Kareem’s Daily Quote: I’ve always been fascinated by the Serenity Prayer.

Trump Threatens Major Probe of ‘The Left’ Over Charlie Kirk Assassination: McCarthyism is back as Trump threatens to use Kirk’s murder as an excuse to persecute his political rivals and clamp down on free speech.

UC Berkeley shares 160 names with Trump administration in ‘McCarthy era’ move: If this becomes precedent, we truly have lost our way.

Kari Lake urges parents not to send their children to 'indoctrination camps,' i.e., college: The campaign to dumb down our children continues, but this could have damaging consequences for the future of the country.

Video Break: Try not to be jealous of this dog as he gets the ride of his life.

Notes from the Sidelines: The Rising Threat of Extreme Heat for Young Athletes: Kids are dying on the athletic field. We can do something about it.

What I’m Reading: Two excellent suspense novels: The Man Who Died Seven Times and Assassins Anonymous.

Magical Moments in Sports: Dude Perfect’s first video of basketball trick shots is a delight.

The Casinos Sing “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye”: One of the last doo-wop songs delivers a soulful love anthem.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

“Oh, God, give us courage to change what must be altered, serenity to accept what cannot be helped, and insight to know the one from the other.”

Serenity Prayer attributed to theologian and YWCA official Winnifred Wygal

Bill Murray tries in vain to change the inevitable for this man in Groundhog Day

This quote has a complicated origin, so let’s get that out of the way before our deep dive into its meaning. There are many variations of this prayer, a version of which is used in Alcoholics Anonymous’ twelve-step recovery program. The original version (“The victorious man in the day of crisis is the man who has the serenity to accept what he cannot help and the courage to change what must be altered”) is credited by Winnifred Wygal to Protestant theologian Reinhold Niebuhr, but some researchers have since questioned whether it was Wygal herself who originated the quote and was not credited because she was a woman. Interesting, but not to our point.

The reason I prefer Wygal’s version is the inclusion of “and insight to know the one from the other,” which is missing from Niebuhr’s version. That addition is the part that always gives me pause because it’s the hardest part of the advice. It is the part that I struggle with most.

Many of us would commit to changing a social injustice, like abolition or getting women the vote. And we would also admit when something is so ingrained in society that we can’t do anything about it: People continue to drink alcohol despite endless studies conforming its dangers to the body and its effect on crime, the economy, and death rates. But I sometimes wonder if we aren’t too quick to justify inaction because of the enormity of a problem, not because it is insurmountable. Do we give up too easily? Will racism ever be eliminated? Probably not entirely, but it certainly can be diminished. Instead of throwing up our hands and walking away, we need to hunker down with our icepick and chip away at the iceberg. The triumph then isn’t in demolishing the iceberg, but in reducing its presence.

In the 1993 movie Groundhog Day, Bill Murray’s character is condemned to relive the same mundane day after another. The story doesn’t indicate how long he’s trapped in that loop, but an interview with the writer revealed it was thousands of years. The reason he’s imprisoned is a result of his hubris when in a fit of frustration he shouts that he controls the weather, making himself godlike. At first, he takes advantage of his situation by gathering riches and seducing women. (Trump, Epstein, and Musk-like.) Then he’s so bored with that meaninglessness that he keeps trying to kill himself, to no avail. Finally, he settles on improving himself through study and by helping other people in small ways. His selflessness is how he breaks the spell.

But there is one old homeless man who dies at the end of each day that he can’t help. In the beginning, he rudely avoids the man. Then he befriends him, feeding him. But each day that he tries to save the man, he dies anyway. Despite his knowledge, his power of reliving each day, his good intentions, he can’t stop the man from dying. He has to come to terms with what is inevitable, with what he cannot change. However, what he did change was how the man spent his last day—with a friend, well fed, and comforted.

Maybe the plight of homelessness seems insurmountable right now, but it’s not just about solving the problem: it’s about addressing it, one person at a time. The same with other problems from misogyny to cancer. We chip away. Maybe the line about “the serenity to accept what cannot be helped” isn’t about ignoring the inevitable, but adjusting our approach to accept that we can’t save the old man, but we can give him fellowship.