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What I’m Discussing Today

Kareem’s Daily Quote: When we let cynicism take the place of wisdom, are we surrendering the very power democracy demands we use?

JD Vance on the Morality of the Trump Administration: Vance is trying to sell a shaky Iran deal and moral standing the Trump administration hasn’t earned.

Trump said Italy’s prime minister “begged” for a photo. She says that’s “completely fabricated.”: Trump’s habit of inventing flattering fairy tales has curdled into public humiliation.

Serena Williams back at Wimbledon in doubles wildcard with Venus: Greatness, longevity, and unfinished business still make the best drama in sports.

High Noon | Fred Zinnemann (1952): Gary Cooper stars in a lean, unsentimental reminder that communities often discover their principles only after one person is forced to stand alone.

“Higher Ground” | Stevie Wonder (1973): Stevie and friends turn his ode to perseverance into a groove so irresistible that hope sounds less like a slogan than a duty.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“When we lose faith in each other, when we stop believing that voting matters, that citizenship matters, that our collective voices matter, that how we treat each other no longer matters, and then we give away our power to decide our futures, we open the door to the most ruthless, or the most careless, or the most fearful among us, who see some groups and some people as more equal than others, and see government as nothing more than a way to divvy up the spoils and punish enemies, and keep those who are different in their place. I do not believe that is the story of America that prevails in the end.” President Barack Obama

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President Obama delivered these words at the dedication of his presidential center on Chicago’s South Side, the same neighborhood where he arrived as a 23-year-old community organizer with a car so packed he couldn’t see out the rearview mirror. A man who came from virtually nothing, he rose to the pinnacle of power. He has watched civic faith get built and depleted, built and depleted, block by block, kitchen table by kitchen table, over decades spent inside the actual machinery of democratic life.

He has watched Donald Trump do his best to dismantle every one of his achievements, precisely because they were achieved by him. Not just a younger man, a smarter man, a Blacker man—but, quite simply, a better man. A bigger man. Donald Trump is a man so small that he would take away healthcare from the people he is sworn to serve just because it’s called Obamacare. In point of fact, it’s actually called the Affordable Care Act; it was Republicans who dubbed it Obamacare in hopes of attaching his name to a policy they were sure would be unpopular. It didn’t turn out that way. Today, as many as two-thirds of Americans view Obamacare favorably. (Trump, meanwhile, tries to slap his name on anything he can find, from a new class of battleship to the Kennedy Center to the U.S. Institute of Peace. Greenland better watch out.)

For all that he has seen, for all that he has been through, President Obama has never given in to pessimism, or its clever cousin, cynicism. Cynicism, despite what its practitioners would like you to believe, is not wisdom. It may look like wisdom: on the surface, a cynic may seem to be someone who has genuinely thought things through, weighed the evidence, and arrived at a sober conclusion. But cynicism isn’t wisdom; it’s just an excuse to surrender when you’re too lazy or indifferent to continue the fight.

So how did cynicism become the dominant political mood of our time, anyway? Why have so many Americans surrendered? It’s worth our while to answer those questions. Cynicism has spread through our civic life because it removes the burden of participation. If every institution is corrupt, if every candidate is equally compromised, if the whole political enterprise is a performance with a predetermined ending, we’re off the hook. We don’t have to show up. Making uncomfortable trade-offs between imperfect candidates, or learning the issues well enough to hold actual opinions, requires effort that cynicism conveniently excuses us from. The slow, dispiriting surrender of civic faith functions as a permission slip to disengage while still feeling morally superior about it. And the most ruthless, or the most careless, or the most fearful among us understand this perfectly. They have been counting on it for a very long time. But it’s like Obama says, we “give away” our power: present tense, active voice, the responsibility placed squarely on us.

Historically, it hasn’t always been this way. Civic participation has never had the same pricetag for everyone living in this country. For certain classes of people, it has cost more than they could possibly afford. In fact, the price has been deliberately inflated for some, even as it’s been drastically reduced for others. The historical record is full of Americans whose access was systematically obstructed rather than voluntarily surrendered—through poll taxes, grandfather clauses, the violent rollback of Black voting after Reconstruction, the 1898 Wilmington coup where a biracial government was overthrown at gunpoint by people who saw government as exactly the sort of zero-sum game Obama warns against. Their descendants are busy gerrymandering Black districts out of existence in certain red states while you’re reading this piece.

Obama’s challenge falls squarely on those who have meaningful access to participation but have chosen instead to curate a feed of outrage and call that civic engagement. His message is clear: that’s not good enough. Rev. Theodore Parker, writing in 1853 at a moment when the abolitionist cause looked, by any practical accounting, like a losing proposition, said he couldn’t see where the arc of justice was bending by sight alone; he could only divine it by conscience. But in the end, following your conscience, no matter where it leads or how hard the journey, is what distinguishes the worthwhile citizen from the cynic.