Kareem’s Daily Quote: Despite our friends and family, the journey of life is in essence traveled alone.

Louisiana Requires Ten Commandments to be Displayed in Every Public Classroom: This is how you distract voters from the fact that you’re doing nothing to address their serious economic and infrastructure problems.

Deluge of ‘pink slime’ websites threaten to drown out truth with fake news in US election: A democracy can only survive if the people value truth over bias.

‘Cheapfake’ Biden videos enrapture right-wing media, but deeply mislead: Edited Biden video is used to mislead the public. Cancel your subscriptions now.

Kareem’s Video Break : Whenever she feels blue, this girl will be able to pull out this memory and feel better immediately.

Kellyanne Conway Massively Inflates Trump’s Church Crowd: In a desperate attempt to show us Trump has Black support, she instead shows she is incapable of truth or dignity.

Kareem Gets Artsy: I’m excited about introducing this new feature that shares artwork.

From M*A*S*H Soundtrack: “Suicide Is Painless”: In honor of Donald Sutherland’s passing, I’m featuring this parody song from the movie that made him famous.

Only one man ever understood me, and he didn’t understand me.

G. W. F. Hegel (1770-1831), German philosopher

The loneliness of the long-distance runner is in all of us.

Philosophers are famous for complaining that they aren’t understood. For good reason. Trying to untangle a sentence about the nature of reality can cause headaches. When influential philosopher Hegel died, the German poet Heinrich Heine wrote that Hegel’s dying words were, “Only one man ever understood me, and he didn’t understand me.”

None of that background matters to me. I like the sentence because it gets to the heart of the nature of being alone in existence. No matter how many close friends and how much loving family we have, we are ultimately alone. When I contemplate my existence, I always think of the title of the 1959 short story by Alan Sillitoe (later made into a movie), “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner.” That’s how I see the essence of life: We all are on a long-distance run and we have to run the race alone, at our own pace, propelled by our own will.

Sometimes when I’m sitting among people, I get this feeling of floating outside my body and observing. “Who are these people?” I wonder. “What is that enormous body I’m attached to that has nothing to do with who I really am?”

We surround ourselves with people because we are social animals in need of company and the mental and physical stimulation. I used to watch this reality competition show in which a bunch of people trained in survival were placed in separate parts of the Alaskan wilderness where they had to live alone while building a shelter and hunting for food. The winner was whoever stayed the longest. What made most of them quit wasn’t the lack of food or the harshness of the environment, it was the isolation. They broke from loneliness.

I doubt that any of us truly feels understood by others. In part, that’s because we feel inadequate in expressing who we are. We’re inadequate because language doesn’t seem precise enough and also because we don’t fully know who we are. It’s like assembling a solid black jigsaw puzzle with all the edge pieces missing.

None of that bothers me. I like spending time thinking about who I really am, assembling the evidence like a detective, tacking up on a bulletin board the flotsam of my life, and attaching the yarn that ties things together. Looking for the pattern that explains everything. Yet, always comes up short.

What a fun and compelling mystery this quest to be understood can be.

Understand?

Louisiana Requires Ten Commandments to Be Displayed in Every Public Classroom (The New York Times)

(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

SUMMARY: Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation on Wednesday requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in every public classroom in Louisiana, making the state the only one with such a mandate and reigniting the debate over how porous the boundary between church and state should be. Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Freedom From Religion Foundation, vowed a legal fight against the law they deemed “blatantly unconstitutional.” But it is a battle that proponents are prepared, and in many ways, eager, to take on. “I can’t wait to be sued,” Mr. Landry said on Saturday at a Republican fund-raiser in Nashville, according to The Tennessean. And on Wednesday, as he signed the measure, he argued that the Ten Commandments contained valuable lessons for students. “If you want to respect the rule of law,” he said, “you’ve got to start from the original law giver, which was Moses.” The legislation is part of a broader campaign by conservative Christian groups to amplify public expressions of faith, and provoke lawsuits that could reach the Supreme Court, where they expect a friendlier reception than in years past. That presumption is rooted in recent rulings, particularly one in 2022 in which the court sided with a high school football coach who argued that he had a constitutional right to pray at the 50-yard line after his team’s games.

