements during their Senate confirmation hearings.

SUMMARY: The court’s decision raised fears that a future president will be able to act with impunity because official acts of the president have been deemed off limits from prosecution.

MY TAKE: Trump replaced three justices and these are the results: A Supreme Court that is morally compromised, justifies accepting bribes, and willing to shred the U.S. Constitution in support of their own political and religious biases. They are doing everything in their power to sway the election toward Trump. If successful, they will act as a rubber stamp for his most outrageous acts.

Even though I’m in my seventies, it’s difficult to remain mature about this betrayal of the trust of the American people. Rather than Supreme Court Justices, we need to think of these Trump supporters as Supreme Court Justifiers because they have found a way to justify in their own minds their lack of commitment to the Constitution. They have managed to find a way to get out of bed each morning and still see themselves as good people despite the evidence. We need only look at Chief Justice Roberts’ own words at his 2005 confirmation hearing: “No one is above the law under our system and that includes the president. The president is fully bound by the law.” How high-minded when applying for the job; how low-minded when actually doing it.

Kareem’s Video Break

Just how much impact can an athlete have on children? Watch Declan Rice, a professional soccer player for Arsenal and the English national team interact with a young fan, giving a moment he will remember joyfully for the rest of his life.

This Week in Media Getting It Wrong

Here are a couple of stories that are worth our scrutiny. One is about an editorial in Newsweek, so it’s not an issue of bad reporting but rather bad thinking. The second is about a headline that reveals just how callous and self-serving Fox “News” is.

SUMMARY: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has a lot of thoughts about a recent op-ed regarding Taylor Swift. “A massive pile of misogynistic bull,” Navratilova, 67, shared via X on Sunday, June 30, along with a series of poop emojis. “This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek … and they printed it. I mean …” Newsweek made headlines on Thursday, June 27, after publishing a piece that detailed why Swift is “not a good role model.” Author John Mac Ghlionn noted noted that Swift, 34, “remains unmarried and childless” despite her various public romances. (The publication noted that the op-ed was updated on Monday, July 1, but it’s unclear what was changed.) “A fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model,” he continued. “But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.” He continued: “While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.” Ghlionn was self-aware enough to realize that the piece sounded like “pearl-clutching preaching” (something Swift references on her Tortured Poets Department album) but doubled down, claiming that his “concern [is] rooted in sound reasoning.” The writer continued by discussing Swift’s high-profile dating history, referring to it as a “revolving door of relationships.” He further explained that Swift’s relationship history “raises questions about stability, commitment and even love itself.” …While Swift has not publicly addressed the article, she has spoken candidly about the public’s obsession with her love life — especially in the album notes for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). “It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating. Or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him,” she wrote alongside the rerecorded album, which was released in October 2023. “And so I swore off hanging out with guys. Dating, flirting or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian era.”

MY TAKE: This Newsweek opinion piece is part of the conservative campaign to “put women in their place”—a place somewhere before the 1960s and the Women’s Liberation Movement. This editorial just plugs into the Republican Wayback Machine adjusting the time travel knobs to 1950 when women waited at the door wearing pearls and holding a martini as their husband came in from a hard day’s work.

This 1952 ad shows the world some conservatives wish to return to.

Taylor Swift is a perfectly fine role model for young women. She’s talented and disciplined, her art gives a voice to the anguish others experience, she treats her employees generously, and she is involved in social justice. Not married and without children? Her young fans won’t decide not to get married or not have children because of her, but those who don’t feel the inclination to do either won’t force themselves to do so just because it’s expected. They realize they have other options. Pressuring women into getting married and having children when they don’t want to is a recipe for disaster in marriage and as a parent.

Navratilova is also a role model for young women. She is successful, disciplined, and ready to publicly take a stand against misogyny.

SUMMARY: A homeless Los Angeles woman accused of stalking a movie director and shooting her friend, a Hollywood consultant and social justice activist, in his own home has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.

MY TAKE: My reaction is not to this news event but rather to the Fox “News” headline, which when I first saw it made me both angry and sad. The headline takes a tragic event and tries to turn it into a smug, snarky, self-righteous headline that boasts its lack of humanity and compassion.

Why mention that the victim was a “social justice warrior,” a phrase that conservatives use with derision rather than the admiration it deserves (as if people fighting for social justice were idiots rather than community heroes)? Their goal was to show the irony of someone compassionate being murdered by the very kind of person they might be helping. You know, like that liberal social justice warrior Jesus being murdered trying to help people. What a chump.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Pascal Rogé — “Gymnopédie No. 1,” Erik Satie

Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédies” was all the rage in the 1970s after its inclusion as “Variations on a Theme by Erik Satie” in a Blood, Sweat & Tears album. Since then, the song has appeared in numerous movies of filmmakers like Woody Allen, Louis Malle, and Wes Anderson. Not bad for a composition written in 1888. Pascal Rogé is a renowned French pianist who honors the simplicity of the composition.

Also included is the B, S & T version which is an antidote to stress. Want to dream, to drift, perchance to dream? Play this version. It is as soothing as a balmy day at the beach.

We’re done for today. But we’ll be back—with your support.

