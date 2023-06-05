Why Presidential Debates Are Worthless Political Theater

Actor James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek) selfied his two-minute rant about how debates among Democratic presidential contenders will save democracy. He was triggered by the Democratic National Committee’s announcement that it “has no plans to sponsor primary debates.”

There’s a lot to unpack here, starting with wondering why Van Der Beek’s opinion is worthy of being covered by the news media. Sure, it’s “celebrity news,” reserved for celebrities saying anything about anything, but is it news news? The answer is revealed by the fact that most news outlets hyping his video are strongly right-wing, like Fox. The same thing happened last month when Joe Rogan made a similar observation. Fox was there to shout it to the world.

It’s what they didn’t shout that makes all the difference. Facts. The last four presidents up for reelection did not participate in debates. In 2020, when Trump was incumbent, the Republican Party held no primary debates before the presidential election. The Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced: “We continue to support the President and the vice president and the current administration.” There were no debates when George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, or Bill Clinton were president. Trump said he would not participate in the GOP-planned debate: “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” Why was that information missing from your video, VDB?

Political ranters often rely on their audiences’ ignorance of history and laziness at looking up facts.

Van Der Beek put himself out there but did no favors to himself, other celebrities, or his cause by being so ill-informed and illogical. (Where’s his outraged video about Republicans not having debates when Trump was president?) Yes, he’s hoisted on the padded shoulders of those who prey on the disinformed to make money (like Fox News) because he’s now an unpaid spokesperson for their brand. They are giddy because he’s going to make them money. But Van Der Beek himself is tarnished for his public display of bad critical thinking—and for spreading it to millions of others.

Now, to the core question of the value of presidential debates (the title of this piece is a strong hint at where I stand). Presidential debates, or any political debates, are worthless in determining the mental or physical fitness of a candidate, nor are they any indication of their ability to be a successful president. They are merely a form of gladiatorial entertainment in which we hope to see someone verbally pummeled by their opponent. It has all the elements of a good suspense movie: conflict, stakes, and suspense. And it has just as much meaning in the real world.

The qualities necessary to perform well during a debate are not the same ones necessary to be a good president. Integrity can’t be performed (though it can be faked with a catch in the throat or an outraged scowl). Neither can the ability to negotiate with foreign powers or the opposing party. All we get is their acting ability; only instead of an Oscar we hand them the presidency of the most powerful nation in the world. It’s like having a cafeteria food fight at IBM, and the winner gets to run the company.

Because they know most viewers won’t follow up a debate by reading the fact-checks that reveal their lies and misinformation, the candidates are free to say whatever they want: misuse statistics, make up studies, invent touching personal anecdotes. Squeeze out a fake tear for the gullible. It’s theater for those too lazy to do their duty as voters: research the candidates’ voting history, their proclaimed positions on all the issues, what actions they’ve taken on behalf of the people, and so forth. They’d rather have all that reduced to a tiny sugary pill, easy to swallow. That pill is the debates.

Debates could be a helpful tool—but only with serious changes. First, everything a candidate says during a debate should be fact-checked in real-time. Discrepancies and misinformation should be shown on a screen behind the candidates, and they should then be forced to address those differences. Second, critical-thinking professors should be brought in to address any logical fallacies the candidates use to make their points. Name-calling, false dilemmas, hasty generalizations—all of them. Put ‘em up on the screen. But we know that will never happen because no candidate will agree to those conditions.

That is exactly why debates are worthless political theater. Full of sound and fury—signifying nothing.

This Week in Dumb Stuff Famous People Said

SUMMARY: …The problem for the conservatives: Target's line of products honoring the LGBTQ+ community. It's not new: Every year, in June, Target decorates its stores with the colors of Pride Month and offers specific products: a cup with the inscription "gender fluid," a nongendered swimsuit, and even children's t-shirts bearing the words "Bien Proud" ("Very proud"). But in recent days, the initiative has provoked an outpouring of hatred from the most conservative fringe of the country. In some Target stores, shelves were overturned, and salespeople attacked. "The goal is to make pride toxic for brands," Matt Walsh, a right-wing political commentator, tweeted on May 24. "If they decide to shove this garbage in our face, they should know that they’ll pay a price. It won’t be worth whatever they think they’ll gain. First Bud Light and now Target. Our campaign is making progress. Let’s keep it going." …Elon Musk, the serial entrepreneur who has become a hero of the conservatives in recent months, did not hesitate to react. He even took the opportunity to say that Target's actions were going to have serious and legal consequences for the group and its leaders. "JP Morgan just downgraded Target's stock, after its longest losing streak in 23 years citing 'too many concerns rising’," Kirk wrote on June 1. "Happy Pride Month Target!!" To which Musk responded 24 hours later with a warning to Target. "Won’t be long before there are class-action lawsuits by shareholders against the company and board of directors for destruction of shareholder value," the billionaire said.

