Kareem’s Weekly News, Politics, and Pop-Culture Round-Up

Sports Teams Need to Clean Up Their Acts

Several professional sports teams are making the news for bad, and perhaps even illegal, behavior. The Portland Blazers announced this week that they hired an outside law firm to “conduct a full, fair and independent review” into “concerns about [the] workplace environment” alleged against general manager Neil Olshey. At the same time, the NBA has launched an investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver following an ESPN report accusing him of racist and misogynistic behavior.

Meanwhile, the Aaron Rodgers controversy widens as multiple coaches and front-office executives complain that the Green Bay Packers have been held to different COVID-19 protocol standards over the summer. The NFL declared that unvaccinated players had to wear masks on the sidelines during preseason games. But Aaron Rodgers did not. The NFL is investigating.

Yes, professional sports teams are Big Business, but it’s important that a large part of their business is because so many kids look up to athletes and teams as symbols of fair play and sportsmanship. This kind of corruption could start to hurt the bottom line.

Bachelorette Michelle Young Makes Race a Priority

One of the most moving and insightful expressions about being a Black woman growing up as a “token Black girl” in America was featured on the November 2nd episode of The Bachelorette when bi-racial Michelle Young read her poem which included lines like this:

“Dating was a whole other challenge. I felt like white connected with white.

I blamed my singleness on being a late bloomer, but I knew that wasn't right.

I was never the girl invited to cute dates at the apple orchard in the fall.

I was the girl picked last for prom, but the first for basketball.

I made a promise to myself to help empower all hues of Black, white and brown,

fighting for opportunities that allow them to blossom from the ground,

being that role model young brown girls see when looking around.”

The outpouring of support from viewers who related to her poem is what art is all about. This is a great example of how popular culture has the potential to influence the public conversations about some of most important social issues.