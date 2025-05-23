What I’m Discussing Today:

Kareem’s Daily Quote: A common phrase may have a more profound meaning than we think.

Kristi Noem Wants to Turn Immigration Into a Twisted Game Show: Noem wants to be the next president. She thinks cosplaying, making videos, and hair blow-outs are the way there.

Gavin Newsom vetoes bill to put warning labels on gas stoves: California’s Governor Newsom is also prepping his run for the White House. But he’s trying to balance social justice championing and pandering to MAGA. That’s politics, sure, but it’s not leadership.

Trump Demands ‘Major’ Investigation Into Beyoncé and Springsteen Appearances in Late-Night Rant: This is another symptom of Trump’s ruthless and relentless campaign to silence all who criticize him.

Trump admin's Comey investigation is meant to stoke a culture of fear among Americans: The former head of the FBI posted a formation of seashells he came across on the beach. Trump wants him investigated for promoting assassination.

Kareem the Science Guy: Scientists have been studying remote work for four years and have reached a very clear conclusion: “Working from home makes us happier.”: There’s a movement among big businesses to demand in-person work. Is this based on research or the desire to exert power over workers?

What I’m Watching on TV: Murderbot and Duster are both excellent new series that I look forward to each week.

Kareem’s Video Break : Dogs jumping into the water. This day can’t get better.

Kareem’s Sports Moments: Sports love the cliché, “Give it all you’ve got.” This play is an example.

Ricky Nelson Sings “Lonesome Town”: The underrated Ricky Nelson sings his moody hit that has been covered by Bob Dylan and Jerry Garcia.

Kareem’s Daily Quote

Enough is enough.

Anonymous

Credit: Juan Algar/gettyimages

There seems to be an increased use of this common phrase lately, which may indicate that more and more people are expressing their frustration at the daily news of chaos in our government and therefore in our lives. We’re all wondering how much pressure the dam of American democracy can withhold before it breaks and the barbarians of ignorance and greed flood the country drowning us all. When will we all stand up and say, “Enough is enough!”? And not just say it, but demonstrate that we mean to stop it.

I love the repetition of this phrase which makes it like a short poem. Saying it twice is almost like singing it. One could just say “Enough!” like the villains who are silencing their squabbling minions. They shout it and everyone falls silent. But repeating it makes it more like a lilting math equation, the E = mc2 of being fed up.

The phrase raises a deeper question: Exactly when is enough? Maybe there are two enoughs because one is the measurement of whatever activity is angering and the second one is the promise of action. When it comes to politics, we spend much of our lives feeling helpless to stop whatever madness we see. But we have faith that there are enough good people in government with honor and integrity to keep that madness on the fringe. But what happens when the fringe takes control and politicians sell their honor and integrity for one more term in office? Who’s going to steer the ship of state then? Who’s going to bail the water leaking in from all sides? Who’s going to drop off the saboteurs at the next port?

When will the irrational and destructive behavior of this administration pile higher and higher each day until everyone who loves democracy says, “Enough is enough!”?