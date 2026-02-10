What I am Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“The measure of a man is what he does with power.” — Plato

Credit: Martin Bertrand - Getty Images

It’s a simple line. It doesn’t shout, it doesn’t posture, it doesn’t try to impress you by being clever. It just tells the truth. But there’s another truth that runs right alongside it. A truth that’s less noble, which is that we live in a world that loves to measure power in all the wrong ways. Through money and status, through beauty, by the number of followers you have, or even by the girth of your résumé. Whereas Plato’s truth reminds us that when we’ve actually achieved something, when we’ve managed to scramble or claw our way up that proverbial ladder to the top rung, what we eventually do when we’ve reached that height will ultimately dictate the sort of person we are.

Plato was not only one of the ancient world’s best philosophers. He also understood what we modern folks fail to get: that power on its own, without a conscience at the reins, is not only useless but can often be destructive. In ancient Greece, good horses were trained to be fearless in battle. Once a horse was well trained for war, it was referred to as “praus.” To my best understanding, “praus” is the ancient Greek word for meek. This didn’t at all mean that the horse was weak or shy, which is how we think of meek today. It simply meant that, although fearless and profoundly powerful, it could be counted on to not to anything stupid.

I’ve spent a lifetime around people who were celebrated for what they achieved. And I’ve learned that achievement alone is a shaky foundation. You have power, sure. But without training, without reins, that power can do real damage. Because the moment you have the opportunity to hurt someone who hurt you, to lash out at your so-called enemies and you do it, that’s not power. That’s not strength. That’s just being the loudest voice in the room. Or, taken to extremes, that’s just being a world-class bully. Whereas true power is having the ability to do harm, to get your way, to pay someone back for a slight—and not doing it.

Power under control.

But here’s the best part. We don’t even have to be powerful to matter. Because we don’t need power to do good. Kindness doesn’t require you to have achieved, or to be on the top rung of the ladder. It just requires the intention to leave people better off than you found them, even in small ways. There’s so much pain in the world. Why waste a moment of your precious life adding to it?

If this Substack is going to stand for anything, I want it to be that. The idea of praus: that, if we have achieved some modicum of power, it’s under control. But even beyond that, I want to emphasize that our worth, yours and mine, isn’t measured by how high we can climb, but by how many times we lend a hand on the way up. So while it’s true that power used well is a sign of emotional and spiritual health, simply being kind is a sign of greatness, one that doesn’t need applause or material success. Let’s try to make this space a point of reflection, honesty, and the kind of conversations that help us become a little better than we were yesterday.

If you’re here for that journey, then you’re in the right place. Diana’s song says it beautifully.