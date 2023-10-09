What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: Pogo the opossum identifies humanity’s most dangerous enemy.

Israel and Hamas at War: The inevitable just happened. But why is it inevitable for so many innocents to suffer unnecessarily?

What Is the Meaning of Taylor Swift: She has the charm of Mary Tyler Moore and the economic and cultural power to change the course of the country.

This Week in AI Misinformation: Alexa speaks treason? Say it ain’t so.

Kareem’s Video Break: Mamas don’t let your babies go without kisses. Or else this.

The Penguins Sing “Earth Angel”: The song broke records and made Black history.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“We have met the enemy and he is us.”

Pogo in Walt Kelly’s poster for Earth Day 1970.

If I were writing a book called Kareem’s Quotes to Live By (which I am not), this would be in the first few pages. Walt Kelly wrote and illustrated Pogo from 1948 until shortly before his death in 1973. This particular cartoon featuring his swamp-dwelling opossum Pogo was used in an anti-pollution poster for Earth Day in 1970, then revived for the above comic strip for Earth Day 1971. But it has since become famous well beyond the original intended context of pollution.

The quote is a take-off of Navy Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s famous “We have met the enemy and they are ours,” spoken after defeating a British naval squadron during the War of 1812.

For me, Kelly’s quote urges us to look at our own self-destructive behavior, whether it’s in our personal relationships, in our moral certainties, or in our political convictions. People like Trump, DeSantis, Gaetz, MTG, and others personify our refusal to look at the world rationally. Metaphorically, it’s like the story of the golden calf in Exodus 32. When Moses ascended Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments, the Israelites became fearful and impatient and fashioned a golden calf to worship. They met the enemy—and it was them. They lacked faith just as we lack faith in our own intelligence, handing decision-making powers to shiny but hollow idols who desecrate our laws for personal ambition.

“We have met the enemy and he is us.” How else do you explain a rapist and fraud who wanted to suspend the U.S. Constitution being the front-runner for president?

(Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military tried to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides. More than 24 hours after Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza, Israeli forces were still trying to defeat the last groups of militants holed up in several towns. At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory. The declaration of war portended greater fighting ahead, and a major question was whether Israel would launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties. Meanwhile, in northern Israel, a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fanned fears that the fighting could expand into a wider regional war.

MY TAKE: Most of the time, war is an acknowledgment of the failure of the qualities we admire about humanity: imagination, intelligence, and morality. These qualities are especially lacking in those who initiate a war.

In this case, Hamas in Palestine and Hezbollah in Lebanon (with Iran’s help) chose the timing to derail talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel that would have undermined Iran’s economic and political influence in the region. I hate that they might have achieved their goal, thereby further destabilizing the Mideast.

This is a conflict without heroes. Everyone has blood on their hands. There have been atrocities enough to go around. But we can’t dwell on past grudges if we want to change the future.

I would like the Palestinians to have a secure, thriving homeland. I would like the Israelis to have stability and safety. I want both to stop this endless and unproductive cycle of blame and virtue signaling as to who is the biggest victim and who has the moral high ground. When has a mutually beneficial relationship ever been accomplished starting from those positions?

I want peace.

I realize even saying those words, given the complexities of the Mideast politics and history, seems like a naive statement of a 1950s beauty pageant contestant. But they would not be the first countries to have overcome complicated and hurtful pasts to see a future of cooperation that benefits both of them.

To accomplish that, we need good people with good intentions, not political animals willing to sacrifice thousands of innocent lives to further their own political careers. China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and the U.S. are all involved (among others), all seeking their own advantages from the chaos in that region. That’s why it’s going to take not just a village, but a lot of countries working together to agree to stop profiting off the conflict like vultures picking at carrion.

Hamas forfeited its humanitarian arguments the moment they launched rockets and took hostages. The U.S. will side with Israel, as it should in this particular situation. But my hope is that we will use our might not for retaliation, but to force an immediate ceasefire and for all parties to sit down to meaningful negotiations based on respect rather than animosity.

