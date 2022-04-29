Friday is here and I have some exceptional treats for you to devour this weekend. The movie I’m recommending is such a good time—it’s funny, thrilling, and boldly goes where other films haven’t. The TV series is a throwback to the Spaghetti Westerns of the Clint Eastwood era. The novel is a mystery with a very compelling but naughty protagonist. The album is haunting but insistent. The graphic novel is unlike anything you’ve read before—unless you’ve read Scott Pilgrim.

I’m get very excited when I have so many great works to share. So let’s get to the sharing part.

[Update: Last week I called Pearl by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos the best graphic novel of the year. This week Pearl Volume 2 was released. You can get it here.]

WATCH (movies)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Directed by Tom Gormican

Written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten

There have been movies and TV shows before in which actors or celebrities play themselves, most notably John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich), Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld), Matt LeBlanc (Episodes), and the groundbreaking It’s Garry Shandling’s Show. I also took a shot at playing myself, kinda, in Airplane! But never has a movie or TV show been as committed to the concept as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalized and very flawed version of himself.

I don’t think you’re going to find a funnier, more fun, more absurd movie for a long time. Even when I wasn’t laughing aloud, I was smiling with pleasure.

The premise is that a broke, down-on-his-career Nicholas Cage tries to make ends meet by being a paid celebrity at a rich man’s birthday party. Cage’s character is self-obsessed, a removed father and ex-husband, and a man devoid of any insight into his own life. Throw in some CIA/kidnapping/shootout stuff and you have pure entertainment. Surprisingly, Cage’s bromance with Javi (Pedro Pascal) isn’t just funny, it’s also actually touching. The two of them are so charming and delightful together that, even though you know it’s all over-the-top crazy, you care about them.

I couldn’t help but admire Cage throughout for his willingness, not to just poke good-natured fun at his image, but to delve deeper. Not many celebrities would have the courage. I know that on paper this film seems like a drug-induced fever dream, but it is wonderfully inventive entertainment you’ll remember long after the lights come up.

WATCH (TV)

That Dirty Black Bag (AMC+)

Back in the 1970s there were literally dozens of Spaghetti Westerns (so-called because they were filmed in Italy) featuring little-known actors like Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, and Terence Hill. The protagonists were often ruthless, amoral, and extremely violent. That Dirty Black Bag captures the spirit of those Westerns perfectly.

In 3:10 to Yuma (1957 version), one of my favorite Westerns, the lack of rain causes people to do despicable things to each other. Thematically, they don’t deserve water until someone does something dangerously selfless and, in doing so, cleanses the whole town of their sins. Same basic idea here. Everyone in this series is a sinner, the only question is to what degree and do they want redemption. I love those kind of stories that play with moral relativism and ambiguity because that’s what most of us face on a daily basis. Just not with a gun strapped to our side and a dirty bag full of severed heads with bounties on them.

I get that this is not for everyone. But those who enjoy bad men and women struggling to make good choices while shooting at each other, this is definitely for you.

LISTEN (music)

Crisálida by Danilo Pérez with The Global Messengers

Panamanian pianist Pérez is known for his social consciousness and blending of various types of music and spoken word. He explains the album’s title, which means chrysalis: “I envision Crisálida as a protected space where we all come together, whether we’re addressing immigration issues, climate change, environmental justice, science, interconnecting different art forms. We need to work together to build our new crisálida, which, to me, is the emotional, mental and physical state of protection in our early development.”

For me, the chrysalis is how the album itself inspires a metamorphosis in the listener. We are changed by the music as our bodies relax our defenses and our minds open to a lovely world of harmonious sounds. The various instruments play together to create a sound more beautiful and moving than the sound of any single instrument. That’s the world Pérez envisions here.

Get album here.

READ (fiction)

Blood Sugar by Sasha Rothchild

The opening scene will shock you. Guaranteed. But it is so beautifully written with such insight and intelligence from the narrator that you will be compelled to read on. And you will be greatly rewarded if you do.

The cover tag line tells you everything: “She’s accused of four murders. She’s only guilty of three.” Yup, she has murdered. The story alternates between Ruby retelling her past crimes while trying to prove her innocence of the murder she’s currently accused of. Most important, Ruby is not a Dexter-like sociopath. She’s smart, funny, clever, loving, and a good friend. That’s what makes this all the more compelling.

Get book here.

READ (graphic novel)

Seconds

by Bryan Lee O’Malley

By the author of the massively popular Scott Pilgrim series, Seconds is a more mature work in theme and content without losing any of the fun, humor, and unpredictability of the Pilgrim series. The story is about restaurant owner and extraordinary chef Kate who suffers a crisis of faith about her future after having made so many mistakes in the past. She gets a chance at some do-overs with the help of an otherworldly sprite and some magical mushrooms.

While the plot sounds fantastical, the delight in this novel comes from the very real and relatable struggles of Kate’s character to get control of her life. She’s such a capable, talented, and intelligent person that we sympathize with her desperate attempts to understand how things went wrong. I love the device of her interacting with the narrator captions.

The art makes it look like a fairytale—and it is, but for adults. It’s more than 300 pages long but I liked it so much I read it all in one sitting.

Get novel here.

