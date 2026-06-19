(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Are we building museums that let people truly inhabit the past, or just warehouses for history’s leftovers?

Back where we started: Instead of unconditional surrender from Iran, we’ve settled for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Newsom says DOJ is investigating him and his wife: When investigations start to look like presidential score-settling.

When sports integrity becomes negotiable: College football’s gambling fiasco lands on the NFL’s doorstep.

The Manchurian Candidate (2004): Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep are worth watching, but the remake can’t match the original’s menace.

“I Can’t Get Started With You” (1938): Billie Holiday and Lester Young turn a song that began as a joke into a gentle exploration of heartbreak.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Real museums are places where Time is transformed into Space.” Orhan Pamuk

(Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s a museum in Istanbul where a single glass case holds 4,213 cigarette butts, each one catalogued, each one pinned. Orhan Pamuk created The Museum of Innocence as a physical companion-piece to his 2008 novel of the same name, winning the European Museum of the Year Award for 2014 to go with his 2006 Nobel Prize in literature. He was proving a principle through accumulation and intention: the most throwaway object imaginable can become something you have to stand in front of and reckon with, resurrecting vanished worlds through the emotional resonance of artifacts that have survived the elements and time.

But what does Pamuk mean when he makes a distinction between “real” and unreal museums? What is the difference between a building that merely stores the past and one that allows you to inhabit it? Most of what we call museums are, if we’re being honest, impressive warehouses with good lighting. A real museum, in the sense that Pamuk is getting at, invites you into the world where the objects it holds were once alive. The air in the room changes. The weight of the room changes. What you’re experiencing is a kind of resurrection rather than mere storage, and those are fundamentally different interactions with the past.

Which leads to a harder question: whose time gets transformed into permanent, walkable space, and whose time gets left on the cutting room floor of history? Every museum is an argument for this and against that, whether its curators acknowledge it or not. The choice about what deserves its own display case and what gets a footnote in the catalogue represents a distinct worldview. When I was deep in the weeds of my book On the Shoulders of Giants: My Journey Through the Harlem Renaissance, I realized that I needed to render the full texture of the period—the music pulsing out of this legendary nightclub doorway, the argument enlivening that specific corner barbershop. Strip out those real world elements and you’re left with formal commemoration: accurate perhaps, but airless. Without that texture, a book or a museum can only honor a period at a respectful distance; it can’t break down that distance between the past and the present.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington gets this right in a way that stops you cold. They have a restored railroad car from the Jim Crow period in there, full scale. Walk up to it, and the meaning lands without explanation: who built the railway line, who carried the luggage and stoked the engine, who drank cocktails in the club car and dozed in a sleeper? The thing itself does something that mere language or pictures can’t ever approach.

The Obama Presidential Center, which opens this Juneteenth on Chicago’s South Side, will test this principle of “real” museums. Outside, it’s as real as can be, a fortress-like edifice that has divided public opinion. But inside, it’s the first truly digital presidential museum, with no official papers on display. Can digital simulations perform the same alchemy as actual artifacts? The objects around us are witnesses. A cigarette butt, a rail car, a worn book with someone else’s handwriting in the margins: each holds the minutes of a life that actual people lived. Carefully curated in what Pamuk calls a “real museum,” they can transform present space into the closest replica we can achieve of the past.