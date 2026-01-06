Kareem Takes on the News

Kareem Takes on the News

Katharine Hill
A very thoughtful take on current events this morning. Thank you, Kareem, for sharing your wisdom. We the people certainly need to express our displeasure, particularly on this fifth anniversary of the insurrection fomented by the now sitting President. Never Forget!

I share your love of jazz and New York City, having often made it down to the Village to enjoy the intimate venues. You remind me to keep music as an antidote to all the angst.

susan conner
The arc of the moral universe seems to have been trampled on and tarnished by those who know nothing about morals and certainly don't have any, as well.

And OMG! Michel Petrucciani. How he glides and dances across the keys. Loved when he played with his right hand and held on to the piano with his left. Balance and stability and just amazing. And of course, Charlie Parker. Bird. April in Paris. Haven't heard that in ages. Lovely. Beautiful. Young man beginning.

The whole Maduro/Rubio thing is so very interesting. I wonder if it's all a big farce and the real intent was to get him out of Venezuela because there were so many Cuban operatives in Venezuela that wouldn't permit him to leave, so he paid the price for removal with his illegal dealings or so the story has been told. And Cuba depends on Venezuela for their oil supply. And Venezuela's oil industry is in terrible disrepair. And Cuba is also on the regimes hit list and who is on tap to run Venezuela? Oh no! Not him. We changed our minds overnight. Oh look. It's the man whose parents fled Cuba to escape Batiste. Son of immigrants. How is this tolerated? Oh wait. He was born in Florida so it doesn't count. And the best words today are "chaos dressed up as righteousness." It seems to echo that every day.

And the Michael Cooper book. Definitely on my list. Always loved watching him play. Tough guy. Best defense.

And props to your best wishes for Mayor Mamdani. Your hometown. Such a task ahead for him. I wish him well.

Too many M's . Maduro, Mamdani, Marco, Michael & Music always and forever.

Thank you for all Kareem. Hope you are well and thriving. Pray for us all. I do. Peace and Love.🕊️♥️

