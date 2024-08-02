What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: The greatest existential threat to America is the irrational mob, whether in the streets or at their computers.

A Reflection on the Paris Olympics: The drama of the Olympics isn’t just about winning but also about who we will celebrate as winners.

Donald Trump falsely questions Kamala Harris’ race as he appears at gathering of Black journalists: I wish I was shocked that after this kind of racism, the GOP hasn’t replaced Trump as their leader instead of defending him. But then again, he’s a convicted criminal and a rapist and they haven’t flinched.

Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’: The Trump strategy is to divide and conquer, not unify. Unless you’re a White Christian.

Elon Musk accused of spreading ‘lies’ over doctored Kamala Harris video: When the owner of one of the world’s most popular communication sites spreads disinformation, we need to be vigilant.

Russia is relying on unwitting Americans to spread election disinformation, US officials say: Americans have become the unpaid interns to our foreign enemies attacking U.S. elections.

Kareem’s Video Break : It’s not as easy as you may think to follow someone on the street.

USA’s Emma Navarro goes off on Chinese tennis star she lost to at Paris Olympics: ‘I didn’t respect her’: We all make mistakes in the heat of competition, but there should be an apology forthcoming.

What I’m Watching—Movies: Deadpool & Wolverine is the exciting movie we’ve been waiting for Hollywood to give us all year.

The Nelons Sing “Hear the Voice of My Beloved”: Three of the four Nelons were recently killed in a plane crash. This song reminds us why they were so popular as a gospel group.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

A mob is usually a creature of very mysterious existence, particularly in a large city. Where it comes from or whither it goes, few men can tell. Assembling and dispersing with equal suddenness, it is as difficult to follow to its various sources as the sea itself; nor does the parallel stop here, for the ocean is not more fickle and uncertain, more terrible when roused, more unreasonable, or more cruel.

Charles Dickens 1812-1870, English novelist

Mobs are multiplied ignorance.

Sir William Jones (1746-1794), British language scholar

Credit: Nosyrevy

Two quotes today because for me mobs are the greatest threat to civilization in existence. That’s not an exaggeration. They embody the terrifying characteristics of the most frightening creatures from our horror films: They are irrational, cruel, and single-mindedly selfish. They can’t be reasoned with. No amount of pleading or explaining will alter their terrible actions. They represent humanity at its worst.

When I was growing up, my idea of a mob was more literal. I thought of the lynch mobs in the South, like the White men who had killed 14-year-old Emmett Till, were acquitted by a White jury, then bragged about killing him in Look magazine. As I grew older, I realized that mobs don’t always take to the streets to spread injustice, they also take to the ballot box and their computers. Worse, they often do nothing when they see others commit injustice.

I came to realize mob behavior is all around us because the desperation of people to belong to a group overrides their moral compass. How is a cult any different from a mob or a mob any different than slasher villains like Michael Myers (Halloween) or Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th)? They all are on a crusade for self-aggrandizement often under the shoddy disguise of righteousness. The difference is that the slasher villain serves their own visceral desires, while mob and cult members have convinced themselves they serve a higher purpose. Reason would prove otherwise but they have abandoned reason because it feels better to belong to a group.

Mobs can be political parties, religions, sports fans, cops, fraternities, or pretty much any group that worships the group identity over individual responsibility. Appeals to patriotism are often an excuse to do the opposite of what the country stands for. What scares me is how quickly mobs form to do damage to others and how much damage they cause before more rational people act to stop them—if they ever do.

For example, Moms for Liberty is a mob of irrational people who have been responsible for getting hundreds of books banned in schools. Their policies lack logic and proof, yet they seem to be thriving in gaining power over our children’s lives and education.

Mobs are lazy thinkers, willing to unburden themselves from the responsibility for forming their own opinions by adopting others’ pre-fab opinions, then hide their shame by shouting those stolen opinions loudly and bullying those who don’t agree. The Godfather movies’ portrayal of actual mobsters is a great metaphor for the mob mindset: They swear a blood allegiance to each other, go out and murder people in the name of their gang, then attend church to feel good about themselves. And just when you think you’re out, they pull you back in.

