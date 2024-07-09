What I’m Discussing Today:

It is wrong always, everywhere and for everyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.

W. K. Clifford (1845-1879), British mathematician and philosopher

Voters kick all the Republican women out of the South Carolina Senate: South Carolina has just proven just how hostile it is to women (even though they make up 54% of the state).

What to know about Louisiana's new surgical castration law: Why pass such a harsh law when there is no evidence that it will work? To trick voters, of course.

Kareem’s Video Break : Baby elephants make me happy. I don’t have to justify that.

That job you applied for might not exist. Here's what's behind a boom in "ghost jobs.": Companies post ads for non-existent jobs to intimidate their employees. I’ll be shopping elsewhere.

What I’m Watching—Movies & TV: The Bikeriders, Kinds of Kindness, The Watcher, and A Quiet Place: Day One get scrutinized. Only one of them is worth watching.

The Incredible String Band Sings “The Hedgehog’s Song”: Yes, there is a singing hedgehog in this song. The band’s unique sound is refreshing.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

It is wrong always, everywhere and for everyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.

W. K. Clifford (1845-1879), British mathematician and philosopher

(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

For the past year, I’ve been reading articles about how much money the presidential candidates are raising. The latest mentioned that Trump had recently raised $300 million. From 1984 to 2024, Statista reports that the two major parties spent almost $4 trillion on presidential campaigns. My reaction: The amount is obscene because of what they spend it on. Sure, some is spent getting the vote out, but a majority is for ads that tell voters to vote for them.

There’s very little substance to these ads, just patriotic rhetoric, promises, and personal attacks on their opponents. Their mere existence is insulting to the country because they assume that Americans make their decisions about the future of our country—about their futures and that of their families—based on flashy ads without evidence. The theory is the same as those awful lawn posters that appear in the hundreds that state a candidate’s name, the office they are running for, and a plea to vote for them. No other information is necessary. The idea is that the more you see their name, the more likely you are to vote for them. Name recognition—i.e., popularity—rules our choices. Sadly for the country, this is effective.

The belief that we should make all decisions based on evidence is a good one to embrace, not just for politics, but in our daily lives. That doesn’t mean that we will always make the decision that works out in the end, but not through any fault of our own. A person can never have enough evidence to make a fully informed decision, so we have to make them based on the best information we have. That is always the best approach, despite the outcome. All scientific, social, and cultural advances in civilization are the result of this approach. Everything awful is the result of basing opinions on tradition, peer pressure, and fear of being shunned.

Unfortunately, the major flaw isn’t our lack of information, it’s a general laziness in accessing the information and processing it rationally. We have smartphones that have access to most of the accumulated knowledge of all humanity, but people won’t research to see whether a candidate is misinforming them. We will, however, passionately tweet our ill-formed opinions based on what we’ve been spoon-fed.

In Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, Cassius says, “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars,/But in ourselves, that we are underlings.” Fate doesn’t keep us in intellectual servitude of others, it is our refusal to base our decisions on reason and evidence. As long as lawn posters and political ads reign, we shall forever be underlings who think they are royalty.

South Carolina State Senators (from left to right) Penry Gustafson, Margie Bright Matthews, Katrina Shealy, Sandy Senn, and Mia McCleod). The 5 women, both Democrats and Republicans, are the only people in the state senate opposing S. 474, a bill that would ban abortion after 6 weeks, typically before a person would know they are pregnant. (Photo by Logan Cyrus for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The only three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate took on their party and stopped a total abortion ban from passing in their state last year. In return, they lost their jobs. Voters removed Sens. Sandy Senn, Penry Gustafson and Katrina Shealy from office during sparsely turned out primaries in June, and by doing so completely vacated the Republican wing of the five-member “Sister Senators," a female contingent that included two Democrats and was joined in their opposition to the abortion ban. For Republicans, the departure of Senn, Gustafson and Shealy likely means there will be no women in the majority party of state Senate when the next session starts in 2025. It could also mean that women will not wield power for decades in the fiercely conservative state where they have long struggled to gain entry into the Legislature.

MY TAKE: Three GOP women stood up to the misogynistic abortion law that South Carolina tried to pass and they were rewarded for their courage by being booted from office. What does that say about the role of women in South Carolina?

The state wants to restrict their autonomy over their bodies.

Women will be relegated to second-class citizens as the push for more restrictive laws will continue now that conservatives are emboldened: restrictions on birth control, the elimination of no-fault divorce, etc.

54% of South Carolina are women yet they are woefully underrepresented with only 14% of state legislators being women as of 2020. Now, it’s less. Maybe that’s why South Carolina ranks sixth in the country for domestic abuse, with 42.3% of women experiencing intimate partner abuse.