MY TAKE: Sometimes it’s difficult to distinguish between massive ignorance and evil intent. This legislation could be an example of both. The massive ignorance is in believing that Moses was the original lawgiver. There are many stories of divine law being handed down long before Moses. But even if we abandon history and logic and accept that the Ten Commandments were the “first” God-ordained set of laws, why doesn’t Gov. Landry understand that Jesus rejected many of the teachings of the Old Testament? For example, Louisiana has the death penalty, which Jesus dismissed in his Sermon on the Mount (“turn the other cheek” and so forth). In fact, Landry et al don’t care about the content of the teachings—they just want the official teaching to be theirs to establish power dominance. Posting the Ten Commandments is their version of a dog peeing to mark its territory.

The evil intent is in trying to elevate their particular interpretation of their religion over the U.S. Constitution, which is in direct opposition to the Constitution. Lincoln warned of this kind of destructive thinking masquerading as righteousness: “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author.” Their subversive agenda is terrifying: First, undermine belief in the democratic process by claiming the elections are rigged. Next, demonize a group as a common enemy (LGBTQ+) and pass laws to restrict them. Then, find ways to keep those who disagree with you from voting through gerrymandering and restricting access. Finally, impose one interpretation of a religion as the basis for all morality. I say “interpretation” because not all Christians agree with this mob’s beliefs. Remember, there are over 200 Christian sects in the U.S. and 45,000 internationally. It’s also important to know that Christian adherents have been declining over the past 20 years (“In U.S., Decline of Christianity Continues at Rapid Pace”). In surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults claimed to be Christians, which was 12% fewer than the previous decade. Only 25% of Americans identify as evangelical, which is the main group pushing for this kind of religious breach of the Constitution.

They are free right now to post the commandments in their homes, where religion should be taught. I wonder how many do? I wouldn’t mind if the Ten Commandments were posted in schools, but only as part of a larger display that included the teachings of other religions, philosophers, and thinkers. Focusing only on one is indoctrination; including many is education.

FYI: While Landry was signing the bill and congratulating himself for his virtue, a young girl standing directly behind him fainted. He didn’t notice. Just went on praising himself. This kind of thing can happen, but it’s a perfect metaphor for how some religious conservatives think they’re helping kids when in fact they are oblivious to what they really need.

Oh, Louisiana. You have so many more problems. According to U.S. News & World Report, you are one of the lowest-ranked states in the country:

RANKINGS SCORECARD

Crime & Corrections #50

Economy #49

Education #47

Fiscal Stability #41

Health Care #46

Infrastructure #49

Natural Environment #49

Opportunity #44

Perhaps passing laws like this is a way to distract the state’s residents that you are doing very little to help them economically or to address their future needs. It’s like tossing a lint-encrusted mint to a starving child and expecting gratitude and loyalty.

Instead of the Ten Commandments, I suggest we post in schools the list Chicago Tribune columnist Mary Schmich wrote in her faux commencement address (wrongly attributed to Kurt Vonnegut). It’s longer than ten simplistic and vague commandments, but it offers some timeless advice:

