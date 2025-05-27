My Memorial Day Message:

On Memorial Day, it’s important to show gratitude to those who have sacrificed their lives to defend America. But it’s more important not to let their sacrifice be for nothing by allowing the insidious forces currently in our government to destroy the Constitution for which they gave their lives. We can’t praise them on a Monday and forsake them on Tuesday. Honor them by honoring what they fought for.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper.

from the poem “The Hollow Men” by T.S. Eliot (1888-1965)

The end of the world in a loud, fiery nuclear bang is a popular plot point in fiction and movies as well as a common threat politicians make when trying to frighten us into supporting them (see above “Daisy” video). Sometimes they’re right and we should be frightened. But I find the Dr. Strangelove scenario less scary than the more likely ending of the world with a whimper. Partly because I see it happening now.

People often wonder how a country can devolve from a bright, thriving democracy to a dark totalitarian rule. The reason pundits keep mentioning Hitler and Nazis is because they are a sort of Early Warning System to alert us of the potential of our country becoming such an awful place—a smoke alarm before the fire. It’s like in a horror movie when they guard someone with an animal bite all night to see if the bite is just from a wolf or a werewolf. Will that person turn into a monster?

Will our country turn monstrous?

People expect the transformation from democracy to dictatorship to happen all at once and with a bang. They think they’ll wake up one day and everyone is goose-stepping in the streets and their children are turning them in to the police for reading restricted books like the subversive Dr. Seuss. They see it like an alien invasion movie with spaceships obliterating the sky as our new overlords destroy our major cities. That attitude allows them to ignore the signs that the invasion has already begun, they just refuse to acknowledge it.

The sad truth is that the country slip-slides away from us incrementally, the way we ignore a freckle that keeps darkening until it’s a melanoma and kills us. There are signs everywhere, but we ignore them. Or we see them but refuse to act, convincing ourselves there’s nothing we can do so that we don’t have to do anything. What if the American colonialists had just shrugged and said, “There’s nothing we can do about the British. Tea, anyone?”

We’ve witnessed every foundation of democracy—free press, open education, an impartial judiciary, political rivals, the arts—all being suppressed or placed under attack by the Trump administration. The freckle just keeps darkening and growing.

T.S. Eliot’s poem’s Hollow Men are empty, apathetic, cynical beings who lack purpose and fulfillment as they shuffle through their daily routines. It’s a spiritual zombie apocalypse where people voluntarily become the undead by avoiding all responsibility. Those who stand by and watch a crime being committed without interference enable the crime. Walking away is not absolution.

Those whimpering through life deserve the pitiful ending they get.