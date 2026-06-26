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What I’m Discussing Today

Kareem’s Quote of the Day: What happens to a democracy when its leader mistakes his reflection for reality?

Tulsi Gabbard, her guru, and the mysterious messages that helped shape her political career: If those memos are what they appear to be, the public wasn’t represented by an independent official so much as managed by an unseen hand.

In a profanity-filled tirade, Trump threatens to ‘take over’ Iran if Tehran closes the Strait of Hormuz: A ceasefire that collapses into chest-thumping in a matter of days is not peace but instability with better branding.

Markéta Vondroušová suspended for 4 years after refusing doping test: When a clean athlete in documented distress is punished as though context were irrelevant, the system is protecting procedure more than sport.

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives: This documentary is a rich tour through American music history, even if its subject never quite lets anyone else hold the microphone.

Kareem’s Jukebox: Sly and the Family Stone’s “Dance to the Music” is a reminder that joy can still sound revolutionary when the world feels like it’s coming apart.

Kareem’s Quote of the Day

“Narcissistic personality disorder is named for Narcissus, from Greek mythology, who fell in love with his own reflection. Freud used the term to describe persons who were self-absorbed, and psychoanalysts have focused on the narcissist’s need to bolster his or her self-esteem through grandiose fantasy, exaggerated ambition, exhibitionism, and feelings of entitlement.”

Dr. Donald W. Black, DSM-5 Guidebook: The Essential Companion to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders

(Painting by Caravaggio; Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

In Ovid’s Metamorphoses, the whole problem fits into one neat fable: a beautiful young man kneeling at a pool, unable to look away from his own reflection, while the woman who loves him fades into nothing but an echo. (Her name, Echo, is the source of the word.) The myth does something the clinical definition cannot quite manage: it shows us the narcissist and, in the same frame, the cost to everyone standing nearby.

Today we have our own Narcissus: a President staring down at a reflecting pool in the nation’s capital and seeing only his own image, not the world around him. There are wars going on in the Middle East and Ukraine, sky-high prices in grocery stores, at gas stations, and in the housing market, a stagnant Congress that can’t get anything done because he insists it do only his bidding, a national intelligence community being led by a series of unqualified bureaucrats, a tech industry falling behind China—and those are just today’s headlines. But the problem Trump is fixated on is algae in the reflecting pool that stretches between the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial. He claims it was caused by vandals and has pledged to lock them up, presumably alongside all his other enemies.

It’s useful to go back to the DSM and see what it has to say about the narcissist. He is in love with a projection, a controlled image with no room for the messy complications of an actual self. A reflection. And that gap between the image and the actual person is where all the damage lives. Grandiose fantasy, exaggerated ambition, exhibitionism, entitlement: those four tools are deployed to keep the reflection intact, to keep the pool still, to prevent the surface from rippling in any way that might distort the picture. Unfortunately for Trump, he can’t control nature the way he can Congress: those pesky algae pop up wherever they will, Trump’s narcissistic needs be damned.

As someone who spent decades in arenas full of celebrated, accomplished people, I can tell you that genuine confidence gets quieter as the stakes get bigger. Performed confidence works differently, demanding more noise, more confirmation, more audience the higher the pressure climbs. Clinical psychologists have long understood that what demands to be seen as supreme self-assurance most often functions as compensation for a fragile interior. The grandiosity, seen up close, is a frame holding up a building that has no foundation.

Our present culture didn’t invent this, but we have spent considerable resources rewarding it. Reality television has for decades showered the loudest, most outrageous self-promoters with fame and money. Social media functions as a megaphone calibrated for the narcissists already among us. Political life, particularly in recent years, has operated as a selection system that treats grandiosity as strength while systematically penalizing quiet competence. When ambition shifts from what we want to achieve to what we need others to believe we have achieved, we end up building our reward structures around performance rather than production.

Echo, the woman who loves Narcissus, doesn’t get discussed enough in all of this. In his Metamorphoses, Ovid gives her a devastating arc: she tries to reach Narcissus, tries to connect, and winds up capable of nothing but repeating his words back to him, hollowed out, her own voice gone. She becomes the emblem of everyone who gets destroyed by the narcissist’s self-love: they lose their substance along with their voice. In contemporary life, that might apply to a Vice President, a presidential cabinet, Congress, a media ecosystem, or the entire electorate. But how long will we stand by while our Narcissist-in-Chief’s enablers slave away to maintain his illusion of personal glory? In the end, he’s just another politician who came to Washington saying he’d drain the swamp, but he can’t even keep the pool clean.