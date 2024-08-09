What I’m Discussing Today:

Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!

Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), actress (Casablanca)

CREDIT: Aleksandar Nakic (gettyimages)

A “little” out of breath may be understating the situation, but Bergman is right about the view. I’ve often described life as a climb during which each year allows you to look back and see where you’ve been more clearly so that you can better understand where you are and where you want to go. Course correction is often required because we realize that what we want in our youth may not have as much value as we age.

That view allows us to see, not just our journey, but the journey of humanity as a whole. Looking back at all the other people in motion lets us understand our place in that great going on. It lets us better understand where our needs and interests intersect with those of others. Basically, where do I fit in?

There are two kinds of death I can see from up here. One is the death of my body, which I’ll get to a little later. But also the death of the social values of fairness, inclusivity, and compassion that I have spent my life fighting for. That is always at risk and only survives if the majority of people are willing to fight for it too. Everything depends on faith in people.

Faith in people is complicated because people are easy to like but hard to love. I confess that my commitment to loving humanity is challenged by the existence of Trump supporters and other right-wing reactionaries because they embody the single most destructive quality in people: Irrationality. Worse, some people often want to feed that irrationality rather than choke it off before it becomes violent.

Two recent occurrences highlight that addiction to irrationality. First, Trump’s appearance at the Black journalist’s gathering was delayed because he refused to go on stage unless they agreed not to live fact-check him. Let that sink in. What kind of people follow someone who fears fact-checking? Second, the violent and racist attacks spreading through England right now after the stabbing deaths of three children. Much of this turmoil is the result of a misinformation campaign on social media that told people the accused was an immigrant, even though he was born in Britain. But facts are the enemy of the irrational, so the violence continues.

Here’s where age and the view from lofty heights come in. I don’t want to judge people purely on their politics because there are a lot of people I truly like whose politics I don’t want to know for fear it will turn me sour on them. I realize that for most people, their politics is confined to voting every four years and nothing else. The rest of the time they are trying to be good people who love their families and care about their community. We just have to focus on our daily experience with them and whether or not that enriches our lives.

But that doesn’t mean we give a pass to the irredeemably irrational and their resulting cruelty and selfish destructiveness. The book banners, the public liars, and the religious fanatics who live in the Us-versus-Them bubble. From the viewpoint of age, we can see them creeping through society slapping scarlet letters on everybody who doesn’t agree with their lack of logic.

As to my death. It’s one thing to face the things in this world that we know we can change. That’s what hope is all about. But how we face the inevitable—that which we can’t change—is what defines us. Some days I think about death with indifference, some days with amusement, some days with fear. But in these days, and I hope years, leading up to that inevitable event, I just hope to maintain my optimism and faith that most people celebrate the rational way of life.

Meanwhile, I’ll keep climbing—and hold out a supporting hand to the person behind me.

Election Bites 2024

This funny ad reminds me of Vance’s attitude toward mental health issues.

SUMMARY: Simone Biles made JD Vance eat his words after the Republican Vice Presidential nominee branded the gymnast 'weak' for pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics. During the rescheduled Games, Biles withdrew after suffering from the 'twisties', a form of mental block which can cause gymnasts to lose their spatial awareness in mid-air. Vance weighed in on the story back in 2021, before he was a senator in Ohio and long before Donald Trump selected him as his running mate for this year's election. His comments have now resurfaced after Biles made a glorious return to the Olympics in Paris, where she led the US to team gold and cemented her place among the greatest athletes of all time. 'I think, obviously, it's understandable that she was going through an incredible amount of pressure,' Vance said at the time. ‘What I find so weird about this, and it reflects on the media more than it does on Simone Biles, is that we've tried to turn a very tragic moment — Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team — into this act of heroism.' ‘And I think it reflects pretty poorly on our sort of therapeutic society that we try to praise people, not for moments of strength, not for moments of heroism, but for their weakest moments.’ Vance added: 'Being an athlete at that level is incredibly tough... a normal response in this moment would be to say: "It’s just a shame that she’s going through this. It’s a shame that she quit".' 'But instead, what our press has done, I think, is turn this into this weird therapeutic moment. "Let’s praise her for doing this." And I think that’s really where the problem herein lies.'