Ladies and gentlemen of the class of '97: Wear sunscreen. If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it. The long-term benefits of sunscreen have been proved by scientists, whereas the rest of my advice has no basis more reliable than my own meandering experience. I will dispense this advice now. Enjoy the power and beauty of your youth. Oh, never mind. You will not understand the power and beauty of your youth until they've faded. But trust me, in 20 years, you'll look back at photos of yourself and recall in a way you can't grasp now how much possibility lay before you and how fabulous you really looked. You are not as fat as you imagine. Don't worry about the future. Or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubble gum. The real troubles in your life are apt to be things that never crossed your worried mind, the kind that blindside you at 4 pm on some idle Tuesday. Do one thing every day that scares you. Sing. Don't be reckless with other people's hearts. Don't put up with people who are reckless with yours. Floss. Don't waste your time on jealousy. Sometimes you're ahead, sometimes you're behind. The race is long and, in the end, it's only with yourself. Remember compliments you receive. Forget the insults. If you succeed in doing this, tell me how. Keep your old love letters. Throw away your old bank statements. Stretch. Don't feel guilty if you don't know what you want to do with your life. The most interesting people I know didn't know at 22 what they wanted to do with their lives. Some of the most interesting 40-year-olds I know still don't. Get plenty of calcium. Be kind to your knees. You'll miss them when they're gone. Maybe you'll marry, maybe you won't. Maybe you'll have children, maybe you won't. Maybe you'll divorce at 40, maybe you'll dance the funky chicken on your 75th wedding anniversary. Whatever you do, don't congratulate yourself too much, or berate yourself either. Your choices are half chance. So are everybody else's. Enjoy your body. Use it every way you can. Don't be afraid of it or of what other people think of it. It's the greatest instrument you'll ever own. Dance, even if you have nowhere to do it but your living room. Read the directions, even if you don't follow them. Do not read beauty magazines. They will only make you feel ugly. Get to know your parents. You never know when they'll be gone for good. Be nice to your siblings. They're your best link to your past and the people most likely to stick with you in the future. Understand that friends come and go, but with a precious few you should hold on. Work hard to bridge the gaps in geography and lifestyle, because the older you get, the more you need the people who knew you when you were young. Live in New York City once, but leave before it makes you hard. Live in Northern California once, but leave before it makes you soft. Travel. Accept certain inalienable truths: Prices will rise. Politicians will philander. You, too, will get old. And when you do, you'll fantasize that when you were young, prices were reasonable, politicians were noble, and children respected their elders. Respect your elders. Don't expect anyone else to support you. Maybe you have a trust fund. Maybe you'll have a wealthy spouse. But you never know when either one might run out. Don't mess too much with your hair or by the time you're 40 it will look 85. Be careful whose advice you buy, but be patient with those who supply it. Advice is a form of nostalgia. Dispensing it is a way of fishing the past from the disposal, wiping it off, painting over the ugly parts and recycling it for more than it's worth. But trust me on the sunscreen.

Pretty good advice, which will produce not just more morality, but people with healthier skin.

This Week in Misinformation

Those who deliberately lie to or otherwise deliberately misinform the public—whether politicians or media outlets—are directly threatening the welfare and safety of this country. They aren’t technically traitors, but what else can you call people willing to undermine their own country in exchange for power and money? What else do you call people who know that the truth won’t win followers so they have to manipulate them with lies? I truly am stumped by those who choose to follow people who disrespect them by consistently lying to them.

Credit: RapidEye

SUMMARY: Political groups on the right and left are using fake news websites designed to look like reliable sources of information to fill the void left by the demise of local newspapers, raising fears of the impact that they might have during the United States’ bitterly fought 2024 election. Some media experts are concerned that the so-called pink slime websites, often funded domestically, could prove at least as harmful to political discourse and voters’ faith in media and democracy as foreign disinformation efforts in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. According to a recent report from NewsGuard, a company that aims to counter misinformation by studying and rating news websites, the websites are so prolific that “the odds are now better than 50-50 that if you see a news website purporting to cover local news, it’s fake.” NewsGuard estimates that there are a staggering 1,265 such fake local news websites in the US – 4% more than the websites of 1,213 daily newspapers left operating in the country. “Actors on both sides of the political spectrum” feel “that what they are doing isn’t bad because all media is really biased against their side or that that they know actors on the other side are using these tactics and so they feel they need to,” said Matt Skibinski, general manager of NewsGuard, which determined that such sites now outnumber legitimate local news organizations. “It’s definitely contributed to partisanship and the erosion of trust in media; it’s also a symptom of those things.” Pink slime websites, named after a meat byproduct, started at least as early as 2004 when Brian Timpone, a former television reporter who described himself as a “biased guy” and a Republican, started funding websites featuring names of cities, towns and regions like the Philly Leader and the South Alabama Times.

MY TAKE: With so many sites claiming to offer news, it’s more important than ever that we train our children—as well as everyone else—how not to be caught up in online scams like this. Most scams begin like most relationships: With someone telling you what you want to hear. That’s how they bait the hook. When a person sees a “news” site that is slanted toward their bias, they immediately think it’s legit. That’s because that person isn’t looking for news or unbiased information to form rational opinions. They’re looking for comfort, for an approving pinch on the cheeks from Mommy and Daddy. Studies show that fake news travels faster than factual news because people are more inclined to click on the like icon of reports that confirm their bias. The more likes, the more people believe it (“Why We Fall for Fake News”).