Credit: Difydave

SUMMARY: Louisiana is now the first state to allow surgical castration to be used as a punishment for sex crimes under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry. This law, which will go into effect Aug. 1, allows judges to order people found guilty of certain sex crimes against minors to undergo surgical castration. The use of surgical castration as punishment, which is a permanent procedure that involves the surgical removal of the testicles or ovaries ostensibly to stop the production of sex hormones, is rare elsewhere around the world. The Czech Republic, Madagascar and a state in Nigeria have such laws on the books that have been strongly criticized by Amnesty International and other human rights organizations. Several U.S. states, including Louisiana, as well as other countries have laws allowing for the use of chemical castration — a procedure that uses pharmaceutical drugs to quell the offenders' sex drive — for certain sex crimes. The passage of this bill in Louisiana has grabbed headlines and caused ripples of consternation among criminal defense lawyers, advocates and medical experts, raising serious concerns around the ethics and constitutionality of the law and questions over whether this punishment would actually make a difference in reducing sex crimes. …The law, as written, targets offenders found guilty of aggravated sex crimes, including rape, incest or molestation against a child under 13. The punishment would be brought in certain cases and at a judge’s discretion and the surgery would be completed by a physician. It will also require a court-appointed medical expert to determine whether the offender is the right candidate for the surgery.

MY TAKE: It is a struggle for most people to get worked up about any law that punishes those who commit sex crimes against minors. Me too. But laws like this aren’t about the criminals being targeted, they’re about how we intend to create the fairest judicial system. A few decades ago, a lot of people struggled to get worked up about lynching Black people. Today, some struggle to get worked up about systemic racism in the judicial system that arrests prosecutes, and incarcerates more Black people than White people for the same or lesser crimes.

We have to be vigilant toward the reasoning for any law, but especially laws designed to punish. For example: “One of the drafters of the bill, Democratic state Rep. Delisha Boyd, told NPR the law will be a strong deterrent for would-be child sex abusers and would protect children.” How does Boyd know this will be a deterrent? What evidence or studies has she presented as proof? Turns out, there aren’t any. The same argument has been made about the death penalty, yet, studies do not confirm that it is a deterrent. The problem with increasing the severity of punishments to deter crimes is that people believe they won’t get caught or are so psychologically compelled to commit the act that the threat of punishment doesn’t matter.

Boyd goes on to say, “Some of the critics say, you know, that's cruel and unusual punishment. Well, I disagree. I think the cruel and usual punishment was the rape of that 5-year-old.” This is the logical fallacy of a false dilemma: claiming that there are only two choices. In this case, both acts can be cruel and unusual. One attorney stated that the law would likely be overturned based on the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. I expect better reasoning from a lawmaker.

More importantly, the surgery is meant to reduce testosterone, but “research indicates that there's no evidence that people who commit sex offenses have higher testosterone in the first place.” Nor does the procedure prevent them from becoming sexually aroused, having an erection, or ejaculating. Also, medications can be taken to reverse or reduce the effects of the surgery.

If that’s all true, then the law itself is just political posturing to show they are “tough on crime” without producing any real results—a policy full of sound and fury signifying nothing. The problem is when they pass laws with no evidence that the laws will work and are in direct violation of the Constitution, they are not addressing the problem of sexual abuse of minors, they are only addressing their political careers. At what point in their careers do politicians have shame surgically removed from their minds?

Kareem’s Video Break

Baby elephants always make me happy. This playful one brightened my entire day.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

New name for a feature where I kvetch (Yiddish for complain) about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about. This is where I can indulge my pettiness.

Credit: Pict Rider

SUMMARY: Fake job ads are proliferating online, with more companies admitting to posting realistic-looking job openings that don't actually exist. Forty-percent of companies said they have posted a fake job listing this year, according to a survey in May of 650 hiring managers from career site Resume Builder. Three in 10 companies currently have fake listings on their sites or on job boards, according to the survey. Unlike job scams in which criminals seek to obtain applicants' personal information, hiring managers themselves are often behind these "ghost jobs." While seven in 10 hiring managers say that they believe the practice is morally acceptable and beneficial for business, it complicates job seekers' searches for work, and can also erode their trust in companies.

MY KVETCH: According to the article, companies are posting ads for jobs that don’t exist for two main reasons: to “trick current employees into thinking that the business is not only growing but also making an effort to hire more workers and alleviate their existing workloads” and to “signal to current employees they are replaceable.” Somehow, 70% of hiring managers find this practice morally acceptable, which means that 70% of hiring managers are morally bankrupt.

The policy that the companies are promoting is to lie to and passively threaten their employees. They are lying by making them think they are supportive of their workload and they are lying by getting job applicants’ hopes up. And they want their employees to live in perpetual fear of being replaced.

A company that leads through deception and fear is not a company that cares about doing the right thing, which means customers can’t trust them when it comes to the integrity of their products. Let’s start spending our money on less corrupt companies.

