If you don’t have kids, you might not know that to have them is to be confronted daily with the knowledge that you will fail. There is no great parenting; there is only good enough.

Timothy Simons, actor, comedian

Credit: Justin Paget, gettyimages

Becoming a parent is fairly easy, but becoming a good parent may be the most difficult challenge in life. The intense nuclear level of love you feel is often seen by your children as nothing more than the fizzling sparks from a lighter that doesn’t light. The horrid irony that every parent learns is that their kids will never totally understand the no-win decisions of daily parenting until they have children of their own. That knowledge is little comfort when parents are knee-deep in the big mud of parenting.

Being a parent may be the most humbling experience a human endures. It reminds me of a wonderful quote from one of my favorite movies from director François Truffaut, Day for Night. In the movie, a director (played by Truffaut) says, “Making a film is like a stagecoach ride in the old west. When you start, you are hoping for a pleasant trip. By the halfway point, you just hope to survive.” It’s the same deal with parenting. You start out wanting to be the best parent who ever raised a child, hoping that their lives will be filled with maximum joy and minimum pain—and you end up just wishing you didn’t screw them up too badly.

For me, my guiding principle was to try to give them as many wonderful childhood memories as possible and as many educational opportunities as possible. I knew that my fame would put tremendous pressure on them, which was a burden they didn’t ask for. But I hoped the perks would mitigate it. I’m still hoping because even when your kids are grown adults with their own kids, you still agonize about what you could have done better.

I miss the days when I could make them happy with a tickle, a dumb joke, or a small gift. But there comes a point when you have to accept that your influence has waned and you are no longer shaping them. All you can do then is give advice when they ask for it (definitely not when unsolicited!) and support their choices whether they heed your advice or not. For most of us, we are merely a voice on the phone or a text on the screen.

We have to come to terms with the fact that they are neither your creation nor your failure. You did your part, now they have to do theirs. You made mistakes, which they will remind you of. Now, all you can do is love them, not because they turned out the way you wanted, nor despite them turning out different than you wanted but because they need and deserve love for whoever they are. That’s when you know you still got it as a parent.

(Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Police in the US killed at least 1,232 people last year, making 2023 the deadliest year for homicides committed by law enforcement in more than a decade, according to newly released data. Mapping Police Violence, a non-profit research group, catalogs deaths at the hands of police and last year recorded the highest number of killings since its national tracking began in 2013. The data suggests a systemic crisis and a remarkably consistent pattern, with an average of roughly three people killed by officers each day, with slight upticks in recent years. …The record number of police killings happened in a year that saw a significant decrease in homicides, according to preliminary reports of 2023 murder rates; one analyst said the roughly 13% decrease in homicides last year appears to be the largest year-to-year drop on record, and reports have also signaled drops in other violent and property crimes. “Violence is trending downwards at an unprecedented rate, but the exception to that seems to be the police, who are engaging in more violence each year,” said Samuel Sinyangwe, a policy analyst and data scientist who founded Mapping Police Violence. “It hits home that many of the promises and actions made after the murder of George Floyd don’t appear to have reduced police violence on a nationwide level.”

MY TAKE: As the son of a decorated police officer, I tend to be sympathetic to the many challenges they face in their jobs and in dealing with public perceptions. But that doesn’t make me ignore the facts. Three findings were especially disturbing:

In 2023, 445 people (35% of all cases) were killed while fleeing police. “The majority of cases have not originated from reported violent crimes. The police are routinely called into situations where there was no violence until police arrived and the situation escalated,” said Samuel Sinyangwe, a policy analyst and data scientist who founded Mapping Police Violence.

More killings by police have been taking place in rural areas more than in urban settings, which is a difference from previous years.

Minorities are killed at a higher rate than White people: Blacks at a 2.6 higher rate, Native Americans at a 2.2 higher rate, and Latinos at a 1.3 higher rate. These groups are also more likely to be killed while fleeing.

Despite the massive Black Lives Matter marches against police brutality in 2020 being the largest protest movement in U.S. history (with up to 26 million protestors), not much has changed. From 2013 to 2022, 98% of police killing civilians did not conclude with any charges brought against the officers involved. Joanna Schwartz, University of California, Los Angeles law professor and expert on how officers evade accountability for misconduct, explained why: “Even with public attention to police killings in recent years and unprecedented community engagement, it’s really business as usual. That means tremendous discretion given to police to use force whenever they believe it’s appropriate, very limited federal and state oversight of policing, and union agreements across the country that make it very difficult to effectively investigate, discipline or fire officers.”

Three and a half years ago millions of Americans took to the streets to demand accountability from police on the unnecessary violence that threatens us all, but especially People of Color. We didn’t get that accountability. Should we just shrug our shoulders and slink off, hoping it’s not us or our children who are on the wrong side of police violence? As we’re now seeing, ignoring the problem didn’t make it get better but worse. Maybe instead of banning books and drag shows, the politicians we elect might start banning unnecessary killings of civilians by police. Except they don’t want to look weak on law and order or offend police unions. Although, they’re okay with looking weak on education and offending teacher’s unions. Not the priorities we need.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Donald Trump declined to sign a Red Scare-era loyalty oath promising not to advocate for the overthrow of the U.S. government, a decades-old tradition included in the paperwork required to have his name included on the ballot in Illinois. The omission was first spotted Saturday by reporters for WBEZ and The Chicago Sun-Times—which noted that the decision was a first for Trump, who signed the oath in both 2016 and 2020. President Joe Biden’s team slammed Trump in a statement Saturday, writing: “For the entirety of our nation’s history, presidents have put their hand on the Bible and sworn to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States – and Donald Trump can’t bring himself to sign a piece of paper saying he won’t attempt a coup to overthrow our government,” Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said.

MY TAKE: I’m not bothered by the fact that he didn’t sign the oath. If he’d made a public statement denouncing such oaths as both illogical and pandering, I’d be impressed. After all, anyone intent on overthrowing the government would happily sign such an oath to divert suspicion.

Here’s why Trump’s refusal is troubling: Because he’s signed the loyalty oath twice before, not signing it this time is making a specific statement to his violent, insurrectionist supporters that he’s ready to overthrow the government if he doesn’t win. Maybe he’ll even overthrow it if he does win because he’s already told us he’s willing to suspend the Constitution, to punish his critics, to fire everyone in the government who isn’t loyal to him. Perhaps they’ll have to sign loyalty oaths to him.

It’s truly shocking to me that Republicans refuse to acknowledge how dangerous Trump is to the continuation of our democracy. It’s not like he’s been subtle about it. Trump becomes bolder about his disdain for America every day. To him, it’s a bank account that he can drain and leave the country morally broke and in political shambles.

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MY TAKE: A week after omitting slavery as the cause of the Civil War, Haley pulls the pin on this racist grenade that ends up detonating in her hand. You’ll notice that I’ve started with “My Take” this time so I can annotate some of her quotes below [in brackets and bolded].

SUMMARY: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley claimed the US has “never been a racist country” during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. Haley’s remarks were in response to MSNBC host Joy Reid’s comments on whether Haley could win the GOP nomination as a woman of color. Haley suggested Reid “lives in a different America than I do,” pointing to her own rise from the daughter of immigrants to governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations. [Haley dismissed Reid’s reasonable question with a head-scratching response. I’m not sure what country Haley lives in, but Reid and I live in one that has never elected a woman president. Currently, 13 countries have women heads of state. Since 1960, “77 women have held the most powerful positions of executive power in their respective countries.” Yet, never in the U.S. And from the looks of things, Haley won’t be the one to change our perfect record. She would have done better by acknowledging the racial and gender biases. Well, your dad was a wealthy businessman, and your mother has to overcome rather than pretend it doesn’t exist.] “I mean, yes, I’m a brown girl that grew up in a small rural town in South Carolina who became the first female minority governor in history, who became an UN ambassador and who is now running for president. If that’s not the American dream, I don’t know what is,” she said, a day after she came in third in the Iowa Republican caucuses. “You can sit there and give me all the reasons why you think I can’t do this. I will continue to defy everybody on why we can do this. And we will get it done.” [Aside from her unrealistic cheerleading for the American Dream (“I did it so everyone can.” Well, her dad had a Ph.D. and her mom was a lawyer, so she didn’t pull herself up that far. The Dream is that everyone has the same opportunity, regardless of economic origins, which she knows isn’t true.), she digressed into cheerleading for herself as a “defier” of the status quo. Reid wasn’t giving her reasons she couldn’t win, just asking her for a realistic assessment.] When asked by host Brian Kilmeade if the GOP is a racist party, Haley made a broader point that the US has “never been a racist country.” “We’re not a racist country, Brian. We’ve never been a racist country,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No. But our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can.” [This one triggers the gag reflex. Remember when we had slavery, Nikki? Wasn’t that racist? How about when we allowed segregation, lynchings, and economic slavery? How about the systemic racism that the GOP denies exists despite the overwhelming number of studies? Her acknowledgment that we aren’t perfect is a dodge from the question. No one asked for perfection, just that we admit the problems that we want to fix. It’s like a child abuser claiming to love kids, but sometimes not being perfect and hitting them.] “I know I faced racism when I was growing up. But I can tell you, today is a lot better than it was then. Our goal is to lift up everybody. Not go and divide people on race or gender or party or anything else. We’ve had enough of that in America,” she added. [Yes, we have had enough of it, but your party is the one persecuting people based on gender, attempting to restrict voting access for the poor and minorities, and suppressing women’s rights. How does that “lift everybody up” exactly?] Her campaign later affirmed Haley’s statement. “America has always had racism, but America has never been a racist country,” a campaign spokesman said. “The liberal media always fails to get that distinction. It can throw a fit, but that doesn’t change Nikki’s belief that America is special because its people are always striving to do better and live up to our founding ideals of freedom and equality.” [The “liberal media” doesn’t fail to get this distinction, they and all people who understand logic realize that it’s a false distinction based on semantic wordplay. A majority of this country doesn’t want to be racist and they wish racism didn’t exist. But when we still have policies and laws that are racist, when we elect politicians who openly enact racist legislation, you can’t then claim the country isn’t racist. Haley knows just how much racism exists, but she already got her piece of the pie and it benefits her career to pretend otherwise. That’s what makes her a successful politician—but a terrible leader.]

By denying the extent of racism, she is contributing to it, which makes her racist. At this point, she’s no longer addressing her supporters in a losing campaign. She’s grooming herself for Trump’s supporters so she can be his vice-presidential choice, then president in 2028. This is her version of the long con.

The Book of Mormon is one of the funniest, most entertaining satires in musical theater. It’s bold, audacious, and unflinching. This video of the opening number performed at the 2012 Tony Awards will show just why it’s such a delight. Don’t miss James Earl Jones answering the door in the middle of autographing photos of Darth Vader. This clip always cheers me up.

True Detective: Night Country (Max)

Each season of True Detective has featured different characters and different actors. What makes this series so gritty and compelling is that the focus is as much on how the central crime affects the detectives as it is on solving the case. This new season has one of the best first episodes of the entire series as well as most other series.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis play the two Alaskan detectives at odds with each other as they try to solve the case of missing scientists who disappeared from their research facility. Complicating the case is that the locale has just slipped into its 60 days of darkness. No sun. Just snow and clumsy parkas.

The first episode is riveting. There is a Twin Peaks tone of weirdness at times, but that only amps up the suspense as we try to figure out what the eventual logical explanation will be.

Monsieur Spade (Acorn TV)

The premise is that Dashiell Hammett’s hard-boiled detective Sam Spade is tasked by his old girlfriend/client/murderer from The Maltese Falcon to deliver her daughter to the father’s family in a small French village. Spade ends up staying. Eight years later, as the girl is soon to inherit a large fortune and murders begin, Spade is called upon to once again become the tough, ruthless guy he tried to leave behind.

The Sam Spade we met in San Francisco was an amoral businessman whose ambition made him do terrible things. He symbolized the ruthlessness of American capitalism. To the series’ credit, an older, wiser Spade addresses his past with a convincing monologue. There are plenty of razor-sharp wisecracks and clever dialogue as well as a dark mystery that is truly suspenseful. Excellent show.

Where the Body Was by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips

I’m a longtime fan of Brubaker’s writing and Phillips’ art. They are the masters of crime noir in comic book form. But Where the Body Was may be their best book yet. It gathers a bunch of intriguing characters together in one middle-class neighborhood in the eighties and gives us a body with a mystery of how it got there. But the real suspense is less in the mystery than in the interactions of the characters. Brubaker uses the technique of interviewing characters years later to reflect on who they were and what happened. And it works. The book is more about the damage the characters do to themselves and each other in their daily lives than in solving a crime. That’s because the little crimes we commit can be much more devastating.

Black Solstice by Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe, and Aremo Massa

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe made one of my favorite short films, “Two Distant Strangers,” which won a well-deserved Oscar in 2021. Now they’ve written an equally imaginative and entertaining graphic novel in which on winter solstice, all Black people suddenly get superpowers for one day. Some are cool powers, like flying and teleportation, others not so cool, like super big feet or summoning meerkats. Hoping the powers will return the following solstice, a group gathers to rob a billion dollars to end racism. Naturally, things go wrong. This is the first volume, so the story will be continued, but this is a lot of fun with some incisive social commentary lurking in the shadows.

Les McCann: “Compared to What”

Jazz great Les McCann died a couple of weeks ago in Los Angeles at the age of 88. His blend of the blues and gospel he grew up with created an urgent, heart-thumping sound that did a lot to popularize jazz to a crossover audience.

McCann’s career peak was this video of him performing a semi-impromptu version of “Compared to What” (I love that title), a protest song about how young Black men were being drafted in disproportionate numbers to go to Vietnam. The lyrics expressed the community’s frustration and anger: “The president, he’s got his war / Folks just don’t know what it’s for / Nobody gives us rhyme or reason / Have one doubt, they call it treason.”

This is the Les McCann I will fondly remember.

