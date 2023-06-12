Has the PGA Joined the Sportswashing Conspiracy

Saudi Arabia now owns professional golf. That may sound like tin-foil-hat hyperbole, but if North Korea funded a rival basketball league to the NBA, which the NBA vehemently denounced as a moral pariah, then months later merged with them, giving them full financial control, North Korea would be the dominant power in professional basketball. Kim Jong Un would be the shadow commissioner waving a foam finger.

After months of outraged huffing and puffing about the immorality of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, the PGA has agreed to merge and proudly wear that immorality like a tailored green jacket (“The Merger of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour: Here’s What to Know”). Who are the winners: Pro golf that wants more money. Saudi Arabia’s public image. Who are the losers: America’s public image. The integrity of sports.

Sportswashing—which is when a country with a dubious human rights reputation sponsors sports in order to scrub clean its image—has been an international tool for decades. Hitler used it with the 1936 Berlin Olympics to promote a kinder, gentler Nazi. China and the Soviet Union did the same thing with their Olympics. Qatar with the World Cup. A spoonful of sports makes the fascism go down—in the most delightful way.

I’ve always looked at sports as a way to bring people together, whether it’s kids on a playground or countries across oceans. The more passions we share, the more we can focus on what we have in common rather than on differences. Sports should promote the ethical ideals of meritocracy, fair play, and leveling the playing field. It shouldn’t be used to sanction and support evil.

I’m aware that there’s a certain amount of Pollyanna-ish naiveté in that attitude, like making a heart with my fingers and saying, “Why can’t we all just get along?” After all, international relations are tricky. “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” kind of tricky. We have to make deals with sketchy countries and leaders for the greater good of economics and protection. We import 12% of our petroleum from Persian Gulf countries. The U.S. just made a $3 billion arms deal with the Saudis. Sometimes, we have to hold our noses for the sake of national security. I get it.

But this isn’t that. The Saudis have done some bad things and just keep sailing blithely on like they are above and beyond consequences. They routinely imprison and execute political dissidents, employ mass beheadings (last year they beheaded 81 men at once for crimes ranging from murder to sowing “discord and unrest”), execute LGBTQ+ people, and suppress women and religions. Plus, their tainted ties to the 9/11 massacres. Also heinous was their kidnapping and dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 for criticizing Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

They are like the bully who abuse kids at school, but no one does anything because their parents contribute a fortune to the school. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)’s governor, Yasir al-Rumuyyan, confirmed their investment in golf will be in the billions. Perhaps the PGA’s new logo should be a bone saw.

When big money is involved, the first casualty is ethics. To some, America is in a perpetual clearance sale with a sign draped over the Statue of Liberty: Everything for Sale. Our motto isn’t “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” it’s “Make Us an Offer!”

Sportswashing is like money laundering in which one takes dirty money traceable to a crime and transforms it into clean cash anyone will take. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour’s commissioner, who so fiercely criticized the Saudis, admitted, “I recognize that people are going to call me a hypocrite.” Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive, cheerfully announced, “I think it’s an unbelievable, momentous day.” Seeing golf’s gatekeepers, their pockets bulging with metaphoric oil-scented cash, defend their new stance after months of righteous indignation and accusations against the Saudis would make anyone who loves sports bristle. A momentous day? A momentously sad day.

It is nearly impossible to be a completely ethical consumer. Self-righteous finger-pointing can often seem hypocritical when we buy sneakers made by exploited preteens in countries that enslave others. Other sports, including the NBA, have walked a precarious path trying to balance commerce and conscience. Even the average person buys products daily from companies whose practices they may not agree with. But many of us try to get it right as often as we can.

It’s a matter of degree. In this case, the entire professional sport was sold, not to survive, but to make even more money for already wealthy players in a sport played by 8% of the U.S. population, yet is worth $84 billion. It’s a bad look. It’s a bad practice. The debacle can best be summed up by LIV Golf player Bryson DeChambeau who, after explaining why 9/11 is no longer relevant, justified taking Saudi money with, “It’s unfortunate what has happened but that is not something I can speak on because I’m a golfer.”

