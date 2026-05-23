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Kareem’s Daily Quote

“I don’t mind a reasonable amount of trouble.” Dashiell Hammett

Mystery writer Dashiell Hammett, creator of the “Thin Man,” is shown in the photo above as he appeared before the Senate Investigating Committee—possibly listening, eyes definitely closed. He refused to say if he was now or had formerly been a Communist, but he said he had never committed espionage or sabotage against the United States.

Dashiell Hammett knew a thing or two about messy situations. Long before he basically invented the modern American detective novel with The Maltese Falcon, the man was a bona fide private eye for the Pinkerton detective agency. He spent years tracking down scammers, dealing with back-alley brawls, and seeing human nature at its absolute worst.

So when he wrote his iconic detective Sam Spade, he gave him a line that might just be the ultimate blueprint for surviving modern life:

“I don’t mind a reasonable amount of trouble.”

Yeah I know, nobody wants trouble. That aside, it’s an incredibly liberating sentence. It completely shatters the biggest myth we are sold every single day: the myth that a good life is one with zero problems.

We live in a culture that’s obsessed with comfort and convenience, that champions predictability. We want the traffic to flow perfectly and our careers to move in an uninterrupted line straight to the top. We treat every single hiccup, from a delayed flight to a difficult coworker to…well, a hiccup, like a raspberry from the universe. We spend emotional energy trying to engineer an existence that’s entirely friction-free.

But Hammett’s quote doesn’t tell us to be martyrs or to go out looking for disaster. He specifies a reasonable amount of trouble. He’s talking about the baseline tax you have to pay just for being an active participant in the real world.

Think about the alternative. A life with absolutely zero trouble isn’t a life, it’s the waiting room where you while away the hours until the end. The only way to avoid trouble entirely is to stay in your comfort zone, take zero risks, make zero commitments, and try nothing new. The moment you decide to build a business, fall in love, buy a house, or stand up for something you actually believe in, you are willfully signing up for problems. You’re stepping onto the court, and the second you step onto the court, you’ll be taking some hits. That’s just the nature of the game.

Then, when a project blows up at the eleventh hour, or the plumbing comes apart on a weekend, or a plan you spent weeks constructing completely falls flat, you don’t have to spiral into despair. You can take a breath, look at the mess, and say to yourself, Alright, here’s my reasonable amount of trouble for the day. It shifts us from being a victim of our circumstances to a mender of our own life. It gives us that classic, hard-boiled stoicism. And ain’t nothin’ wrong with bein’ a Stoic.

We don’t need our path forward to be easy; we just need to be tough enough to handle the walk. The trouble isn’t blocking the path, the trouble is the path. It’s where grit is formed, where the stories come from, where we find out who we actually are when the lights go on the fritz, all the stores are closed and Amazon Prime is two days away.

After all, a little bit of trouble is a small price to pay for a life fully lived.