After watching Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers, my friend and former teammate Norm Nixon and I decided to have a video chat about our Showtime days. We discuss Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, our other teammates and a lot more. Talking with Norm about our playing strategies and our amazing teammates really was a delight for both of us.

This is the first in a new series of videochats with my former teammates and coaches, including Jerry West, Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, Jamaal Wilkes, James Worthy, Kurt Rambis, Bob McAdoo, and AC Green. You will not want to miss what they have to say about their struggles and triumphs as players and afterward.

This first conversation is available to all subscribers, but the subsequent interviews will be available only to paid subscribers. So, get your skyhook on and subscribe right now.

Like what you saw? Then be a good teammate and pass it along to others. And leave a comment. Oh yeah, and SUBSCRIBE.

Share

Leave a comment