What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Charles Barkley offers the kind of blunt honesty this world needs more of.

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Offends Just About Everyone in Conservative Religious Tirade: He has the right to express his opinions, but when he uses them to influence the young, we must point out their lack of reason.

Calls to Boycott Celebrities for Silence on the War in Gaza Spark a Debate Over Online Activism: I’ve supported boycotting because of one’s words or behavior, but to do so because someone doesn’t publicly share an opinion is dangerous.

Kareem’s Video Break : I dare you not to feel better after watching someone this happy.

Top US ethics watchdog investigating Trump over dinner with oil bosses: Trump tried to solicit a $1 billion bribe to screw over Americans. Hail to the Chief—of con men.

Secret Hamas Files Show How It Spied on Everyday Palestinians: Israel is engaging in some questionable military tactics, but let’s also not forget that Hamas is an enemy to both Israelis and Palestinians.

What I’m Watching—TV : Bodkin and Dark Matter are highly entertaining and suspenseful shows filled with surprising twists.

Édith Piaf Sings “La Vie en rose”: The Little Sparrow belts out a powerful song that is first-rate blues no matter the language.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“These are my new shoes. They're good shoes. They won't make you rich like me, they won't make you rebound like me, they definitely won't make you handsome like me. They'll only make you have shoes like me. That's it.”

Charles Barkley

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

I’ve always appreciated this famous quote from Charles because it is so him: bold, blunt, and honest. More than that, his is both a public service announcement that warns against taking celebrity endorsements too seriously as well as insight into the dangers of celebrity worship.

I am a celebrity endorser. I have been aligned with several products, most notably Adidas. I don’t have an ethical problem with that because I like their shoes and clothes. I actually wear them. I’m also a spokesperson for raising awareness of Atrial Fibrillation, a condition I suffered from, so I’m happy to be part of getting the word out.

A friend around my age told me that when he was a little boy he got a Superman costume for Halloween. When he put it on, he jumped out of his bedroom window (relax, only five feet high) thinking he could fly. That is the essence of celebrity endorsements for some. That’s why it’s so important that Charles makes that distinction. Buying shoes (or other endorsed products) won’t make you play like that athlete, but wearing the same shoes can inspire you to try to play like them. To train harder. To focus more. It can make you feel like a part of those who strive for excellence. Or it can just be a show of support for a player you admire. As long as the buyer is aware that wearing a cape doesn’t mean you can fly.

The second part is the danger of celebrity worship in general. Celebrities have to be extra vigilant of what they say, do, and endorse because there are so many people out there looking for heroes and messiahs to lead them by making all their decisions for them. Trump went from slapping his name on dozens of products, including most recently a Bible, to convincing millions that a rapist, fraudster, tax cheat, and wannabe dictator is worth following. He is the product. And even though, like cigarettes, it is toxic, and dangerous, with no benefits whatsoever, customers can’t stop themselves from throwing their money at it. Say it ain’t so, Sir Charles.