Violence will not solve the complex problems of the Middle East but only lead to more violence, usually against the innocent. That is the history loop they keep repeating. Except for the innocents suffering as a result of the violence, I’m not sure who really wants peace. Yet, peace is the only worthwhile legacy.

Share

What Is the Meaning of Taylor Swift

Celebrities of Taylor Swift’s magnitude are like a mighty river rushing through our society. They have the ability to sate our thirst and feed the soil so we can be nourished, they can power electricity to light up cities, they can provide areas where we can swim and frolic together as a community. No wonder rivers were worshiped as gods in some cultures. No wonder Taylor Swift gets god-like treatment from her fans.

In “The Boy in the Bubble,” Paul Simon sings, “Every generation sends a hero up the pop charts.” For the past 17 years, Taylor Swift has been at the top, a position she earned through enormous talent as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Not everybody with enormous talent makes it up there. And, despite having enormous talent, not everybody deserves to be up there.

She does.

She has already been credited with changing the music business in positive ways (“8 Ways Taylor Swift Has Changed the Music Business”). She has also vastly bolstered local economies. One study estimates that her followers (“Swifties”) have spent around $5 billion in destinations around the country (“The Taylor Swift Impact – 5 Months and $5+ Billion”), with the total economic impact being closer to $10 billion. One rule of thumb is that for every $100 a fan spends on live performances, another $300 is spent on hotels, food, transportation, etc. Swifties average $1,300 spending in local economies. The phenomenon has been called “Swiftonomics.”

So far, she has proven herself worthy of her exalted status.

Not only does she donate millions to worthy causes, she recently gave $55 million in bonuses to every person working on her Eras tour. When she urged people to register to vote, an instant surge in voter registration occurred. She has supported LGBTQ+ rights. Last week, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Swift’s influence on the 2024 presidential election would be “profoundly powerful.”

Anyone who wields so much power over our culture, our economy, and our politics demands that we keep a close watch.

Two recent examples of her influence are worth taking a closer look at.

SUMMARY: Taylor Swift‘s “Eras Tour” concert film is breaking records before it even hits theaters. With a week until the movie graces the big screen, it has surpassed $100 million worldwide in advance ticket sales, according to its official distributor AMC Theatres. These revenues encompass all showtimes, locations and circuits playing “Eras Tour” across the globe, not just AMC locations. Tickets are still available on Fandango.com. Swift’s concert film, which captures her record-breaking stadium tour, opens in theaters on Oct. 13 — to coincide with the pop star’s lucky number — and will screen in 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries.

MY TAKE: Eras Tour is already dominating the box office before it’s even opened. It joins only five other movies from 2023 to have crossed the $100 million mark in their debut (Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). A movie becomes a pop culture event when it (1) generates huge amounts of money and (2) fans dress up in costumes to attend. Since her fans already do that for her concerts, there’s no doubt the audience will be as entertaining as the movie.

However, the poster for the movie (see above) is a little disturbing. The image they use makes her look like a blow-up sex doll. Why is her mouth open like that when she’s not singing (the phallic mic is by her side, or is it slightly behind her)? That addresses the other factor contributing to her success beyond her singing and songwriting talent. She’s attractive, and her sequined leotard emphasizes that. That combination of talent, looks, and generosity is what makes her a commercial aspirational role model for young girls. However, using a sexualized image minimizes her talent in favor of overt sexuality, which is not what her brand should be about.

