Note: Due to technical difficulties, audio is unavailable for this post.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Before enlightenment, chop wood, carry water; after enlightenment, chop wood, carry water.

Zen proverb

This is in my top ten of quotes and one I often think about. It’s especially apt during these days of the relentless hustle for validation through fame. Obviously, fame is not the same as enlightenment—in fact, it may be a huge obstacle to enlightenment—but many people today are willing to settle for fame and fortune. Fame and fortune is to enlightenment what a single note is to a concerto.

I’m no expert on enlightenment. I’ve read a lot of Buddhist, Taoist, and Zen texts about it, but the word carries too much weight, too much expectation. It almost implies that achieving it is beyond the grasp of all but a few. Perhaps. But for me, enlightenment is a matter of achieving a balance that allows a person to experience deep compassion for others, yet be removed from the petty anxieties of life that don’t matter. [Spoiler alert: I’m not there yet.]

To achieve that balance is to be able to put life in perspective, understanding what is important and what is not. It means not needing validation brought by money, the envy of others, or forcing one’s will upon others. That would be the opposite of enlightenment.

Unfortunately, our culture has made greed and avarice the new enlightenment. Yet, as hordes of social media “influencers” slouch toward Bethlehem to be born, we overlook that seeking validation and self-worth through external sources (i.e., other people) is an addiction as debilitating and destructive as any drug.

I’m no cross-legged guru or raspy-voiced Yoda. But I have experienced fame for most of my life and, though it has its perks and drawbacks, in the end it doesn’t really affect one’s daily happiness. The quote tells us that part of enlightenment isn’t about what you do, but in understanding the value in what you do. And in realizing that enlightenment isn’t about changing your circumstances, but about changing how you react to the world. It’s about finding joy in chopping wood and carrying water.