And with one sentence, he dismisses decades of athletes’ commitment and self-sacrifice to social justice. Can you imagine Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Billie Jean King, or Bill Russell saying that? Me neither.

SUMMARY: Republicans, including some rivals for the 2024 presidential nomination, have rallied quickly to support Donald Trump, after news of the former US president’s indictment on several federal counts relating to his retention of classified documents. …Kevin McCarthy, the House speaker, lamented “a dark day for the United States of America” and said: “It is unconscionable for a president to indict the leading candidate opposing him.” Joe Biden did not indict Trump. The former president was indicted by Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Merrick Garland, the US attorney general whom Biden nominated. …Saying he “and every American who believes in the rule of law stand with President Trump against this grave injustice”, McCarthy promised to “hold this brazen weaponisation of power accountable”. …Jim Jordan of Ohio, chair of the House judiciary committee, said: “Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump.” Marjorie Taylor Greene, the powerful House extremist from Georgia, said Republicans needed “to stop fighting each other”, so they could battle Democrats “arresting their political enemies and [working] together in their corrupt ways to get it done”.

MY TAKE: Schadenfreude is when one gets joy from another’s misfortune, often disguised by making a sad face and showing sympathy. Regarding Trump’s indictment on 37 counts and seven charges, the GOP has cornered the market on schadenfreude. Their grim lips say, “I’m outraged at the injustice!” but their twinkly eyes say, “Finally, we may be rid of this no-longer-useful idiot.”

It’s hard not to notice that no Trump supporters actually address the crimes, which are grave and a threat to the security of the country. They can’t address the charges because they know that the evidence is overwhelming and the crimes bordering on traitorous. Instead, they need to distract their followers with phony outrage (they all actually hope he drops out in order to improve their own political positions). But they do include their favorite buzzword: “weaponization.” How can anyone argue against that awesome word?

According to Politico: “On at least two occasions after leaving office, Trump displayed classified documents to others visiting him at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the indictment alleges. In July 2021, Trump showed a writer, a publisher and two staff members a ‘plan of attack’ that he said had been prepared for him by the U.S. military, the charges say. The audio-recorded meeting reportedly involved a document that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley drafted about Iran.

“Trump allegedly made a potentially damning admission at that session, saying he could have declassified the document while he was president but ‘now I can’t.’”

They weaponized his own confession.

You can read a full list of the charges against Trump here: “The startling, damning details in the Trump indictment.” The indictment accuses him of hoarding “information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.” The indictment notes that “[t]he unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods.”

It’s pretty damning. The GOP knows this, which is why they’re panicking by shouting, “Witch hunt!” (without any awareness of the irony that witch hunts are the only activity of the GOP). This is not political retribution or election interference. Pence and Biden were also investigated for removing documents. Pence has been cleared. Biden is still being investigated. It’s exactly what conservatives are always crying out for: rule of law. In fact, at a campaign rally in 2016, Trump promised: “On political corruption, we are going to restore honor to our government. In my administration, I am going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.” No one except him.

SUMMARY: Last week, conservatives turned to Chick-fil-A to sate a ravenous appetite. Not for chicken, mind you, but for uprooting any real or perceived corporate embrace of efforts to recognize diversity. A guy on Twitter (which is usually how these things start) realized that the company employed a man named Erick McReynolds as its vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. McReynolds has been in that position for a while (though the aforementioned guy thought he’d just been hired) and he is tasked with “creating a culture of belonging,” among other things. But diversity, equity and inclusion, generally shorthanded as DEI, has become anathema on the right, following a path previously walked by critical race theory. …YouGov conducts regular polling evaluating the popularity of brands in the United States. I contacted their team for two pieces of information: What brands did Republicans view the most positively and, secondarily, what brands did they view disproportionately more positively than Democrats? …The result? Of the 20 brands with the most positive ratings from Republicans, seven had positions, news releases or other indicators of support for diversity. Four had statements or products offering support for pride or LGBTQ people. Eight companies had at least one of each. Of the brands that Republicans liked more than Democrats by the widest margins, 12 had at least one of each, including fully 12 companies that had some indication of support for diversity efforts. Seven also had products or statements expressing support for LGBTQ issues or the gay community.

