How Beavis and Butt-Head Dominate Republican Politics

When I was a kid, I imagined that adults who voted treated voting as a sacred duty. They read extensively about topics and candidates, listened intently to all sides, then voted based on a reasoned weighing of evidence. Admittedly, that naive youthful attitude was the result of very successful brainwashing in school and in popular culture. I was being taught the ideals of democracy, not the reality. It’s the difference between eating foie gras in a fancy restaurant and watching the cringy process by which it’s made.

When I got older, I realized that people often voted based on nothing more than self-interest and a lack of willingness to understand the issues better. It’s always easier to do what your parents, friends, church, and neighbors do. But I believed if we just got all the facts and information to the people, they would see that there was a greater self-interest in building a safe, vibrant, diverse country than in just filling their own wallets, holding on to destructive traditions, or being afraid of standing out. Certainly, there wouldn’t be any racism, misogyny, or marginalization if people embraced the principles of the U.S. Constitution that they celebrated with fireworks and burgers on July Fourth.

Ironically, the introduction of social media and the smart phone—both of which could have been the Gutenberg Press of our time bringing enlightenment to the masses—has had the opposite effect. They have made a large part of the population arrogant and emboldened in their ignorance because, instead of being ashamed of their lack of knowledge and critical thinking, they have found masses of others who share their intellectual laziness. The smart phone, which gives us access to almost all the knowledge of the world, has the potential to make informed patriotic heroes of us all. Instead, it’s like carrying a set of encyclopedias in a backpack, but never opening them. It’s as if people believe having the ability to look things up is the same as actually looking them up. While I embrace all the quirky fun and entertainment as well as the Yelp reviews that social media and smart phones give us, I don’t think that we should limit ourselves to that. It’s the striving to be better, smarter, more curious is what defines our character.

Which brings me to this unsettling fact: Trump is the leading candidate of the Republican Party. This statement defies all logic and may be a sign of devolution or the zombie apocalypse. It’s certainly a sign of the rejection of reason that the Age of Enlightenment ushered in, promoting almost all our current scientific, cultural, and political advancements. Being found guilty of sexual abuse or being indicted for hiding top secret documents that put our country’s security at risk has not significantly affected his polls. He leads DeSantis by double digits. That inability from Republicans to distinguish facts from crossing their fingers and hoping for the best threatens to hurl us backward in time until we’re all strapped to racks before the Grand Inquisition.

I see Trump supporters as people who got a Beavis and Butt-head tattoo when they were young and now that they are middle-aged have to make a choice: acknowledge it was just a youthful indiscretion that they regret, which makes them feel foolish, or double-down and embrace the Beavis and Butt-head ethos. Rather than admit they were, or ever could be, wrong, they have chosen the latter.

One of the joys of growing older is to be able to see clearly all the times I’ve been wrong and learned from that. I am who I am today because of those mistakes. One thing I believed as a child that wasn’t a mistake: voting is a sacred duty and the survival of democracy depends on us accepting the responsibility of being informed and rational citizens.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, center, and hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, right, hold king salmon with another guest. Credit:Photo obtained by ProPublica

SUMMARY: In early July 2008, Samuel Alito stood on a riverbank in a remote corner of Alaska. The Supreme Court Justice was on vacation at a luxury fishing lodge that charged more than $1,000 a day, and after catching a king salmon nearly the size of his leg, Alito posed for a picture. To his left, a man stood beaming: Paul Singer, a hedge fund billionaire who has repeatedly asked the Supreme Court to rule in his favor in high-stakes business disputes. Singer was more than a fellow angler. He flew Alito to Alaska on a private jet. If the Justice chartered the plane himself, the cost could have exceeded $100,000 one way. In the years that followed, Singer’s hedge fund came before the court at least 10 times in cases where his role was often covered by the legal press and mainstream media. In 2014, the court agreed to resolve a key issue in a decade-long battle between Singer’s hedge fund and the nation of Argentina. Alito did not recuse himself from the case and voted with the 7-1 majority in Singer’s favor. The hedge fund was ultimately paid $2.4 billion. Alito did not report the 2008 fishing trip on his annual financial disclosures. By failing to disclose the private jet flight Singer provided, Alito appears to have violated a federal law that requires Justices to disclose most gifts, according to ethics law experts. Experts said they could not identify an instance of a Justice ruling on a case after receiving an expensive gift paid for by one of the parties.

MY TAKE: I grew up understanding that many politicians were in it for the power and money. I had few illusions about them being selfless patriots dedicated to democracy and guiding our country into a better place. There was too much evidence to the contrary. However, to me the Supreme Court was the exception. They weren’t perfect, sure, but there seemed to be a mostly genuine effort, a shared commitment to reason and justice rather than partisan politics. They understood that when it came to democracy, they were in charge of quality control.

