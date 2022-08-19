New Kareem Videochat: Norm Nixon and Kareem Discuss the Showtime Lakers
"It was the best of times, it was the..." Nope, it was just the best of times.
After watching Legacy: The True Story of the Lakers, my friend and former teammate Norm Nixon and I decided to have a video chat about our Showtime days. We discuss Magic Johnson, Pat Riley, our other teammates and a lot more. Talking with Norm about our playing strategies and our amazing teammates really was a delight for both of us.
This is the first in a new series of videochats with my former teammates and coaches, including Jerry West, Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson, Byron Scott, Jamaal Wilkes, James Worthy, Kurt Rambis, Bob McAdoo, and AC Green. You will not want to miss what they have to say about their struggles and triumphs as players and afterward.
This first conversation is available to all subscribers, but the subsequent interviews will be available only to paid subscribers. So, get your skyhook on and subscribe right now.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Gail Goodrich? (I'm a short person, too.)
If you could engage Walt Frazier in a conversation, that would be grand!! He has great stories of playing opposite Jerry West and the Lakers.
Such good stories. Love the reminiscing. Two former teammates from such a great age of the game. Norm Nixon is hilarious. And you guys should get all your friends in his backyard and barbeque and talk about the great moments. Love the description of Dave Bing's feet in his face. What just happened? Who was that? Checking the number on the jersey. Great stories. I can only imagine what is to come from other conversations. Bring us more please. 🏀