When we click on fake reports, we’re not sharing news but spreading untrue rumors and gossip. If you Google a site and do some scrolling, you can usually find out whether or not that site offers actual news or is merely a bird chewing food and spitting it into the mouths of its chicks.

SUMMARY: A particularly effective attack on a political candidate can come in the form of a video snippet that appears to reinforce an existing stereotype. The social media feed of the RNC regularly churns out misleading clips of President Biden, 81, intended to show that he is too old for the job. Biden’s Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump, turned 78 on Friday, but polls show there is less concern about his physical and mental fitness for office. In a recent Pew Research poll released in April, fewer than a quarter of voters expressed a high degree of confidence in Biden’s mental fitness (21 percent) and physical fitness (15 percent). By contrast, about four in ten voters were extremely or very confident about Trump’s mental and physical fitness. So there is an incentive for the Republicans to keep hammering away at a perceived vulnerability for Biden. This past week, the RNC feed has misleadingly called attention to two video clips of Biden. One was so distorted that it resulted in a “community note” on the X platform calling out its dishonesty. But the RNC’s dismal track record — which we have highlighted on multiple occasions — has not stopped right-leaning outfits from echoing the RNC’s framing and reinforcing its narrative that Biden has lost a step.

MY TAKE: You should go to the original article to get the full story and watch the clips. What you’ll see is the most heinous type of lying. In the first case, there’s a clip of Biden with other world leaders watching skydivers landing near them. In the edited clip promoted by the RNC and The New York Post, it appears as if Biden is wandering away in a daze. But when we look at the unedited version, we can see he’s walked over to talk to another skydiver whom the other leaders ignored. Here are two “news” postings that are direct lies:

“Biden wanders away at G-7 summit before being pulled back by Italian PM” — headline of New York Post article, posted less than two hours later “Meander in Chief: Biden embarrasses U.S. with confused wanderings at world conference.” — front page of New York Post, posted June 14

When the RNC was questioned about its clear distortion of the facts, Jake Schneider, the RNC’s rapid response director, argued that the video “came straight from the official G-7 feed.” He added: “Joe Biden is not only lost and confused, but he is also weak, failed, and dishonest.” His answer follows the GOP/Trumplodyte playbook of denying wrongdoing even when caught in the act and then making accusations that are in no way related to what is being discussed. You know, what middle school kids do. How exactly does a clip of Biden chatting with a parachutist show him to be “weak, failed, and dishonest”?

The second incident was a clip lauded by the RNC that they claim shows Biden “freezing” while others danced around him. But if you view the unedited clip, you’ll see others with him who are also not dancing. They haven’t all frozen, they just don’t want to dance.

Sometimes when I read these articles, I take a moment to think about the people responsible for this kind of lying to the public. I wonder what it’s like for them to go home to their family and sit among them knowing they have no integrity. I wonder what kind of elaborate lies they have to tell themselves to justify their behavior just to get through the day without being overcome with self-loathing. Somehow they manage.

She will remember this amazing moment for the rest of her life. How many joyful minutes will it add up? It didn’t even happen to me and already it’s a joyful memory in my life.

Kellyanne Conway. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

SUMMARY: …Kellyanne Conway tried to draw some distinction between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, noting that Trump was making outreaches to Black voters. “You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people at a Black church,” she told Bartiromo. However, what Conway failed to note was that Trump did not speak to 8,000 people nor was the majority of the crowd Black when Trump spoke at 180 Church in Detroit on Saturday. A Reuters report noted that the crowd was a diverse mixture of white and Black attendees and “numbered in the hundreds, not thousands, and some attendees said they had just happened upon the scene by chance.” The report also said that the event was not at capacity once it started. Footage shared online showed a crowd that appeared to be in the low hundreds. Several pews were packed with white attendees.