MY TAKE: This old-fashioned attitude from Vance is so clueless about the reality of mental health and so steeped in the destructive macho fantasy of “walking it off” that I’m shocked he felt comfortable saying it. It reminds me of Trump in 2015 when he commented on Sen. John McCain’s five and a half years as a POW in Vietnam where he was repeatedly tortured by saying, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” This is from a man who had a medical deferment for a bone spur in his foot, though when questioned, he couldn’t remember which foot. These are men who don’t understand what it is to be heroic. Because of that, they can cause great damage.

What Vance probably doesn’t know is that a 2021 CDC survey of 20,000 high school students found that 57% of the girls experienced extreme depressive symptoms, which was the highest rate in a decade. Only half as many boys (28% ) had the same feelings. The rate for girls dropped to 53% in 2023, which is still a significant amount.

Yes, there are times when a person should push through pain, discomfort, and stress to accomplish a goal. But maturity and intelligence dictate when the goal is worth the cost to one’s mental and physical well-being. What made Biles heroic in quitting Tokyo in 2020 was recognizing that fine line and not giving in to the enormous peer pressure and social pressure from those who would be too afraid of public disdain to make such a decision. That decision worked for her because she returned triumphantly to win 3 gold medals and 1 silver in the 2024 Olympics.

Even if she’d never come back, her decision would have been admirable because she is the role model we need: Someone who is not afraid of the mob’s reaction when she chooses to act rationally. So many of our youth are hiding their mental health issues out of fear of uninformed people like Trump and Vance who are busy reimagining America as the cardboard set of Father Knows Best where children are delightful scamps who worship their parents.

FYI: The U.S. women’s gymnastic team has been traveling for the past year with a four-year-old golden retriever named Beacon who acts as their emotional support dog. He spends about 40 minutes with team members following their routines to help destress them. This is how mature people address stress rather than bottle it up until it erupts into destructive rage.

(Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, on Tuesday sued a global advertising alliance and several major companies, including Unilever, Mars and CVS Health, accusing them of unlawfully conspiring to shun the social network and intentionally causing it to lose revenue. The company formerly known as Twitter accused the defendants of a “massive advertiser boycott”. X filed the lawsuit in federal court in Texas on Tuesday against the World Federation of Advertisers as well as the companies individually. “We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday. The lawsuit said advertisers, acting through a World Federation of Advertisers initiative called Global Alliance for Responsible Media, collectively and maliciously withheld “billions of dollars in advertising revenue” from X. The company said they acted against their own economic self-interests in a conspiracy against the platform that violated US antitrust law. In a statement on Tuesday about the lawsuit, X’s chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, said: “People are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is constricted. No small group of people should monopolize what gets monetized.” “The consequence – perhaps the intent – of this boycott was to seek to deprive X’s users, be they sports fans, gamers, journalists, activists, parents or political and corporate leaders, of the Global Town Square,” she wrote.

MY TAKE: It’s been less than a year since Elon Musk addressed advertisers who decided to leave X because of his hate speech, attempts to silence journalists and general unhinged rants. He defiantly told them, “Don’t advertise. If someone’s going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself.” He was all puffed up with self-righteous indignation. Well, they did just what he told them to do and now he’s suing them because they won’t play with him. It’s like the haughty rich kid daring the bully to punch him then when the bully does, he cries to the principal demanding punishment.

Musk has loudly positioned himself as the champion of free speech and free choice (except for women when he told Tucker Carlson that birth control and abortion may lead to the collapse of civilization). Yet, he has often curtailed free speech on X and endlessly promotes disinformation to his 193 million followers. His irrational behavior has damaged his business and now he wants to sue companies who don’t want to do business with him to force them to do business with him. He wants to take away their freedom of choice.

X’s claim that this hurts the “marketplace of ideas” isn’t true. There are other platforms that allow people to share their ideas and voice their opinions. The “Global Town Square” can exist without X. Suing advertisers for not supporting his business is the height of hypocrisy. But for Musk, that’s business as usual.

FYI: There’s rioting and violence rampant in the UK right now, mostly caused by misinformation on social media. The situation has gotten so bad that the UK has called out Musk for his provocative posts meant to encourage the violence: “The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.”

