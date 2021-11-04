Back in the ‘80s, I was fortunate enough to play with a Lakers Dream Team dubbed the Showtime Lakers. Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, and James Worthy (along with several other indispensable players) won five championships.
So, here’s my challenge for you: Select five current NBA players (center, power forward, small forward, point guard, and shooting guard) on your Dream Team. Dream big!
The Showtime Lakers
Question: Who Are the 5 Players on Your NBA Dream Team?