MY TAKE: Businesses are like any living organism: their overriding priority is survival. Yet, some organisms—bees, ants, termites—are less concerned with individual survival than with their contribution to the survival of the species. Businesses will usually do what’s best for business—and if what they do is also morally right, that’s a nice side benefit. We can’t know if a company promotes diversity because they believe it’s the right thing to do, or because they want to assuage potential diverse customers. Either way, it’s good for America.

This public tar-and-feathering of companies because they announce they are inclusive of diverse cultures is a curiosity. What is the downside of having a diverse and inclusive company? Opponents often complain that it stifles meritocracy, meaning that people get hired for irrelevant characteristics—such as skin color, gender, sexual identity, etc.—other than ability. Oddly, they assume that these people aren’t equally or even more qualified than White cisgender candidates. Nor do they acknowledge the systemic biases that have and continue to keep qualified but marginalized workers from the same opportunities. Such open displays of racism, misogyny, and bigotry were filtered out of mainstream society through the sieve of the sixties, seventies, and eighties. But, much to our shame, they’re back, and, like flesh-eating bacteria, they are ravenous to destroy.

Here are some of the brands most popular with Republicans that promote diversity: Hershey’s (“The Hershey Company [has a] deep commitment to diversity and inclusion and our support of LGBTQ employees who make our company a great place to work”), M&M, Bounty, Betty Crocker, Clorox, Band-Aid, Oreo, Tractor Supply, Bass Pro Shops, Texas Roadhouse, John Deere, Husqvarna, Home Depot, Papa John’s, Harley-Davidson (yup, even them).

Get ready, everyone on that list. Conservatives hankering to purify businesses from diversity can expect to be launching boycotting campaigns very soon. But probably not. Their outrage has a short attention span.

Kareem’s Hero of the Week

SUMMARY: Mathew Bianchi became a Staten Island traffic cop in 2017, two years after joining the New York police department, assigned to enforcing traffic violations and issuing tickets. In the first two years on that beat, he received stellar performance evaluations. But in November 2018 – a year into his career in the traffic unit – Bianchi issued a ticket to a civilian who held a New York City police department laminated courtesy card, an unofficial credential issued to NYPD officers based on their union affiliation that can then be distributed to family members and friends to carry with them. What happened next is the subject of a lawsuit against the city and a police captain. According to Bianchi, who is Cuban-American, courtesy cards are used to maintain a system of impunity – a “get-of-jail-free card” for families and friends of NYPD officers to avoid traffic tickets, a growing source of revenue for the city. Bianchi claims his superiors retaliated against him for his stance against the “corrupt” cards after he was warned by an official with the Police Benevolent Association, New York City’s largest police union, that he would not be protected by his union if he wrote tickets for people with cards. And if he continued, he’d be reassigned.

MY TAKE: Corruption can always be justified by the corrupt. They refuse to acknowledge that what they are doing is wrong based on some lame reasoning that will involve a sentimental excuse inspired by Vin Diesel (“It’s family!”) or business (“We’re favoring people who can help us out in some way.”). But it’s illegal, and their job is to protect us from illegal acts as well as to be role models of behavior. This is a huge failure on both counts.

According to The Washington Post, “Viewed by many officers as a perk of the job, the courtesy cards have long been the subject of media scrutiny. News articles referenced their existence as early as 1936, Vice reported in 2020. Other articles have reported on a trend of the cards cropping up for sale online.”

Small corruption often leads to bigger corruption—in life as well as in work—because if you can justify something small, you can justify something bigger. Maybe cheat on your spouse, beat your child, or embezzle from work. The opportunities are endless when you’ve given up on honor.

The Police Benevolent Association should be supporting Bianchi, not ostracizing and threatening him. But I’m sure they have a good excuse.

