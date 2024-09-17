What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Musings on what happens to a dream deferred.

Nikki Haley Defends Harris From Trump and Vance’s Attacks: Haley warns Republicans to stop alienating women in both parties with their misogynist taunts of Harris.

Trump’s Latest Right-Wing Woman Advisor: She calls all immigrants—legal or not—“invaders” and Harris a “drug using prostitute.” She calls herself a “white advocate.” Trump calls her a “free spirit.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that she is voting for Trump because he will protect survivors of rape like her: Yeah, I don’t get it either.

Tim Ballard’s Claims to Fight Sex Trafficking Made Him a MAGA Star. These Women Told Police He Abused Them: The Sound of Freedom MAGA “hero” turns out to be as bad as the criminals he pretends to be hunting.

Kareem’s Video Break : What amuses adults doesn’t always translate to children.

No Comment Needed: Ig Nobel prize goes to team who found mammals can breathe through anuses: Funny? Sure. But also potentially life-saving.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner: Why the insulting movie and TV trope of women screaming when they find a corpse must end.

What I’m Watching—TV: Slow Horses returns for a fourth season and is still the best spy thriller series ever. The Perfect Couple is pure trashy melodrama, but still a fun murder mystery.

America Sings “Ventura Highway”: This mellow homage to the promised land of California is blissful and dreamy.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

A dream deferred is a dream denied.

attributed to Harlem Renaissance writer Langston Hughes (1901-1967)

Credit: John Coletti/gettyimages

I’ve been aware of this quote for most of my life and during all that time I thought it came from Langston Hughes, one of my favorite poets. But when I tried to dig deeper into the source, I couldn’t find a definitive answer. Most online sources wrongly credit the line as coming from Hughes’ powerful 1951 poem “Harlem,” which starts with the line “What happens to a dream deferred?” However, nowhere in the poem does the word denied appear. Instead, his answer to the question is much more of a dark warning: “Maybe it just sags/like a heavy load./Or does it explode?”

Hughes was tapping into the rising frustration of Black communities in fifties America who had been peacefully asking to be treated fairly as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, only be told to be patient, and wait your turn, these things can’t be rushed. Whatever dreams Blacks had for themselves and their families were not a priority. Any insistence or demands were met with accusations of being impatient and uppity and resulted in anything from job loss, to beatings, to arrests, and lynchings.

When it comes to humans, most are not inclined to share anything that really matters. For the marginalized to have a fair opportunity for success, some opportunity must be taken away from the ruling class which has been monopolizing an abundance of choices. When people refuse to do what’s right according to the Constitution, it’s up to the government to insist they do—even if by force. It’s been 61 years since Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial and declared his dream of equality in America, of his children being judged by the quality of their character rather than the color of their skin. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being very close, how close to fulfilling that dream do you think we are? Or is it being deferred? Again.

No one expects everyone to be successful in achieving their American Dream. All that’s asked is everyone has the same chance at success in pursuing that dream. Don’t make some run the race with 50-pound backpacks while others get a head start and a water bottle.

This dream of equal opportunities should not be limited to Black people but should include all marginalized people, including women, the elderly, the poor—and anyone in need. After all, part of our journey toward our dream should be offering a hand to others, not elbowing them in the face.