SUMMARY: Donald Trump has for months denigrated electric vehicles, arguing their supporters should “rot in hell” and that assisting the nascent industry is “lunacy”. He now appears to have somewhat shifted his view thanks to the support of Elon Musk, the world’s richest person. “I’m for electric cars, I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly,” Trump, the Republican nominee for US president, told supporters at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. The transactional nature of this relationship with Musk was made clear by the former president and convicted business fraudster, however. “So I have no choice,” said Trump, who then went on to say that electric vehicles were suitable for a “small slice” of the population and that “you want every type of car imaginable” to be available.

MY TAKE: Trump has been hammering electric vehicles for months with false claims about EVs not working in cold weather and that they can’t travel long distances. He also promised to “immediately terminate Joe Biden’s insane electric vehicle mandate”—which doesn’t exist. All this is in service of Big Oil, whom he tried to extort a billion dollars from to promote their cause (“What Trump promised oil CEOs as he asked them to steer $1 billion to his campaign”).

Trump has thrown out all pretense of caring about the people and proven that he’s just a lackey of whoever pays him the most. Musk donates millions and suddenly he reverses policy. His supporters may prefer the image of his raised fist, but the reality is his hand is open waiting for a payoff.

FYI: Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025’s harsh anti-human rights policies by declaring last month, “Have no idea who is in charge of it.” However, it’s been revealed that Trump shared a private flight with Heritage Foundation president and head of Project 2025 after which he said, “They’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do.” Roberts told reporters “I personally have talked to President Trump about Project 2025.” Just when does the tipping point occur for a Trump supporter to be fed up with lies?

Kareem’s Video Break

This kids’ discussion of who’s better, Mom or Dad, is hilarious. I could listen to them talk all day.

This Week in Aging

In keeping with my Daily Quote today, I’m going to explore two articles that deal with aging.

SUMMARY: Loneliness may increase our risk of age-related memory loss. In 2023, the WHO declared loneliness to be a "global public health concern," affecting an estimated 1 in 4 older adults. Previous research has shown that social isolation and loneliness can seriously impact our mental and physical health, with several studies finding that they may be linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, disease susceptibility, depression and anxiety. Loneliness has also been linked to declines in cognitive function in older adults. Now, new research from the University of Waterloo in Canada has found that both social isolation and loneliness can negatively impact our memory. The study, published in the journal Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, examined different combinations of social isolation and loneliness in middle-aged and older adults over a six-year period to investigate their effects on memory. Social isolation and loneliness are not the same thing, but they often come hand in hand. Social isolation is an objective measure of the number of social contacts an individual has. Loneliness, meanwhile, is a subjective emotion defined by feeling alone and isolated. It is not necessarily about actually being alone, and many people feel lonely despite engaging in social activities. "They may be connected socially and have close relationships, but for example, maybe their marriage is falling apart and they would benefit from counseling," Ji Won Kang, lead author on the paper and a PhD candidate in the School of Public Health Sciences at Waterloo, said in a statement. The study included four combinations of loneliness and social isolation: being socially isolated and lonely; being socially isolated or lonely; and being neither socially isolated nor lonely.

MY TAKE: Most of life is a struggle against loneliness. The fear of being isolated or marginalized torments most children throughout their school experience. That’s why we have so many movies and stories set in the hellscape that is high school. This is the training ground where bullies and the bullied learn their survival skills. The biggest challenge is deciding how much of our potential personality are we willing to give up to fit in with others so we aren’t alienated—and lonely. (For a refresher course of that feeling, I once again suggest you listen to Janis Ian’s brilliant “At Seventeen.”)

As we get older, loneliness looms larger. In youth, we always have a vision of our future when we are surrounded by loving family and friends. Even if that happens, many of us age into a place where our friends and family thin at the same rate as our hair. Loneliness isn’t just about not feeling the immediacy and intimacy of love, it’s also about not being able to lavish our love on others, which makes us feel superfluous.

As the article points out, one can feel lonely even among friends. Perhaps part of the reason for that is the need to perform for them, to present them with a persona that they will like and is non-threatening in order not to lose them. That can make us feel like our real selves are slipping away, being replaced by the more acceptable clone version.