MY TAKE: The summary is a little longer than usual because I had to get all the crazy stuff in there to better comment on it.

Taylor Swift with Matt Healy (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Soho House)

SUMMARY: It seemed like Taylor Swift’s surprising (and widely dragged) “Karma Remix” with Ice Spice might put a cap on the growing controversy surrounding Matty Healy and his offensive remarks about the Bronx rapper on a recent podcast. However, a new interview with Swift’s rumored beau is only causing more of a Streisand effect. Over the weekend, the New Yorker published an expansive profile on the enigmatic British singer titled “Who Is Matt Healy?,”…Specifically, the 34-year-old addressed the internet backlash to his appearance on the podcast “The Adam Friedland Show” in February where hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen referred to Ice Spice [as] an “Inuit Spice Girl,” and “chubby Chinese lady,” while using Chinese and Hawaiian accents to mimic her. Healy can be heard laughing with the hosts, and at another point admitted to masturbating to the “Ghetto Gaggers” porn website that fetishizes the abuse of Black women. Asked by writer Jia Tolentino whether his appearance on the “dirtbag left” podcast was a deliberate provocation, Healy replied, “A little bit, but it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.” …When Tolentino suggested that his words might actually matter, the 34-year-old responded, “If it does, you’re either deluded or you are—sorry—a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

MY TAKE: It’s tempting to dismiss this as inane hijinks from another man-child refusing to accept responsibility for what he says. The reason it’s much more than this is because his misogynist, racist behavior has been broadcast across the world through various news outlets (mostly because he’s allegedly dating Taylor Swift). Because of that, he has encouraged and emboldened other Sad Sack males to embrace his nineteenth-century point of view.

He later apologized to Ice Spice for joking around. (“I was just joking” is every misogynist’s limp excuse.) Sure, she took the brunt of his remarks, but the real victims are all the women out there who must endure the boorish and even aggressive behavior toward them because Healy gave them the thumbs up. His inability to understand the damage he can cause is why he doesn’t deserve his celebrity. We are no longer living in a time when artistic talent justifies hateful behavior.

Kareem’s Video Break

Dads can be so thick. It’s a good thing knowledgable daughters like her are around to explain things.

Poet Amanda Gorman (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Last week, we told you about a Miami-area parent whose complaints about Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” caused its removal from a local elementary school. Now, that parent is admitting to what the rest of us already knew to be true – she didn’t read the damn thing. According to the Miami Herald, the pissed-off parent, Daily Salinas, is the mother of two students at Bob Graham Education Center, a K - 8 school located in Miami Lakes. Salinas expressed her complaints about the poem Gorman read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, along with other children’s titles, “The ABCs of Black History,” “Cuban Kids,” “Countries in the News: Cuba,” and “Love to Langston” for including “references of critical race theory,” “indirect hate messages” and “gender ideology and indoctrination,” according to the Florida Freedom to Read Project. In a May 24 interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Salinas was asked about her book challenges as well as antisemitic content found on her Facebook page, including a disturbing post with a list of steps for how “Jewish Zionists” would achieve world domination, including “Replace royal rule with socialist rule, then communism, then despotism,” and “Sacrifice people (including Jews sometimes) when necessary.” In the interview, Salinas, who says she has a deep opposition to communism, due to her Cuban heritage, admitted she hadn’t read her questionable post beyond the word “communism.” She also noted that English is not her first language. “I see the word ‘communism,’ and I think it’s something about communism,” she said. “I didn’t read the words.” “I want to apologize to the Jewish community,” Salinas added. “I’m not what the post says. I love the Jewish community.” When it came to Gorman’s poem, however, Salinas was far less apologetic but she did use the same “I didn’t read it” excuse. “I’m not an expert,” she admitted in the interview. “I’m not a reader. I’m not a book person. I’m a mom involved in my children’s education.”

MY TAKE: You know what’s missing from her apology: a retraction of her complaints about the books. As much as I’d like to be sympathetic, she took an action that affected all the other mothers’ children without any knowledge about what she was protesting. “I’m a mom involved in my children’s education” is like refusing to give your child life-saving medication because “I’m a mom involved in my children’s health.” Except, you’re not a reader, or a health expert, or a very good mom when it comes to your child’s education.

(Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Racial bias built into a common medical test for lung function is likely leading to fewer Black patients getting care for breathing problems, a study published Thursday suggests. As many as 40% more Black male patients in the study might have been diagnosed with breathing problems if current diagnosis-assisting computer software was changed, the study said. Doctors have long discussed the potential problems caused by race-based assumptions that are built into diagnostic software. …The results are “exciting” to see published, but it’s also “what we’d expect” from setting aside race-based calculations, said Vyas, who was an author of an influential 2020 New England Journal of Medicine article that cataloged examples of how race-based assumptions are used in making doctors’ decisions about patient care. For centuries, some doctors and others have held beliefs that there are natural racial differences in health, including one that Black people’s lungs were innately worse than those of white people. That assumption ended up in modern guidelines and algorithms for assessing risk and deciding on further care. Test results were adjusted to account for — or “correct” for — a patient’s race or ethnicity. One example beyond lung function is a heart failure risk-scoring system that categorizes Black patients as being at lower risk and less likely to need a referral for special cardiac care. Another is an equation used in determining kidney function that creates estimates of higher kidney function in Black patients.

MY TAKE: This is one of the “hidden” effects of systemic racism, when biased assumptions passed down over centuries have become so ingrained that they are assumed to be fact, even by those trained in the sciences. This is only one of many biases in the healthcare industry revealed over the past few years. In 2020, a report published on the Harvard Global Health Institute website said: “Race-based physiological myths have long influenced medical practice, he said. Even today, some doctors believe that African-Americans are more tolerant of pain.” Another study found that “relative to other racial groups, physicians are twice as likely to underestimate black patients’ pain.” A study of White medical school students and residents found that 60% thought Black skin was thicker than White skin. Other studies indicated that doctors, especially White doctors, preferred White patients because they falsely thought them more intelligent and more likely to follow instructions.

The American Bar Association published an article, “Implicit Bias and Racial Disparities in Health Care,” that stated: “Why are black people sicker, and why do they die earlier, than other racial groups? Many factors likely contribute to the increased morbidity and mortality among black people. It is undeniable, though, that one of those factors is the care that they receive from their providers. Black people simply are not receiving the same quality of health care that their white counterparts receive, and this second-rate health care is shortening their lives.”

Shortening their lives. The lives of their children. Their children’s children. When does it stop?

One can see why there is so much health care hesitancy in the Black community, which contributes to worse health and earlier death. You can’t trust doctors or other medical personnel who don’t see you as a person but rather as a racial stereotype. Some can’t even see you as human, but some mutation of a human closer to an animal.

There is hope. I’ve been involved with several medical groups trying to change this bigoted perception and practice. But a lot more training has to be done on the medical side, not just for new medical students, but also for those in practice now. And we need aggressive outreach programs in Black communities to help allay their trepidation. We have to give them reason to trust.

What I’m Watching: Movies

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

You might be tempted to skip this because “I’m not into animated movies.” Go ahead. But if you do, you’ll miss out on one of the best movies of the year. This sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brings back Miles Morales, the half-Black, half-Puerto Rican hero of Brooklyn who once again gets sucked into the multiverse of various Earths and the multitude of Spider-Men/Women/Animals/Etc. that populate the other Earths.

This is one of the funniest, cleverest, and most exciting movies—and probably the best animated superhero movie ever made. The characters are not just likable, they’re endearing, especially Miles’ parents. The dialogue is witty. The story is full of surprises. The relationships are touching. What’s unexpected is how much depth they get from the coming-of-age theme as Miles struggles to find his own identity and voice, despite—maybe because of—his powers. But what really raises this above all others is the original and imaginative art. You will see animation as you’ve never imagined it before. When it ended, the audience broke into spontaneous applause in the theater where I saw it. It was well deserved.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Aaron Neville & Linda Ronstadt: “Don’t Know Much”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame songwriter Cynthia Weil died Thursday at the age of 82. The list of great songs written, many with her husband of 62 years, Barry Mann, is astounding: “Blame it on the Bossa Nova,” “Here You Come Again” (Dolly Parton), “Kicks” and “Hungry” (Paul Revere & the Raiders), “On Broadway” (The Drifters), and most famous of all “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” (The Righteous Brothers), which in 2010 was the most played radio song of all time with 14 million plays.

I picked “Don’t Know Much” because it features two of my favorite singers, Aaron Neville and Linda Ronstadt. Neville’s tremulous singing vibrates with passion, and Ronstadt’s ice-clear voice and soaring range are a beautiful contrast. This is a love song that actually feels like love.

I especially like today’s newsletter because, aside from the news analysis, I got a chance to recommend a movie and a song that might brighten up your lives. They did mine.