SUMMARY: …Of all the effects and angles from singer/icon Swift’s reported relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the most amusing is this: Her pop-culture influence dwarfs the NFL’s . . . and the NFL knows it. …Consider: The Chiefs’ 41-10 victory over the winless Bears two weeks ago was the most-watched game of the week on any network, drawing 24.3 million viewers. It was also the most-watched game in three female age groups: the 12-17, 18-34, and 18-49 demographics. Swift’s presence at that game, where she cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs from a luxury suite, might have caught some by surprise. But her presence was anticipated for last Sunday’s prime-time meeting, a surprisingly close 23-20 Chiefs win, and Swift managed to draw even more viewers to “Sunday Night Football,” which on its own has been the No. 1-rated program on fall prime-time television for the last 12 years. That broadcast averaged approximately 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday program since Super Bowl LVII. Viewership was up 22 percent over last year’s “SNF” Week 4 matchup between the Chiefs and the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers, a compelling matchup that averaged 22.2 million viewers. Its streaming audience for the Week 4 game was up 43 percent over last year. The broadcast earned a massive 83 share in Kansas City — meaning 83 percent of the televisions in use in the market were tuned in to the game. The share was 38 percent in New York. Both were “Sunday Night Football” records for the respective markets. The gains in female viewership last Sunday were staggering, and let’s just say it wasn’t because Andy Reid all of a sudden has a new fan base. The early Nielsen data, which did not include out-of-home metrics, revealed that viewership among female viewers ages 12-17 was up 53 percent over the average of “Sunday Night Football’s” first three weeks. The audience grew 24 percent over the same span for women’s ages 18-24, and 34 percent for women 35 or older, resulting in more than 2 million additional female viewers. The NFL has, of course, leaned into the Swift phenomenon. She was shown 17 times on the Sunday night broadcast, which must have made several NFL owners envious.

MY TAKE: Swift is dating Kelce, and that has had a profound effect on NFL ratings. Is it a temporary phenomenon, or will some of those Swifties be converted to actual football fans even if the romance cools? The Swift Effect is like Oprah’s Favorite Things—if an NFL player was one of her favorite things.

Why should we even care? So what if a pop star has such oversized influence, especially when she seems to be doing good with her power?

We need to pay attention because democracies have a reasonable fear of mobs, whether they’re gathered for a concert, a play-off game, a political rally, or a lynching. There is something about large groups of single-minded people that frightens us because we know they have the capacity to act irrationally and, therefore, violently. A crowd stands around listening to a few speeches, and suddenly they’re involved in a bloody insurrection against Congress. Thousands gather for a championship soccer game, and suddenly there are burning cars in the streets and dozens being trampled to death.

I don’t fear that from Swifties anymore than from Jimmy Buffet’s Parrotheads. They seem like good people who are only interested in good music. But eternal vigilance is necessary whenever someone has an enormous influence on the culture and population. After all, who could be influencing them?

Kareem’s Video Break

What I love about this video is how earnest and animated the little boy is in expressing his disappointment. I also love how the father understands exactly what his son is saying.

Spread the conversation.

Share

This Week in AI Misinformation

Democracy thrives only when it has a well-informed populace able to reach reasoned opinions based on unaltered facts. The United States relies on its news media for those facts. Of course, some people prefer to have their biases stroked rather than face hard truths that may require deep thought. That’s why Fox News and Newsmax exist. For the rest of us, we seek out sources with proven journalistic standards.

AI is not the villain in these stories. It is a tool used by villains or misused by incompetents. But the results are the same: misinformation that is detrimental to the country.

SUMMARY: Amid concerns the rise of artificial intelligence will supercharge the spread of misinformation comes a wild fabrication from a more prosaic source: Amazon’s Alexa, which declared that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Asked about fraud in the race — in which President Biden defeated former president Donald Trump with 306 electoral college votes — the popular voice assistant said it was “stolen by a massive amount of election fraud,” citing Rumble, a video-streaming service favored by conservatives. The 2020 races were “notorious for many incidents of irregularities and indications pointing to electoral fraud taking place in major metro centers,” according to Alexa, referencing Substack, a subscription newsletter service. Alexa contended that Trump won Pennsylvania, citing “an Alexa answers contributor.” Multiple investigations into the 2020 election have revealed no evidence of fraud, and Trump faces federal criminal charges connected to his efforts to overturn the election. Yet Alexa disseminates misinformation about the race, even as parent company Amazon promotes the tool as a reliable election news source to more than 70 million estimated users. Amazon declined to explain why its voice assistant draws 2020 election answers from unvetted sources. “These responses were errors that were delivered a small number of times, and quickly fixed when brought to our attention,” Amazon spokeswoman Lauren Raemhild said in a statement. “We continually audit and improve the systems we have in place for detecting and blocking inaccurate content.” Raemhild said that during elections, Alexa works with “credible sources” like Reuters, Ballotpedia and RealClearPolitics to provide real-time information. After The Washington Post reached out to Amazon for comment, Alexa’s responses changed. To questions The Post had flagged to the company, Alexa answered, “I’m sorry, I’m not able to answer that.” Other questions still prompt the device to say there was election fraud in 2020. Jacob Glick, who served as investigative counsel on the Jan. 6 committee, called Alexa’s assertions nearly three years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol “alarming.”