What I’m Watching—Movies & TV

I usually reserve this column to offer mini-reviews of movies and TV shows I think you’d like. But on occasion, I’m compelled to include works that I don’t like to protect you from wasting valuable time. Today, I’m discussing three works that crash and burn and one that rises above.

The Bikeriders

Set in the 1960s and 1970s, the story relates the start and growth of a motorcycle club formed after the leader (Tom Hardy) watches Marlon Brando in The Wild One. The movie would like to be about how working-class people, who feel powerless and alienated, form a family that makes them feel heard and seen and how that leads to their inevitable downfall. That’s not what they’ve made though. The main bikerider is played by Austin Butler who is such a clichéd monosyllabic caricature that there’s nothing to care about. Jodie Comer narrates part of the film as his love interest, but he has nothing to say about anything so we never understand why she loves him except for his looks. When you’re done watching this it will disappear from your mind like a tumbleweed blowing across a vacant lot.

Kinds of Kindness

When a movie is 2 hours and 44 minutes long it better deliver something worthwhile. It must be entertaining or thought-provoking—hopefully both. But this movie is neither. It is, however, anger-provoking for wasting my time with such pretentious tripe. Director and co-writer Yorgos Lanthimos directed the amazing The Favourite in 2018, which I thought was the best film of the year. Last year, he directed Poor Things, which won acclaim but I found it to be a beautifully adorned yet ultimately empty shell.

This anthology of three stories using the same actors in different roles is the kind of smug writing that a bunch of first-year film students would find audacious and boundary-pushing when in reality is the shallow ramblings of a gaggle of characters you don’t care about. While watching this, I entertained myself imagining the director doing interviews where he lays out his complex themes of human interaction and twisted ideas of love. The movie doesn’t probe these ideas, it merely presents the most obvious ones most superficially, all while feeling superior about its own intellect.

The Watcher (TV)

Watching this TV series was painful. All I could think about in each episode was how a show with such excruciatingly bad writing ever got made in the first place. You might rightfully ask, “Then why did you watch the entire series, Kareem?” Good question. I had some hope that because the cast was so great (Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow), the show might get better. It got worse. The story follows a family who buys a beautiful house in a pleasant suburb and is immediately harassed by a mysterious Watcher. The problem is that the family isn’t likable—they act in unbelievable ways just to cause conflict. That makes us not care what happens to them. Sadly, mediocrity doesn’t dissuade viewers and a second season has been ordered.

A Quiet Place: Day One

This is the third installment in the A Quiet Place series, except this is the origin story of how the aliens landed on Earth and took over. The aliens can’t see but they have such acute hearing that they devour anything that makes even the slightest sound. To survive, humans have to exist in silence. Sure, it’s a sci-fi thriller without any of the literary pretensions of the other two movies I reviewed today, but it has more humanity than either of them—and it’s exciting, suspenseful, and at times touching.

Lupita Nyong’o stars as a woman dying of cancer who suddenly finds life more precious now that it’s being imminently threatened. She teams up with a law student to escape Manhattan because the bug-like aliens can’t swim (and the bridges have been destroyed). Don’t think too hard about that premise because it doesn’t hold up. But there are some lovely scenes: a marionette show that reveals something about how art enriches our daily struggles, a scene involving a father’s torment because he has to kill a hysterical man in front of his child to save them all, and others. Nyong’o’s character comes to understand the preciousness of life and human connection that she’d lost. Also, the special effects with the aliens are awesome.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

The Incredible String Band: “The Hedgehog’s Song”

Okay, this song might surprise you as a Kareem selection, but I’m going to ask you to be open to a sound you might not be familiar with. The Incredible String Band was a British group popular through the 1960s before breaking up in 1974 (and reforming 25 years later in 1999). Their sound was described as psychedelic pop and folk but they were much more than that. They incorporated many exotic and traditional instruments from around the world to create a uniquely hypnotic sound. Their popularity took off after appearing at the 1967 Newport Folk Festival with Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen.

I first heard “The Hedgehog’s Song” back in the 1960s and was surprised by its whimsical sound and lyrics. I wasn’t prepared for how addictive the chorus is, both musically and thematically. In the song, the narrator discusses his various love relationships throughout his life, interrupted each time by a hedgehog who sings:

Oh, you know all the words and you sung all the notes

But you never quite learned the song she sung

I can tell by the sadness in your eyes

That you never quite learned the song.

The hedgehog is an ominous character trying to tell him that despite his romantic accomplishments, he never learned what the women wanted, what their song was. And until he does, he won’t be in a truly happy relationship. Part of its brilliance is using a silly premise to deliver such a dark message. Kinda ahead of its time.

Oh, you know all the words… Help keep them coming.

