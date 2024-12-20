What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: John F. Kennedy hails the virtues of politicians telling the people the truth.

Nobel Laureates Urge Senate to Turn Down Kennedy’s Nomination: RFK Jr. is a retreat from science and facts into a bleary world of conspiracy theories that threaten our well-being.

‘There’s Something Causing It.’ Trump Draws False Link Between Vaccines and Autism: This is the perfect example of a person with no critical thinking ability. The problem is that we all have to pay the price.

What Nancy Mace’s Despicable Slur Will Cost Us: Mace is merely the expendable canary the GOP sends into the mine of public opinion to see just how deranged the party can go before there’s pushback. Start pushing, people.

Kareem’s Video Break : Why does this talented dog make me feel inadequate?

‘People think that looking better means you will have a better life’: why gen Z spends so much on beauty: The hold the beauty industry has on men and women is so powerful—and profitable—that few can break away.

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep: Ten-year-old girls already fear aging because of how we treat women over 40.

What I’m Reading: The Second Murderer is a thrilling continuation of Raymond Chandler’s classic private eye series featuring Philip Marlowe. I love Chandler, but author Denise Mina is definitely his match.

Kareem’s Sports Moments: Prepare for some stomach churning.

Johnny Mathis Sings “Sleigh Ride”: Nothing puts me in the holiday mood more than this delightful and energetic song sung by one of my favorites.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.

John F. Kennedy

Credit: Erik Von Weber/gettyimages

Man, that’s one inspiring quote that describes an American government I wish existed.

However, in reality, Americans tend to treat their government the way a petulant teenager treats their parents. The teen, who wants to be treated as an equal adult, is often openly hostile and resentful that they need the parent for financial and emotional stability. They occasionally express gratitude at birthdays (the dates of which they have to be reminded), but often express passive-aggressive contempt by ignoring chores, scoffing at parental ignorance of the latest fads, or wearing earbuds to block them out. This creates the illusion of freedom and power where it doesn’t exist, not because the parents don’t want their teen to have freedom and power, but because they practically can’t.

So, too, do many adult Americans express emotional patriotism on birthdays (July 4th) but display resentment and hostility toward their government the rest of the year. Yes, the government can be compassionless and woefully inefficient, but we need to take our share of the blame for refusing to do our chores and walking around with earbuds refusing to hear what’s going on around us. Mom and Dad are having marital problems? Don’t want to know. Mom may lose her job? She better get a new one fast. Don’t bother me with facts, just take care of me. Meanwhile, I’ll show Mommy and Daddy they’re not the boss of me by carrying guns and drinking trans-free beer.

Kennedy’s quote is especially important now because of the incoming Trump administration and the entire MAGA mentality has proven to be afraid of the people learning any truths. The GOP policies around the country over the past eight years have been to misinform people and to keep them as ignorant as possible by restricting access to competing ideas. They have openly threatened to imprison journalists who offer facts that disagree with political lies. They have called them “the enemy within.” During Trump’s presidency, he told 30,573 lies, according to a tally by The Washington Post. Yet, he was reelected. Sex sells products, but lies win elections.

We will only get the truth from the government if we demand it and provide consequences when we are lied to. That didn’t happen last time. So, let’s start now. First, we have to start by cherishing the truth instead of treating it like a bad drummer in a rock band. We do that by learning how to distinguish when we’re being lied to by applying logical fallacies and critical thinking. (Need help? Go here.) That’s as important to self-defense as judo and more likely to protect you than a concealed weapon. Second, when someone in power lies, we don’t brush it off with a cynical “they’re all liars.” We hold their feet to the fire so that one day they won’t all be liars.

Demand the truth. Every. Single. Time.