A Reflection on the Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg carries the torch during the torch relay. (Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of drama at the Olympics outside of the competition. A child rapist playing beach volleyball, racism inquiry of a rugby player, the Seine too polluted for triathletes, and a nasty exchange after a tennis loss. What do you expect when you gather 10,500 highly competitive athletes from 184 countries?

Some might say all that is a distraction from the purity of the games, but I disagree. These issues remind us that no one competes in pristine circumstances. Competition at this level can bring out the best and worst in athletes and the countries they represent. They also force us to question who we will hold up as role models. Winning is not the only criterion for being hoisted upon the collective shoulders of society. One must also show qualities of sportsmanship, grace under pressure, and love of the sport, not just love of the victory.

In other words, it’s not enough to prove that one’s fierce dedication and hard work earned them the win, they must also prove to be worthy of adulation. We hand winners medals, but we hand role models to our children. Simone Biles stands out as the kind of athlete we should be proud to exalt. Despite being one of the most successful and accomplished athletes in the world, she dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics to look after her mental health. She’d developed the “twisties,” a dangerous malady in which the gymnast loses track of where they are while in the air. When she confessed her situation, she received enormous backlash from commentators who expected her to “push through.” It’s a testament to her that she didn’t listen to them. Even if she hadn’t made a triumphant return to gold at the Paris Olympics this week, she would have still been a worthy role model for children—whether they were athletes or not—to reject outside pressure and stay true to what’s best for you. I’m also impressed by Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez, who won her individual saber competition yesterday and promptly announced she was seven months pregnant.

The Paris Olympics is filled with athletes like that who have overcome tremendous obstacles to become not just winners, but exemplary people deserving of our praise and admiration. I can’t wait for the 2028 Olympics in LA when the world once again gathers to push the boundaries of what we are physically capable of—and celebrate the qualities that make us better people. The Olympic torch burns in us even when it’s not lit.

Election Bites

Trump visits the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Chicago, IL. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In an interview before the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump made the remarkable statement that Kamala Harris, the first Black woman, and Asian American vice president, had for years only claimed her Indian heritage, shunning her Black heritage. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump said.

What’s remarkable is that he admits he didn’t know she was Black, even though she attended a famous Black university and as a U.S. senator was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Either Trump was incredibly ignorant of facts he should have known, or he’s falling back on his usual race-baiting campaign technique. His ploy is to keep reminding racists that she’s Black but to also try to convince Blacks that she’s ashamed of her heritage. What’s more offensive than a rich, racist White man telling a successful Black woman she’s not Black enough?

As if that wasn’t insulting enough, he attacked a Black journalist for asking him about his past racism:

Rachel Scott of ABC News began the Q&A session by noting — among other comments — Trump’s insults toward Black prosecutors, his repeated false claims that America’s first Black president was born in Africa and his comments that four congresswomen who are racial minorities should “go back” to the places they came from. “Why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that?” Scott said.

Trump’s response was classic: He ignored her question and confronted her personally. “Well first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner,” Trump said. He then called the interview “disgraceful.”

At the same time in a radio interview, Trump agreed with the host who described Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff as “a crappy Jew, he’s a horrible Jew.” This goes along with his previous claim, “If you’re Jewish, if you vote for a Democrat, you are a fool. An absolute fool.” This is from the same guy who dines with White supremacists and Holocaust deniers.

Donald Trump wants to be president. But instead of focusing on specific policies he might institute, he’s obsessed with his opponent’s race and the religion of her husband. The race issue is just a continuation of the racism he’s expressed over the decades in his business and his politics. The Jewish issue is much more subtle. He can’t wrap his head around the fact that Jewish people can love Israel but disagree with the government’s policies. That’s because he doesn’t accept it here either. He advocated for shooting BLM protestors and recently praised dictators for not allowing protests against the government. Trump doesn’t want an inauguration, he wants a coronation.

Trump is a scraggly scarecrow constructed from the Seven Deadly Sins: pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth. If you look at each one of them, you will find numerous examples that relate to Trump’s behavior.

(Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

A video featuring a Harris campaign video with a fake Harris voiceover saying, “I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire,” and that anyone who criticizes her is “both sexist and racist” was posted on X by a conservative YouTuber podcaster Chris Kohls, and is labeled as a parody. Not exactly witty or clever but at least it carries the “parody” label.