Kareem’s Villain of the Week

SUMMARY: The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for the first time classified Moms for Liberty as an “anti-government extremist” group, part of its latest “Year in Hate & Extremism” report released Tuesday. The group was one of 11 other so-called “parents’ rights” groups that the extremism watchdog organization labeled as such in the report. Moms for Liberty is the most prominent in a constellation of similar groups that have terrorized local school officials amid a larger push to promote social conservative values in public education. The group made headlines this past year for going berserk over a school yearbook’s LGBTQ+ page and allegedly hacking a dead woman’s Facebook account to harass foes, among other headline-grabbing tactics. …“Moms for Liberty activities make it clear that the group’s primary goals are to fuel right-wing hysteria and to make the world a less comfortable or safe place for certain students–primarily those who are Black, LGBTQ or who come from LGBTQ families,” the statement said. The group has grown exponentially in recent years, and now has more than 200 branches nationwide. …Both DeSantis and Donald Trump are slated to speak at the Moms for Liberty national summit at the end of June—setting up a bitter competition for the group’s endorsement as they face off for the 2024 Republican nomination.

MY TAKE: You know how suburbs often name streets after the things they destroyed in order to build the homes on that street? Orange Grove Lane, where the groves were bulldozed to make a sleepy cul de sac. Or Apache Blvd., where the Native Americans were replaced by a Walmart. That’s Moms for Liberty. They’re bulldozing liberty on a daily basis. They don’t understand that the meaning of the word liberty is to provide more choices, not take them away. As for being moms: they’re shredding their children’s education and poisoning their futures by trying to make their kids as uninformed, illogical, and bigoted as they are. I have no doubt they love their children, but parents who beat their children claim they do it out of love. Love is not an excuse for harming them. They don’t understand words, they don’t understand parenting.

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Sarah Silverman is one of the funniest people on the planet. Whether she’s doing stand-up, hosting her show (the brilliant and uplifting I Love You, America), or playing a deranged fan in Monk, she always delivers a funny and subversive performance.

In her new HBO special, Someone You Love, she stands in front of a microphone—no pacing about like Ricky Gervais, Jerry Seinfeld, or Chris Rock—and delivers funny and insightful comedy (I know how often I’m repeating the word funny, but that’s what she is). Standing there, unmoving, except for the exaggerated expressions on her face, she reminds me of a strange hippie neighbor who’s standing at a large grindstone sharpening a long knife while telling stories of her past. All you notice are the sparks, the edge, and her smile.

And the sound of your laughter. Because she is so damn funny (oops, did it again). Though she smiles sweetly and makes innocent faces, the subjects she touches on are topical, yet personal, and sometimes uncomfortable. Exactly what comedy should be.

Soundtracks: Marvin Gay: Trouble Man

Today I return to my occasional highlighting of songs from movie or stage soundtracks. I know I featured Marvin Gaye recently, but I was reading an article a few days ago about how Joni Mitchell created the groundbreaking album Court and Spark. The article discussed how much she was influenced by jazz in creating the right sound for her songs. Then I read this: “Mitchell was at the time an enormous fan of Marvin Gaye’s Trouble Man, released in ’72. ‘I had this song on an album, and I kept the needle on this track, playing it over and over,’ she said of Gaye’s track. ‘It was so influential to my music and my singing. It excites me from the downbeat… the way the drums roll in… the suspense… the approaching storm of it.’”

I also played the title song, “Trouble Man,” over and over. In part, I liked it because it came from the soundtrack of a popular Blaxploitation movie that tried to capture the irreverent middle-finger-to-the-man of Shaft (also with an amazing soundtrack). But while “Shaft” was energetic and sassy, “Trouble Man” was darker, more serious. You played “Shaft” to strut down the streets on a bright day winking at people. You played “Trouble Man” to stroll down dark alleys and brood. In both songs, you weren’t taking crap from anybody.

Joni was right about the opening twenty seconds or so of the song: the instruments portend something important coming. And then Marvin sings…and it is indeed everything you’d hoped for. And important.