Those idealized notions have given way to stark reality in recent years. Clarence Thomas is one of the least intelligent and most ethically compromised Justices in modern times (“Justice Thomas gifts scandal highlights 'double standard' for ethics in government”). Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife earned more than $10 million in commissions by matching lawyers with law firms, including some that argued cases before her husband. Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was unable to sell a property for two years, found a buyer in a law firm that appears before his court. Gorsuch failed to report the buyer’s identity.

Now this Mild Bunch of ethical outliers are joined by Alito, who also received gifts from someone who appeared before him in court. Alito responded with an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal, not denying receiving the gifts, but stating he wasn’t legally required to disclose them. He also claimed not knowing his benefactor had any relation to cases before the court. Both points don’t reveal a very good lawyer. Point #1: Given his position, he should refuse any gifts of any kind. (According to Heather Cox Richardson, “Justice Elena Kagan reportedly declined to accept a basket of bagels and lox from her high-school classmates out of concern about the ethics of accepting gifts.”) Point #2: If you’re smart enough to be a Justice, you should assume that anyone willing to lavish you with freebies has an ulterior motive. And, if you think everything is above board, why not report it?

Most federal workers are prohibited from receiving any gifts, but Supreme Court Justices are expected to police themselves regarding ethics. This is where each has revealed their true relationship to integrity. Even though Alito voted with the 7-1 majority in his buddy’s case, he should never have been sitting in judgement at all. The issue is not just the appearance of impartiality—though that is significant—but also the reality. A pal you vacation with and who gives you hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gifts has influenced you, whether consciously or unconsciously. Failure to acknowledge that as a possibility is the height of arrogance and self-delusion. Worse, it’s dereliction of duty to the country.

It doesn’t seem like a good idea to permit any government branch or agency to self-police, especially one as powerful as the Supreme Court. We’ve seen the results.

Fortunately, reform is in the air (“Dems push forward on Supreme Court ethics bill following Alito report”). Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said that, after months of investigation, his panel will vote on ethics legislation for the Supreme Court in July. Who could possibly be against this long overdo move?

Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vows to block any establishment of ethics rules. “The Supreme Court, in my view, can’t be dictated to by Congress. I think the Chief Justice can address these issues, Congress should stay out of it,” McConnell said. “I have total confidence in Chief Justice John Roberts.”

But isn’t the person he has faith in to address the ethical issue one of the people accused of ethical lapses? It’s like asking convicted burglars to write laws defining burglary. Which would probably read: “Finders keepers.” Like the Supreme Court.

SUMMARY: The throngs of teen and 20-something women flowed into the ballroom of the Gaylord Texan hotel on a Friday night this month in a blur of shimmer and pink. There were sequins. There were bell-bottoms. There were sequin bell-bottoms. Most opted for some form of heel — often platformed, sometimes bedazzled. Others sported go-go or cowboy boots. (Kari Lake’s daughter wore a rose gold pair of the latter.) A disco ball as wide as a bathtub hung above them, giving them a silvery twinkle as they settled in to neat rows hundreds of chairs long. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire blasted through the sound system. They were ready for their trip back to the 1970s — or to a certain anti-feminist version of the era, anyway. “That decade fundamentally changed the narrative surrounding women, what our role should be, what our lives should look like,” said Alex Clark, the evening’s unofficial emcee for the Young Women’s Leadership Summit, an annual event thrown by Turning Point USA, a sort of MAGA youth group. “All these years later, I’m not sure that was very good advice. Are you?”

MY TAKE: There is no pretense about Comic-Con: It’s a gathering of people who have a passion for comic books and all the lavish movies, TV series, and costumes that accompany that interest. They can dress up like their favorite characters, go to panels featuring Marvel and DC movie stars, and watch sneak previews of upcoming superhero movies. Sure, attendees get to celebrate the comics they love, but it’s basically a giant shopping mall intent on making money. Everyone knows this and accepts it. It’s all about the merch.

The Young Women’s Leadership Summit, run by political huckster Charlie Kirk’s conservative Turning Point, pretends it’s about supporting young women but it’s really also all about the merch: woke-free tampons, bedazzled purses in the shape of guns, and “biblically inspired cosmetics.” (Yeah, I didn’t understand that last one either so I went to the product’s webpage where they proclaimed that the company “Promises to never filter a photo because, darling, you are altogether lovely and there is no flaw in you.” Well, no flaw that the company’s concealer won’t hide. Isn’t make-up already a filter?) You can even take a selfie in front of a mirror designed to look like a magazine cover with a headline that reads, “Birth control is so last year.” Yes, be a good girl and get pregnant ASAP. Also, smile more.

The real product they’re pushing is their ultra-conservative message that real girls just wanna have husbands and babies. “In the ’70s, women were given all sorts of lies,” Alex Clark, the emcee said. “They just told us, ‘Well, you can be a man.’ And I guess we’ve kind of accomplished that. But are we happier?”

Three problems with that statement: First, if by being a man she meant have equal opportunities as men and not being mauled or demeaned in the process, yes, we did tell women that. Second, much to our shame, we haven’t accomplished that yet—in part, because of people like Clark. Third, “are we happier” than women in the seventies is one of those sham questions designed to trick the audience (which is made up of women 16-26). How would they know if women today are happier or unhappier than 50 years ago. All they know of that era is through TV shows filtered through the gauze of nostalgia, like That ‘70s Show or eighties-set Stranger Things. Had these young women lived through women’s struggles to be treated equally in jobs and at home, the unwillingness to prosecute rape and sexual assault because the women were “asking for it,” the lack of financial security because they were completely dependent on their husbands, and much more, then the young women in the audience would have resoundingly answered, “Yes, we’re a lot happier!”

But Clark, 30, ignored historic facts and lectured, “What I’m here to tell you is, if you were to just go back to biblical roots in what God had designed for women to do, we will be happier.” Because the audience is incapable of deciding what “biblical roots” means, the speakers are there to tell them: husband, kids, then maybe a career. When a medical student asked Charlie Kirk if her dream of becoming a surgeon fit with his preaching about marrying first, he responded, “There are a lot of successful 35-year-old orthopedic surgeons that have cats and not kids, and they’re very miserable.”

Notice the pattern? People who don’t follow their advice threatened with life-long misery. Yet, they offer no evidence that this is true, nor any evidence of how many women who followed their plan are miserable, nor do they show any cause-and-effect proving that, even if a 35-year-old orthopedic surgeon was miserable, it’s related to her choosing job over children. One thing is certain, they don’t want women to think logically. If they did, they’d reject these irrational platitudes.

That much is clear from their constantly using the word feminist as if it were interchangeable with murderer. Here’s the definition of “feminist” from Oxford Languages: “an advocate of women's rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes.” That’s it. My guess is that if you used a different word (like “womanist”) and asked for a show of hands of who in the audience agrees with this definition, most would raise their hands as being a womanist. But conservatives have successfully polluted the word by attaching concepts that aren’t there. One of the main ones is that feminists want every woman to get a high-paying career, marry an enlightened man, have children, and be everything to everyone. No wonder so many young women are frightened by that pressure.

But the truth is that feminists only want women to have the chance to choose their path—whether it’s a family or career or both—and have the same opportunities and resources as men to be successful in their choice. It’s in the definition!

Ironically, their line-up of speakers touting the evils of career over family are made up of women who have been laser-focused on career: Laura Ingraham, Candace Owen, Kari Lake, Michelle Taylor Greene and others. Not surprisingly, some have been criticized for lying, some for hate speech, and all for bad logic that would make a high schooler blush. But women armed with critical thinking are not the droids they are looking for.

Fact Check of Ron DeSantis’ Claim: Did Dodgers play to empty stadium after honoring LGBTQ+ activists who parody nuns? Evidence says no. (Politifact)

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The Los Angeles Dodgers spent the last month mired in controversy after inviting, then dis-inviting, and then re-inviting a LGBTQ+ nun parody group for its June 16 Pride Night game. The controversy drew some protesters to Dodger Stadium before the game, and the group, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, was honored before mostly empty stands. That led some people, including Florida's Republican governor, to falsely claim that the event caused a large fan boycott. Gov. Ron DeSantis was among those who shared images on social media suggesting that the group’s appearance at the stadium resulted in poor attendance at the game. Similar statements along with images of a mostly empty stadium were shared on Facebook. "Good on the thousands who showed up at Dodger Stadium to protest this anti-Catholic hate group," DeSantis tweeted June 17, the night after the Dodgers game against the visiting San Francisco Giants. "The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image — Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back."

MY TAKE: Sure, DeSantis has lied before, but what makes this time notable is the nature of the lie. Remember when Trump lied about the size of his inaugural crowd, which his White House counselor defended as “alternate facts”?

The key takeaway in this election: size matters. Conservative Republicans know through the last election and current polls that their culture wars are not popular with the voters. Fearing a bandwagon effect of more defections, they have tried to convince the public that their positions are indeed popular (because to them and their core followers, being part of the popular group is more important than being right).