Elon Musk reposted the video—without the parody label—adding his comment, “this is amazing” followed by a laughing emoji. His post was viewed 128 million times. His removal of the parody label is designed to have those 128 million people think it’s real, which is a violation of his own company’s policy which bars users from sharing “synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm” with exceptions for satire and parody as long as it doesn’t “cause significant confusion about the authenticity of the media.”

Musk responded to the criticism of his post by saying that “parody is legal in America.” This response reveals a lack of critical thinking capabilities: (1) No one questioned whether parody was legal, so what is his response referring to? (2) Why did he remove the parody label in the first place unless he intended to deceive the public? (3) Is his post against X’s policies?

Those were the points his critics brought up, yet he couldn’t stay focused enough to answer them directly.

Russia, China, and Iran are leaders in spreading political disinformation via social media. The scary part is they couldn’t do it without the dedication of clueless Americans acting as “useful idiots.”

“The American public should know that content that they read online — especially on social media — could be foreign propaganda, even if it appears to be coming from fellow Americans or originating in the United States,” said an official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity under rules set by the office of the director.

News on social media is like a massive game of telephone. It starts with a planted bit of disinformation that gets shared with added commentary until the disinformation becomes gospel and is adorned with additional embellished misinformation. Americans become the unpaid interns of countries attempting to harm our country.

Of course, that could all stop if people vetted the news and checked the sources, but that would require being a responsible member of society who cares about the future of America. Playing internet telephone is much more satisfying.

Kareem’s Video Break

Do you ever get the feeling like someone is following you? Take a look at this not-too-clever magpie.

Kareem’s Kvetching Korner

This is where I can indulge my pettiness about minor things that bug me but aren’t worth getting outraged about.

Emma Navarro playing against Qinwen Zheng. (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Emma Navarro, 23, had her opponent China’s Qinwen Zheng, 21, at match point in the women’s singles tennis. But Navarro ended up losing and when she went to the net to congratulate the victor, instead she berated her. “I just told her I didn’t respect her as a competitor,” Navarro said. “I think she goes about things in a pretty cut-throat way. It makes for a locker room that doesn’t have a lot of camaraderie, so it’s tough to face an opponent like that, who I really don’t respect.”

Zheng later explained, “She told me she doesn’t know how I have a lot of fans. It looks like she’s not happy with my behavior towards her. If she’s not happy about my behavior, she can come and tell me. I would like to correct it to become a better player and a better person.”

Athletes are human and in the heat of the battle, especially after such a loss, can get pretty testy. I’m not especially proud of every moment in my basketball career. This kind of public trash-talking only hurts Navarro. Competitors are “cut-throat,” but as long as they play within the rules, that’s to be expected. No athlete is required to make the locker room a cordial experience.

An apology is due for such petty complaining that reflects badly on the athlete and the country she represents. There will be many more losses in her future, and there will be many more competitors she doesn’t like. Learning to adjust to that is a part of sports. And a part of life.

What I’m Watching—Movies

Deadpool & Wolverine

I’m a fan of the Deadpool comics because they are funny and clever. Deadpool continuously breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to the reader, sometimes insulting the writer or Marvel. The Deadpool movies have managed to capture this same irreverent tone by mixing reality with fiction, yet still offering an exciting action-packed story.

This is the third Deadpool movie and it is just as much fun as the others. As a bonus, there are a lot of celebrity cameos, and jokes about Disney, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox (insider humor revolving around who bought the rights from whom). The fight scenes are wonderfully choreographed and when Wolverine dons his original X-Men mask, the audience in the theater I was in applauded wildly. I left the theater smiling. That says a lot.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

The Nelons: “Hear the Voice of My Beloved”

Three members of The Nelons, a gospel vocal group, died last week in a plane crash. I wanted to remember them today for their soulful music with their song “Hear the Voice of My Beloved.”

I have featured gospel singers here in the past, including Mahalia Jackson and several gospel groups. Gospel music is a major part of American history and Black heritage and has given the start to many famous singers including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Katy Perry, Marvin Gaye, and John Legend. What I love about gospel music is the passionate expression of sharing the joy of their faith.

Lift your voice by sharing.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription