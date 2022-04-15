I’m very excited about my suggestions for this weekend. Finally, a movie came out about which I have absolutely no reservations. Hugh Laurie has given us a thoroughly delightful romance-mystery-adventure to binge. My music selection is an oldie but timeless in its passion and power. The graphic novel I’m recommending is one of the most entertaining I’ve read in a while. As for the novel, I’ll let that be a surprise.

I’d love to hear from you regarding these suggestions, so leave a comment. And if you enjoy these suggestions, share and like them.

WATCH (movies)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

This is the best movie of the year. Period. Nothing even comes close.

Don’t be fooled by the poster, which makes it look like it’s a martial arts movie. There’s enjoyable martial arts fighting in it, but that’s besides the point. And don’t be fooled by the sci-fi multiverse razzmatazz in the preview. There’s amazing and original multiversing throughout, but that’s also besides the point.

The point is there’s a Chinese American family trying to live the American Dream but have been so beaten down by the minutia of the daily darkness of existence that they have lost their way. They have forgotten how to love life and how to love each other. Sure, that’s a common theme in lots of melodramas, but literature only shares a handful of themes. It’s up to each art work to make us experience the impact and insight of those common themes so they resonate through our flesh down to the cells and realign our souls.

This movies does all that. For most of the story, the audience is stunned by the creativity, the bold ideas, the audacious humor which ranges from the crude to the sublime (somewhat reminiscent of the excellent Kung Fu Hustle). But the last twenty minutes we are watching through tears of compassion, longing, and relatability. This is how you create modern mythology.

Then again, I thought one of the best movies of last year was Pig with Nic Cage. And even though it won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay and earned Cage a second nomination for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor, the Academy slapped it aside with no nominations.

Go see Everything Everywhere All at Once. At the very least, it is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

WATCH (TV)

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans (BritBox)

Written and directed by Hugh Laurie

If you aren’t familiar with BritBox, it’s a streaming service that features British and Australian movies and TV shows. They have a lot of excellent mystery shows as well as period pieces and dramas. They also do original shows like this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans, written and directed by Hugh Laurie (House).

A man falls off a cliff in Wales. When Bobby Jones (Will Poulter) finds him, his dying words are “Why didn’t they ask Evans?” Intriguing, right? That mystery alone would be enough to keep me watching, but Laurie’s sly humor and witty dialogue make this even more compelling and delightful. Add to it the flirty romance between Bobby and his childhood flame as they reunite to solve the mystery and fall in love and you’ve got three hour-long episodes that zip by.

LISTEN (music)

What a Difference a Day Makes by Dinah Washington

For some reason, I’ve found myself listening to this album a lot lately. Originally released in 1959 when I was a mere 12 years old, the record ended up winning a Grammy. Throughout the years, whenever I’ve come back to it, I find it taps into some new part of me that responds as if I’m listening to the songs for the first time.

Although Billie Holiday was a contemporary, her career overshadowed Washington’s. Yet, this album is so rich and moving, her voice so strong yet on the verge of breaking, her tone wise and calming that it’s time that Washington becomes better known. Not for her sake, but for ours. This is mood-altering music that soothes the savage breast.

Once you’ve heard the entire album, you’ll find yourself reaching for it again and again. You can listen to the entire album on Amazon Music.

Here’s a bonus of Dinah singing “I’m Thru with Love".” For some reason, the video shows a bunch of shots of Garbo. Close your eyes and just listen.

READ (sci-fi/mystery)

The Last Policeman by Ben H. Winters

The Last Policeman is the first in a trilogy (followed by Countdown City and World of Trouble). I’ve read all three, though this first one is rewarding all on its own. However, once you’ve read it, you will be compelled to go on to the others.

This is a detective story that takes place in a world in which everyone knows an astroid will hit the Earth in six months, destroying everything, and there’s nothing that can be done to stop it. While the mystery about whether a death was murder or suicide is solid, the real power comes from Winters’ portrayal of the people as they come to grips with inevitable doom. Some abandon all pretense of morality while others cling even harder to it. Of course, the metaphor is that we’re all facing death, whether now, in six months, or sixty years. How does that define who we choose to be?

All this existential angst is focused on the protagonist, a young detective-by-default, who still thinks it’s important to solve the murder, even when no one else cares. As he stumbles about, he uncovers a conspiracy that threatens his own life. It’s a fascinating world Winters has created and the questions about what matters and what our responsibilities are linger long after the last page.

READ (graphic novel)

6 Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton

Written by Kyle Starks. Art by Chris Schweizer.

As you know from my past recommendations, I like a wide variety of comics, from the dark action of the Punisher and the Batman to the wild imagination of Saga, to the edgy surrealness of Deadpool, and a lot of other more literary stories. But sometimes I just want whacky fun served up with a clever plot and witty dialogue. And this is one of the whackiest, funniest, cleverest, and wittiest graphic novels I’ve read in many months.

The title pretty much tells the plot: Trigger Keaton, world-famous actor and martial artist, dies and the 6 sidekicks from his past get together to prove he was murdered and to uncover the murderer. This is not an act of love because Trigger was a horrible, abusive degenerate who enjoyed demeaning and debasing them. Instead, it is an act of justice as they try to live up to the righteous characters they once played. They really are a ragtag team of diverse ethnic men and one woman, each with emotional scars from their dealings with Trigger. In essence, it’s a story about people who have been marginalized by an entitled and violent White man who band together to rise above their past to create a more just world.

And you’ll laugh all the way through.

