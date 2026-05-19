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Kareem’s Daily Quote

“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.” Cormac McCarthy

NEW YORK: Writer Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road.” (Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Cormac McCarthy wrote some of the most brutal, sun-scorched landscapes in American literature. And he wasn’t exactly known for handing out cheerful life advice. But in his novel No Country for Old Men, he came up with this:

“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.”

It is a fantastic piece of wisdom because it completely flips the script on how we handle things when life goes sideways.

I’ll admit that for me the jury is out when it comes to “luck” in general. People who profess a belief in a higher power (and I’m one) usually put the concept of luck somewhere on a back shelf, where it becomes less of a tenet and more a figure of speech. Which is how I’ll use here because, frankly, the point is too good to pass up.

So let’s pretend we’re on the way to an important meeting and get rear-ended on the freeway, or a relationship we thought would last forever suddenly falls apart. That’s when we look up at the ceiling and ask, Why me?

Bad luck is no longer a toss of the dice but a targeted strike from the universe.

But McCarthy’s quote suggests that life is a massive, chaotic web of cause and effect, and we are only ever seeing one tiny thread at a time.

Think about the classic example of missing a flight because you got stuck in a nightmare traffic jam on the way to the airport. You may be sweating or swearing or both. To add insult to injury, you’re stuck with a rebooking fee. But later you find out that your missed flight experienced severe turbulence, or worse, an engine failure.

Suddenly, that curse of a traffic jam has turned into a shield.

The problem is, we rarely get that dramatic of a reveal. Most of the time, if our bad luck saves us from a disaster, we will never even know a thing about it.

When a door gets slammed in our face, whether it’s a job rejection, a relationship, or a failed investment, it forces us to change our trajectory. To take a detour. And that detour may have just avoided whatever disaster was barreling down the main road we wanted to take. In other words, we don’t get to see that alternate timeline where we got exactly what we wanted…and it completely ruined our life.

I’m not saying we should celebrate when bad things happen. Pain is real, disappointment stings, and nobody likes losing. But McCarthy’s quote isn’t a cheesy “everything happens for a reason” slogan. It’s much grittier. It’s an admission that we are fundamentally blind to the bigger picture. It’s a reminder to have a little humility when we judge the events of our own lives.

Or, let’s say none of that is true. Let’s say bad luck saves us from nothing. How’s that feel? Is it helping? Whereas, on the flip side, the admission that we don’t know everything can take the sting out of frustration.

So the next time a plan falls apart or “bad luck” derails your week, you can take a deep breath, look at the wreckage, and think: Huh. I wonder what bullet I just dodged.