MY TAKE: It’s tempting to be glib and say that getting news from Alexa is like getting medical advice from fortune cookies. But with 97% of users of 4 billion AI-powered devices using voice assistants, there’s a high probability that many people are using Alexa and Siri for news. It doesn’t matter whether or not it’s a wise choice if it’s a popular choice. That’s why accuracy is vital, especially with upcoming elections.

One problem is that AI developers may try to give a “balanced” viewpoint without understanding how to do so. They draw from multiple sources on the left, right, and center without always correctly factoring in the reliability of those sources. The outcome is not balanced because that’s not the way we determine veracity. For example, the answer to the question “Is the Earth round?” is yes. It is not a rehash of the debate in which one side has no verifiable scientific evidence.

Jacob Glick, who served as investigative counsel on the Jan. 6 committee, warns, “If you have AI models drawing from an internet that is filled with platforms that don’t care about the preservation of democracy … you’re going to get information that includes really dangerous undercurrents.”

To be fair, this is not a problem with all AI assistants. Google Home and Siri answered the question correctly of whether or not the 2020 election was stolen. I’m not even that concerned that Alexa got it wrong. What sounds the alarm is that Alexa got it wrong for three years! How is it possible that Amazon never noticed or that no one contacted them about the bogus information? How much more of this kind of dangerous misinformation is currently being listened to by unsuspecting minds?

“ Clip of Biden on picket line goes viral with misquote ” (News Literacy Project)

SUMMARY: A viral social media post claims that President Joe Biden declared during a visit with striking United Auto Workers that his appearance marked the first time he ever joined a picket line “in person.” But that’s not what the footage shows. Let’s look at the facts. NO: President Joe Biden did not say that his Sept. 26 visit with striking UAW workers in Belleville, Michigan, was the first time he ever picketed “in person.” YES: Biden, who became the first sitting president to join a picket line, said this was the first time he had joined “as president.” YES: Political propagandists often use edited and out-of-context footage to push the idea that Biden is mentally unfit for office. …This claim was widely spread by partisan figures with an anti-Biden agenda.

MY TAKE: This kind of disinformation only works with those who are so desperately gullible that they’ll believe anything confirming their precious opinions. These are the same people so easily scammed by evangelical and political fraudsters bilking them of their money. I want to be sympathetic toward them because they are so easily manipulated, but then I remember these are the same people who use misinformation to justify suppressing the rights of others.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

The Penguins: “Earth Angel”

“Earth Angel” combines two of my passions: history and music. Although the 1954 doo-wop song went on to sell more than 10 million copies, and was their only hit, its place in history goes beyond its popular success.

“Earth Angel” is part of the cultural mecca of the West Coast that was Central Avenue in Los Angeles (which I wrote about more extensively for The Los Angeles Times: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Remembering Central Avenue, L.A.’s jazz oasis”). One of the hot spots in Central Avenue that helped transition pop culture from jazz to rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll was Dolphin’s of Hollywood All Night Record Shop. White kids would frequent Dolphin’s because of the live DJ. Teens would dance in the streets as the DJ broadcast over loudspeakers. Fearing having Black and White teenagers dancing together, the police would routinely close down the record store and send the White kids back to their homes.

When The Penguins’ Curtis Williams (a co-writer of the song) brought Dolphin a rough demo for his opinion, “Earth Angel” was immediately broadcast from his store. The recording received so many requests that it was picked up by more mainstream stations and soon became the first independent label release to make it on Billboard’s national pop charts. It was a breakout moment for the influence of Central Avenue as a West Coast Harlem Renaissance.

Aside from its historical significance, I like the sweet innocence of the lyrics, the melancholy melody, and the lovely harmonies.

Want to harmonize with me? Then share this newsletter with friends and family.

Share