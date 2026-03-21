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Kareem’s Daily Quote: The importance of truth in small matters

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Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” — Albert Einstein

Dr. Albert Einstein. Credit: Getty Images

This is an actual quote from Albert Einstein. The wording may differ slightly, but that’s due to translation choices, not because some spurious or random statement was attributed to a famous person who never said any such thing. And though I don’t speak German, the tone of the original, from what I gather, is more ethical and deliberate than it appears in English. It’s less about accidental carelessness with the truth and more about a person’s attitude toward it.

In basketball, you find out quickly that greatness isn’t built on highlight plays, but on the quiet habits nobody cheers for: the extra pass, the box-out, the discipline to run the play even when the crowd wants a show. Winning matters, of course, but the game itself also matters—how it’s played. In other words, the best players are those who have an ethical and deliberate attitude. They do it for the love of the game, even when nobody’s watching.

The same is true in public life. Some people in power quietly protect the Constitution. Others perform for the cameras. They tend to “exaggerate” the errors of their adversaries while sweeping their own mistakes under the rug. We’ve seen this so often that we’ve come to take it for granted—the fact that Truth with a capital T takes a back seat to partisan politics. We tune in to government hearings hoping to hear thoughtful, well-calibrated questions grounded in research. Instead, we often see members of one party defending their own interests, with truth as an afterthought. This isn’t accidental carelessness or even, as it sometimes appears, outright stupidity. More often, it reflects an attitude toward truth that has become so malleable it can be pushed aside in favor of a paycheck or continued power.

Unfortunately, the more truth is handled this way, the less weight it carries. Over time, the system teaches itself to survive by obscuring the truth from its own people. An overt case at the moment continues to be Epstein and his infamous files. They’ve ceased to be simply about bringing criminals to justice and have become an indication of whether of not truth itself still matters—not only to elected officials, but to us all.

Societies drift away not with a bang, but with a shrug, not through dramatic collapse, but through a slow erosion of standards. A little secrecy here. A little intimidation there. A little bending of the rules “just this once.” A little sweeping of truth under the nearest rug. Our elected officials strain at a gnat and swallow a camel while expecting us to do the same…or at the very least, to turn away politely while they wash it down with a nice Chianti.

And when we finally decide to look again, we notice that the guardrails are not just no longer where we left them, they’re nowhere to be found.