Let’s take a look at DeSantis’ claim. Yes, the stands were pretty empty during the awards ceremony—because it took place an hour before the game started for safety concerns. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, formed in 1979, dress in drag as nuns and raise funds and awareness about AIDS, for which they were receiving a community hero award. By the time the game started, the stadium had sold 49,000 tickets, a little higher than the average for this season. DeSantis falsely implied that people stayed away from the game to protest the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, when clearly they did not.

When journalists contacted DeSantis’ office for clarification on his lie, no response was forthcoming. That’s because, for DeSantis’ campaign the goal had already been achieved. Those following his tweets are unlikely to seek more information that might contradict their leader. That would requite effort, thought, and knowledge of his previous lies. That’s too much trouble just to maintain a viable democracy. Easier to cry during the national anthem.

Kareem’s Video Break

This is the moment when the parents realize all their sacrifices produced not just a college graduate, but a wonderful human being.

Paid subscribers get to make comments with the rest of the subscriber community, including me. Join in the conversation. I read every comment.

SUMMARY: A vengeful Donald Trump swore that he’d get even with Joe Biden on Monday as he boarded a private jet to Miami where he is set to face his second criminal indictment this year. The ex-president ranted on Truth Social that he planned to use the power of the federal government, should he be elected to the presidency in 2024, to personally target Mr. Biden’s family. “I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!” fumed Mr Trump in an all-caps rant posted around noon. It was a stunning declaration that throws the future of America’s justice system into question as such a move would wholly eliminate the independence and integrity of the Department of Justice, should he be successful.

MY TAKE: Most of Trump’s defenders after his indictment complained that the DOJ was being “weaponized for political reasons,” despite the massive evidence to the contrary. Yet, here is clear testimony from Trump himself that he would use his authority for a personal vendetta. Oddly, he accuses Biden of the same crimes he’s accused of. Evidence against Joe Biden as of now: zero. Evidence against Trump: Plenty, including taped confessions.

I’m still scratching my head over the phrase “real special ‘prosecutor.’ I’m unclear how they will be “real special” as opposed to “special,” and I can’t figure out why prosecutor in in quotation marks. Usually, you’d put a word in quotes like this when you mean to imply something more sinister, like a hitman.

People love to be entertained. The more entertaining politcians are, the more we want to watch them. That’s been the secret of Trump’s popularity. Not his political positions, which are ever-changing and which he lies about. Certainly not his ethics, which he has proven to be void of. Rather, we are binge-watching the antics of the class clown who is unable to get our attention through personal achievement and so must resort to funny faces and witless insults. We watch in rapt attention wondering, “How much more of a fool can this man make of himself?” And then he finds a new way to surprise us. And we keep watching.

But most of us are able to differentiate between watching in horror and encouraging bad behavior. And others prefer to follow behind the jester laughing at him while he laughs at them.

(Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin courted controversy when she denied that supporters of Donald Trump behaved like cult members. Palin’s attempt to deny that Trump has a cult-like following, however, prompted predictable pushback on social media by those who thought her attempt to define a cult actually precisely described Trump’s enthusiastic fan base. “The definition of a cult,” Palin told the right-wing network Newsmax, “is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause. [It’s] all about conformity and compliance and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

MY TAKE: The Oxford Languages dictionary defines cult as “a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing.” Palin’s definition expands on that idea with “[It’s] all about conformity and compliance and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”

Let’s see how accurate she was: According to a recent CBS/YouGov poll, 61% of likely Republican primary voters plan to back Trump, while 76% thought his recent indictment over his retention of classified national security information was a politically motivated attack. Facts and logic can never sway cult members because their need to belong to a group who accepts them as they are (guns allowed, but leave your reason at the door). Ironically, Palin described her own political career.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Meshell Ndegeocello: “Clear Water”

A bunch of talented musicians standing in a small room playing instruments and singing. That is a recipe for great art. And you know it’s jazz because one of them is unnecessarily wearing sunglasses. Singer-songwriter and phenomenal bassist Meshell Ndegeocello has eleven Grammy nominations and one win. She’s also been described as having popularized the neo-soul movement. The Guardian did a wonderful piece on her recently (“Meshell Ndegeocello: ‘Making music is the rare moment that I feel raceless and genderless’”) in which she describes her artistic process across several albums.

“Clear Water” is a lovely collaboration of instruments and voices that has a mixture of urgency and joyfulness. It lowers the blood-pressure while raising consciousness.

If all that doesn’t make you want to subscribe, then what will?