Part of the reason for this is that being old already makes you feel invisible to much of society. Young people ignore us or scorn us for not knowing about new things or for knowing about past things they don’t. Old characters in movies and on TV are cringy stereotypes that dismiss us as a little more than a clump of gray hair and wrinkles. It’s lonely not to be seen.

There’s not much point in complaining about the reality of aging. Loneliness comes with the territory, just like arthritis and a sore back. But we are nothing if not resilient. We’ve spent a lifetime enduring struggles. We can still reach out to our family and friends—and to each other. We can still enjoy life the way we enjoy rereading a favorite novel. It may not have surprises, but there is pleasure in the familiarity.

(Photo by Firdous Nazir/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SUMMARY: They were found in gutters, on streets, in bushes. They were boarded on trains, deserted in hospitals, dumped at temples. They were sent away for being sick or outliving paychecks or simply growing too old. By the time they reached this home for the aged and unwanted, many were too numb to speak. Some took months to mouth the truth of how they came to spend their final days in exile. “They said, ‘Taking care of him is not our cup of tea,’” says Amirchand Sharma, 65, a retired policeman whose sons left him to die near the river after he was badly hurt in an accident. “They said, ‘Throw him away.’” In its traditions, in its religious tenets and in its laws, India has long cemented the belief that it is a child’s duty to care for his aging parents. But in a land known for revering its elderly, a secret shame has emerged: A burgeoning population of older people abandoned by their own families.

MY TAKE: This shocked me. You won’t get the full impact unless you read the entire article and experience the sadness in the tales of the abandoned elderly. The older we get, the more we fear being abandoned. Money alone can’t prevent the people you know and love from slowly fading from your life (as discussed in the previous article).

What interests me here is how a culture evolves away from certain core values. In India, reverence for the elderly was a given and part of the country’s DNA. But now that value is eroding. I do not believe that old people should be respected simply for being old—they should be respected because we should respect all people. I don’t think being old conveys wisdom. It could, if you’re the kind of person who has learned from life and grown from your experiences. But some old people are just stubborn, arrogant, and entitled.

We can’t force youth to cherish us—we have to earn their love and respect. Then we hope that their love and respect will be enough motivation to comfort us as we age. But we also need to create a culture that acts as a moral role model for our youth. When society treats the elderly as valuable members by happily—not grudgingly—supporting them, that value becomes ingrained in our culture. Constant threats from Republicans to cut Medicare and Social Security do not send that message of support.

Just like those body-switch movies, I often fantasize about going back, with what I know now, to inhabit my younger body when I was in high school, a rookie in the NBA, etc., and imagine how differently I would act. Since that is impossible, we can do the next best thing: Help those who are young navigate the troubled waters of life. We have so much value and if some refuse to see it, we have to help them see it.

FYI: Just so we understand that the same problem exists to some extent here in the U.S. (“Thousands of senior citizens are dying homeless in Los Angeles, records reveal”): “Thousands of senior citizens died in Los Angeles while homeless in the past 10 years, with residents age 60 and over representing a quarter of all deaths of unhoused people in that period, according to a Guardian analysis of public records.”

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

Simon & Garfunkel: “The Dangling Conversation” (1966)

You may wonder why I picked this somewhat obscure song out of all the possible choices I have. When Simon & Garfunkel released this song in 1966, it was their favorite from the album Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme. They had just had three hit singles but this one never rose above number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Simon conjectured at the time that the poor reception may have been because the lyrics were “too heavy” for the younger audience.

Those heavy lyrics are precisely why I appreciate this song so much. I think the subdued reception wasn’t the depth of the lyrics but that the song was about the pretensions within us rather than aimed at others. Activist songs at the time generally blamed others for all the ailments in society. This one blamed our own complacency. The sentiment hit a bit too close to home for people more intent on pointing out the hypocrisy in others.

And we sit and drink our coffee

Couched in our indifference, like shells upon the shore

You can hear the ocean roar In the dangling conversation

And the superficial sighs

The borders of our lives And you read your Emily Dickinson

And I my Robert Frost

And we note our place with book markers

That measure what we've lost

You’ve got to appreciate a song that mentions Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson. More than that, the song demands we examine the artifice we’ve constructed to feel significant without actually doing anything significant. How do we convince ourselves we’re good people without ever doing any good?

If nothing else, you will appreciate the beautiful harmonies.

Don’t leave me dangling.