MY TAKE: Conway is one of those people about whom I wonder how she can get through the day without going into a closet once an hour and sobbing at the corrupt shadow of the person she’s become. She claimed 8,000 (just as she lied about the number of attendees at Trump’s inauguration) to convince us that Trump has major Black support. But there were only a few hundred. At least half were not Black. A reporter interviewed eight Black people who attended, but none were members of the church. I wonder how many of those who showed up were shills dispatched by Trump’s campaign to fill seats.

More important was that Trump’s Detroit visit continued with him attending the Turning Point Action convention, a far-right group that the Anti-Defamation League has linked to various extremists. They have spearheaded censorship of school books (while selling their own replacement texts) and support a Christian nationalist agenda. White supremacist Nick Fuentes showed up to cheers from the crowd before security escorted him out (not because of his beliefs, but because he’s bad optics for Trump).

Black people supporting Trump are like Jews rallying for Hitler. He has left a clear trail of the shattered values we Americans and we in the Black community embrace: He’s a rapist, he’s a racist, he’s an unrepentant felon, he’s a misogynist, he’s a documented liar, he’s anti-science and anti-education. What has he done to help anyone other than the rich and himself?

Kareem Gets Artsy

I collected art for many years and, though I don’t collect anymore, I still have a deep appreciation for how art of all kinds enhances and enriches our daily lives. In this new occasional feature, I will share art that I think you might enjoy.

SUMMARY: From a distance, Amy Feigley-Lee’s colorful compositions are ambiguous and alluring. Are they woven? Protruding? Hollow? The closer one moves, details of meticulously-layered strips of wallpaper emerge on deep, geometric panels. Emphasizing color, pattern, and contrast, the artist plays with perspective and builds visual rhythms from the carefully arranged vintage material. “The first wallpaper I used was a remnant from my grandmother’s living room,” Feigley-Lee tells Colossal. “It was a pastoral toile that really lent itself to narrative. I later found a cache of floral remnants in her attic. I used what I found, and soon after, friends and family started giving me wallpaper that they had laying around.” Now she sources much of her material from eBay, garage sales, or wherever she can find it. Feigley-Lee is captivated by the associations we have with ornamental patterns and interior furnishings. “Domestic patterns are meant to be decorative in a way that is soothing, pacifying, demure, and reflective of cultural norms,” she says. Those ideas compelled her to approach the medium more conceptually, focusing on installation-based works that challenge traditional applications on broad, flat surfaces.

MY TAKE: One of the things I most like about shows like Project Runway and similar challenge reality shows is when the artists are asked to create some fabulous gown out of scraps found in a junkyard or whatever is in a candy store. I admire both the artistic ingenuity and the ability to make us see common objects in a new light. In this case, the artist forces us to see the beauty in repurposed wallpaper. Follow the link to see many other examples.

Kareem’s Jukebox Playlist

M*A*S*H Soundtrack : “Suicide Is Painless”

Donald Sutherland died this week at the age of 88. He was one of my favorite actors, never more brilliant than in the classic supernatural drama Don’t Look Now. His first starring role was in the 1970 Robert Altman satire M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) in which he played a doctor (later played by Alan Alda in the long-running TV series) trying to maintain his sanity in the insane world of the Korean War. Of course, everyone who saw it knew it was really about our irrational involvement in the Vietnam War. The irreverent humor held nothing sacred except the wasted lives of young soldiers.

Today, in honor of Donald Sutherland, I’m featuring this famous song from the movie. The lyrics are by Mike Altman, the director’s son who was only 14 when he wrote them. The scene is meant to poke fun at the narcissistic melodrama of one of the characters who, after an incident of impotence, wants to kill himself. The medical staff plays along, setting up a Last Supper scenario to indulge his immaturity. The scene does not encourage suicide nor make light of it but emphasizes how trivial his self-centeredness is when they are surrounded by the horrors of war every day. The jaunty way the singer performs the song is a funny contrast to the somber lyrics.

This is how I choose to remember Donald Sutherland today: As the sarcastic, funny doctor whose depth of compassion for others is tested by the senseless carnage surrounding him.

So are we all tested.

So you liked this issue of my newsletter? Then do what has to be done to keep it going.

